10.Please note that the Company takes all reasonable precautions to ensure no viruses are present in any electronic communication it sends out but the Company cannot accept responsibility for loss or damage arising from the opening or use of any email or attachments from the Company and recommend that the shareholders subject all messages to virus checking procedures prior to use. Any electronic communication received by the Company, including the lodgement of an electronic proxy form, that is found to contain any virus will not be accepted. Proxymity 11.If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 11:00am (UK time) on 1 July 2024 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy. Corporate representatives 12.A member of the Company which is a corporation may authorise a person or persons to act as its representative(s) at the meeting. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, each such representative may exercise (on behalf of the corporation) the same powers as the corporation could exercise if it were an individual member of the Company, provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares. Voting at the meeting 13.Voting on Resolutions 1 to 21 will be conducted by way of a poll. This is a more transparent method of voting as member votes are to be counted according to the number of shares held. As soon as practicable following the AGM, the results of the voting at the meeting and the numbers of proxy votes cast for and against and the number of votes actively withheld in respect of each of the Resolutions will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service and also placed on the Company's website, www.airtel.africa.com/investors. Questions 14.The Company must cause to be answered at the meeting any question relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting which is put by a member attending the meeting, except (i) if to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for

the meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information, (ii) if the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question, or (iii) if it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the meeting that the question be answered. Requisition rights 15.Members satisfying the thresholds in section 527 of the Companies Act 2006 can require the Company to publish a statement on its website setting out any matter relating to (a) the audit of the Company's accounts (including the auditor's report and the conduct of the audit) that are to be laid before the meeting; or (b) any circumstances connected with an auditor of the Company ceasing to hold office since the last AGM, that the members propose to raise at the meeting. The Company cannot require the members requesting the publication to pay its expenses. Any statement placed on the website must also be sent to the Company's auditor no later than the time it makes its statement available on the website. The business which may be dealt with at the meeting includes any such statement that the Company has been required to publish on its website. Total voting rights 16.As at 5 June 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice), the Company's issued share capital consists of 3,741,411,872 ordinary shares of US$ 0.50 each, carrying one vote each. The total voting rights in the Company is 3,740,765,449 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each which reflects 646,423 shares purchased on 4 and 5 June 2024 which are yet to be cancelled in accordance with the ongoing share buyback programme.. 17. The contents of this notice of meeting, details of the total number of shares in respect of which members are entitled to exercise voting rights at the meeting, details of the totals of the voting rights that members are entitled to exercise at the meeting and, if applicable, any members' statements, members' resolutions or members' matters of business received by the Company after the date of this notice will be available on the Company's website: www.airtel.africa/investors. Documents on display 18.Copies of the directors' service contracts with the Company and the terms and conditions of the non-executive directors are available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during usual business hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and will be available at the place of the meeting from 10:45am (UK time) until its conclusion.