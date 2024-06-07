Airtel Africa plc
(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 11462215)
Notice of Annual General Meeting
3 July 2024
at 11.00am (UK time)
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice from a stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant, or other financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Airtel Africa plc shares, please send this document, together with the accompanying documents (but not the personalised Form of Proxy), as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee.
Airtel Africa plc
(incorporated and registered in England and Wales under number 11462215)
Registered office:
First Floor
53/54 Grosvenor Street
London
W1K 3HU
United Kingdom
Directors:
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Sunil Taldar
Jaideep Paul
Andrew Green
Awuneba Ajumogobia
Tsega Gebreyes
Annika Poutiainen
Ravi Rajagopal
Paul Arkwright
Akhil Gupta
Shravin Bharti Mittal
John Danilovich
- Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
Notice of Annual General Meeting
7 June 2024
Dear Shareholder
I am pleased to be writing to you with details of the Airtel Africa plc ("Airtel Africa" or the "Company") Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or the "meeting") which we are holding on 3 July 2024 at 11:00am (UK time).
Participating in the meeting
The AGM will be held at the Company's registered office (First Floor, 53/54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom). Shareholders are also able to attend and vote at the AGM electronically through the Computershare platform. Further information on how to join the meeting electronically can be found on pages 11 to 12 of this document.
If you would like to vote on the resolutions but cannot join the meeting, you can appoint a proxy by using one of the methods set out in the notes to the notice of AGM on pages 9 and 10 of this document. You are encouraged to submit your proxy vote as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 11:00am (UK time) on 1 July 2024.
Resolutions
The formal notice of AGM is set out on pages 4 and 5 of this document, which sets out the business to be considered at the meeting, together with explanatory notes to the resolutions on pages 6 to 8 of this document.
Board recommendation
The Board considers that the resolutions are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole and are therefore likely to promote the success of the Company. The directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of the resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings.
Yours sincerely
Sunil Bharti Mittal
Chair of Airtel Africa plc
Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
3
Notice of meeting
Notice of AGM
Airtel Africa plc
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at First Floor, 53/54 Grosvenor Street, London, W1K 3HU, United Kingdom and electronically via the Computershare electronic meeting platform on 3 July 2024 at 11:00am (UK time) to consider and,
if thought fit, to pass Resolutions 1 to 18 inclusive as ordinary resolutions and 19 to 21 inclusive as special resolutions:
Resolution 1
To receive the accounts and the reports of the directors and the auditor for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Resolution 2
To approve the directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended
31 March 2024.
Resolution 3
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 of US$ 0.0357 for each ordinary share in the capital of the Company.
Resolution 4
To re-elect Sunil Bharti Mittal as a director.
Resolution 5
To elect Sunil Taldar as a director.
Resolution 6
To re-elect Jaideep Paul as a director.
Resolution 7
To re-elect Andrew Green as a director.
Resolution 8
To elect Paul Arkwright as a director.
Resolution 9
To re-elect Awuneba Ajumogobia as a director.
Resolution 10
To re-elect Tsega Gebreyes as a director.
Resolution 11
To re-elect Annika Poutiainen as a director.
Resolution 12
To re-elect Ravi Rajagopal as a director.
Resolution 13
To re-elect Akhil Gupta as a director.
Resolution 14
To re-elect Shravin Bharti Mittal as a director.
Resolution 15
To reappoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which the accounts and reports of the directors and auditor are laid.
Resolution 16
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board to determine the remuneration of the auditor.
Resolution 17
THAT in accordance with sections 366 and 367 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company and all companies which are subsidiaries of the Company at the date on which this Resolution is passed or during the period when this Resolution has effect be generally and unconditionally authorised to:
- make political donations to political parties or independent election candidates not exceeding £25,000 in total;
- make political donations to political organisations other than political parties not exceeding £25,000 in total; and
- incur political expenditure not exceeding £25,000 in total,
(as such terms are defined in the Companies Act 2006) during the period beginning with the date of the passing of this Resolution and ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier, on
2 October 2025 provided that, in any event, the aggregate amount of political donations and political expenditure made or incurred by the Company and its subsidiaries pursuant to this Resolution shall not exceed £25,000 and for the purposes of this Resolution the authorised sum may be comprised of one or more amounts in different currencies which, for the purposes of calculating the said sum, shall be converted into pounds sterling at the exchange rate published in the London edition of the Financial Times on the date on which the relevant donation is made or expenditure incurred (or the first business day thereafter) or, if earlier, on the day in which the Company enters into any contract or undertaking in relation to the same.
