Airtel Africa Agrees Settlements With Kenya for Licenses Totaling $30 Million

03/07/2022 | 02:32am EST
By Joe Hoppe


Airtel Africa PLC said Monday that it has agreed settlements totaling $30 million with the Kenyan government for its operating and spectrum licenses, and to replace its temporary license with a 10-year frequency license.

The London-listed, Africa-focused telecommunications company said that its subsidiary Airtel Kenya Networks Ltd. has agreed with the Communications Authority of Kenya to pay a total of around $20 million in four installments over the next three years, in settlements related to its 2015-2025 operating and spectrum license.

The company has also agreed to pay $10 million for a 10-year frequency license for 2x10 MHz of spectrum in the 2100 MHz band, replacing its temporary license.

"This $30 million investment reflects our continued confidence in the tremendous opportunity inherent in the Kenya market," the company said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 0232ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC -5.25% 131.7 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.14% 564 Delayed Quote.5.27%
PLC S.P.A. -7.31% 1.775 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.01% 182.3 Delayed Quote.4.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 603 M - -
Net income 2022 592 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,00%
Capitalization 6 534 M 6 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 3 525
Free-Float -
Chart AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Airtel Africa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,74 $
Average target price 2,48 $
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Segun Ogunsanya Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jaideep Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Razvan Ungureanu Chief Technology Officer
Neelesh Singh Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC-1.50%6 534
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.06%231 342
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.22%142 302
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.76%105 767
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-15.65%94 996
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC13.25%85 002