Resolution 18
THAT the directors be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of US$ 623,568,646 provided that this authority shall expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier, on 2 October 2025, save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers
or agreements before the expiry of such authority which would or might require shares to be allotted or such rights to be granted after such expiry and the directors shall be entitled to allot shares and grant rights pursuant to any such offer or agreement
as if this authority had not expired.
Special Resolutions
Resolution 19
THAT if Resolution 18 above is passed, the directors be and they are hereby authorised pursuant to section 570 and section 573 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of that Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 18 above and by way of a sale of treasury shares as if section 561(1) of that Act did not apply to any such allotment provided that this power shall be limited to:
-
the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares in connection with an offer of securities in favour of the holders of ordinary shares on the Register of Members at such record dates as the directors may determine and other persons entitled to participate therein where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of the ordinary shareholders are proportionate (as nearly as may be practicable) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them on any such record dates, subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as
the directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements or legal or practical problems arising under the laws of any overseas territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange or by virtue of ordinary shares being represented by depositary receipts or any other matter; and
- Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
-
the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) of this Resolution 19) to any person or persons up to an aggregate nominal amount of
US$ 187,070,594,
and shall expire upon the expiry of the general authority conferred by Resolution 18 above, save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of such power which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the directors shall be entitled to allot equity securities pursuant to any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.
Resolution 20
THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases (within the meaning of section 693(4) of the Companies Act 2006) of ordinary shares of US$ 0.50 each of the Company on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine, provided that:
- the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be acquired is 374,141,187 representing approximately 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 5 June 2024,
- the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for any such ordinary share is US$ 0.50;
-
the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid for any such ordinary share is the higher of (i) an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for an ordinary share in the Company as derived from The London
Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which such share is contracted to be purchased and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid for an ordinary share in the Company on the trading venues where the market purchases by the Company pursuant to the authority conferred by this Resolution 20 will be carried out);
- the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if earlier,
on 2 October 2025 unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting; and
- the Company may make a contract to purchase its ordinary shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority, which contract will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of such authority, and may purchase its ordinary shares in pursuance of any such contract.
Resolution 21
THAT a general meeting, other than an annual general meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
Simon O'Hara
Group company secretary 7 June 2024
Airtel Africa plc
Incorporated and registered in England & Wales under number 11462215
First Floor
53/54 Grosvenor Street
London
W1K 3HU
United Kingdom
Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
5
Notice of meeting
Explanatory notes to resolutions
Resolution 1 - To receive the accounts and reports
The Chair will present the accounts and reports of the directors for the year ended 31 March 2024 to the AGM. These accounts were sent to shareholders on 7 June 2024.
Resolutions 2 - Directors'
Remuneration Report
The directors' remuneration report is set out in the Annual Report on page 146.
Resolution 2 is an ordinary resolution to approve the directors' remuneration report. Resolution 2 is an advisory resolution and does not affect the future remuneration paid to any director.
The report gives details of the directors' remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024. The report also includes a statement from the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and details of the remuneration committee's activities. The Company's auditor, Deloitte LLP, has audited those parts of the remuneration report which are required to be audited.
At the 2023 AGM, the directors' remuneration policy was approved by shareholders and
is therefore not required to be approved at this year's AGM. The policy will be put to shareholders for approval again no later than the Company's AGM in 2026.
Resolution 3 - Final dividend
A final dividend of US$ 0.0357 per ordinary share for the year ended 31 March 2024 is recommended for payment by the directors. If the recommended final dividend is approved by shareholders, it will be paid on 26 July 2024 to all ordinary shareholders who were on the Register of Members at the close of business on 21 June 2024.
Resolutions 4 to 14 - Election and re-election of directors
Resolutions 4 to 14 deal with the election and re-election of the directors. In accordance with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code and the Company's Articles of Association, all of the directors are standing for re-election or, in the case of Sunil Taldar and Paul Arkwright, election by the shareholders at this year's AGM, with the exception of John Danilovich who will be stepping down at the conclusion of this AGM. Sunil and Paul joined the Board in July and May 2024 respectively.
Biographies of each of the directors seeking election or re-election can be found on pages 13 to 15 of this document together with the reasons why their contributions are, and continue to be, important to be Company's long-term sustainable success. The Board has confirmed, following a performance evaluation, that all directors standing for election or re-election continue to perform effectively and demonstrate commitment to their roles.
Resolutions 7 to 12 (inclusive) relate to the election or re-election (as applicable) of Andrew Green, Paul Arkwright, Awuneba Ajumogobia, Tsega Gebreyes, Annika Poutiainen and Ravi Rajagopal who are the directors that the Board has determined are independent directors for the purposes of the UK Corporate Governance Code. Under the Listing Rules, because Bharti Airtel Limited and Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited (an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Limited) are controlling shareholders of the Company (that is a person or group of people acting together who exercise or control more than 30% of the voting rights of the Company), the election or re-election of any independent director by shareholders must be approved by a majority vote of both:
- the shareholders of the Company; and
- the independent shareholders of the Company (that is the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote on the election of directors who are not controlling shareholders of the Company).
Resolutions 7 to 12 (inclusive) are therefore being proposed as ordinary resolutions which all shareholders may vote on, but in addition, the Company will separately count the number of votes cast by independent shareholders in favour of the resolution (as a proportion of the total votes of independent shareholders cast on the resolution) to determine whether the second threshold referred to in (2) above has been met.
The Company will announce the results of the resolutions on this basis as well as announcing the results of the ordinary resolutions of all shareholders.
Under the Listing Rules, if a resolution to elect or re-elect an independent director is not approved by a majority vote of both the shareholders as a whole and the independent shareholders of the Company at the AGM, a further resolution may be put forward to be approved by the shareholders as a whole at a meeting which must be held more than
90 days after but within 120 days of the first vote. Accordingly, if any of Resolutions 7 to 12 (inclusive) is not approved by a majority vote of the Company's independent shareholders at the AGM, the relevant director(s) will be treated as having been elected or re-elected only for the period from the date of the AGM until the earlier of (i) the close of any general meeting of the Company, convened for a date more than 90 days after the AGM but within 120 days of the AGM, to propose a further resolution to elect or re-elect that director, (ii) the date which is 120 days after the AGM and (iii) the date of any announcement by the Board that it does not intend to hold a second vote. In the event that the director's election or re-election is approved by a majority vote of all shareholders at a second meeting, the director will then be elected or re-elected until the next AGM.
If any of Resolutions 7 to 12 (inclusive) is not approved by the shareholders of the Company as a whole at the AGM but is approved by the independent shareholders, the relevant director(s) may be re-appointed by the Board as a director from the date of the AGM until the earlier of (i) the close of any general meeting of the Company, convened for a date more than 90 days after the AGM but within 120 days of the AGM, to propose
- further resolution to elect or re-elect that director, (ii) the date which is 120 days after the AGM and (iii) the date of any announcement by the Board that it does not intend to hold a second vote.
The Company is also required to provide details of (i) any previous or existing relationship, transaction or arrangement between an independent director and the Company, its directors, any controlling shareholder or any associate of a controlling shareholder; (ii) why the Company considers the proposed independent director will be an effective director; (iii) how the Company has determined that the proposed director is an independent director; and (iv) the process by which the Company has selected each independent director. These details are provided for the independent directors as part of their respective biographies as set out on pages 13 to 15. The Company has received confirmation from each of the independent directors that there is no existing or previous relationship, transaction or arrangement that the independent directors have or have had with the Company, its directors, any controlling shareholder or any associate of a controlling shareholder.
Independence
Each independent director's independence was determined by reference to the relevant provisions of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code. The Board also considers that each of the independent directors is independent in character and judgement and that there are no relationships or circumstances which are likely to affect, or could appear to affect, their judgement.
Selection
For each current independent director's selection, the selection process involved, amongst other things, a detailed brief of the desired candidate profile against objective criteria, a process of interviews and assessments being carried out.
6 Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
Resolutions 15 and 16 - Appointment of auditor and auditor's remuneration
Resolution 15 relates to the reappointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor to hold office until the next general meeting of the Company at which the accounts and reports of the directors and auditor are laid.
Resolution 16 authorises the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board to set their remuneration.
Resolution 17 - Political donations
Resolution 17 deals with political donations. Under the Companies Act 2006, political donations to any political parties, independent election candidates or political organisations or the incurring of political expenditure are prohibited unless authorised by shareholders in advance. What constitutes a political donation, a political party, a political organisation, or political expenditure is
not easy to decide, as the legislation is capable of wide interpretation. Sponsorship, subscriptions, payment of expenses and support for bodies representing the business community in policy review or reform, may fall within this.
Therefore, notwithstanding that the Company has not made a political donation in the past and has no intention either now or in the future of making any political donation or incurring any political expenditure in respect of any political party, political organisation or independent election candidate, the Board has decided to put forward Resolution 17. This will allow the Company to continue to support the community and put forward its views to wider business and Government entities without running the risk of being
in inadvertent breach of the Companies Act 2006.
The authority is subject to a maximum amount of £25,000 and will cover the period from the date Resolution 17 is passed until the end of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, 2 October 2025. As permitted under the Companies Act 2006, Resolution 17 also covers any political donations made,
or political expenditure incurred, by any subsidiaries of the Company.
Resolution 18 - Allotment of share capital
Resolution 18 deals with the directors' authority to allot shares.
The Board considers it appropriate that directors be granted authority to allot shares in the capital of the Company up to a maximum nominal amount of US$ 623,568,646 representing one-third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 5 June 2024 (the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document). The power will last until the end of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, 2 October 2025.
This authority is in line with the Investment Association ("IA") guidelines on directors' authority to allot shares which state that IA members will regard as routine resolutions seeking authority to allot shares representing up to one-third of the Company's issued share capital. The directors have no present intention of allotting new ordinary shares. However, the directors consider it appropriate to maintain the flexibility that this authority provides.
As at the date of this letter the Company does not hold any shares in the capital of the Company in treasury.
Special Resolutions
Resolution 19 - Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights
Resolution 19 will give the directors authority to allot ordinary shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the authority granted under Resolution 18 above for cash without complying with the preemption rights in the Companies Act 2006 in certain circumstances.
This disapplication authority is in line with institutional shareholder guidance, and in particular with the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles (the "Pre-Emption Principles"), which allow the authority for an issue of shares for cash otherwise than in connection with a pre-emptive offer to include an authority over ten per cent. of a company's issued share capital for use on an unrestricted basis.
Resolution 19 will permit the directors to allot, pursuant to the authority sought in Resolution 18:
-
equity securities for cash and sell treasury shares up to a nominal amount of
US$ 623,568,646, representing one-third of the Company's issued share capital as at 5 June 2024 (the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document) on an offer to existing shareholders on a pre-emptive basis (that is including a rights issue or an open offer), subject to any adjustments, such as for fractional entitlements and overseas shareholders, as the directors see fit; and
- equity securities for cash and sell treasury shares up to a maximum nominal value of US$ 187,070,594, representing approximately 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 5 June 2024 (the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document) otherwise than in connection with a pre-emptive offer to existing shareholders.
The Board considers that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders generally that the Company have the flexibility conferred by Resolution 19 to conduct a pre-emptive offering without complying with the strict requirements of the statutory pre-emption provisions and
to finance business opportunities quickly and efficiently when they arise.
The directors confirm that they intend to follow the shareholder protections contained in Part 2B of the Pre-Emption Principles.
As noted in relation to Resolution 18 above, the directors have no current intention of issuing ordinary shares.
The authority contained in Resolution 19 will expire upon the expiry of the authority to allot shares conferred in Resolution 18 (that is at the end of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, 2 October 2025).
Resolution 20 - Authority to purchase own shares
Resolution 20 gives the Company authority to buy back its own ordinary shares in the market as permitted by the Companies Act 2006. The authority limits the number
of shares that could be purchased to a maximum of 374,141,187 (representing approximately 10% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at 5 June 2024 (the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document)) and sets minimum and maximum prices. This authority will expire at the end of the next AGM of the Company or, if earlier, on 2 October 2025.
On 1 March 2024, the Company announced the commencement of an up to US$ 100 million share buyback programme, to be phased over two tranches. The first tranche, amounting to a maximum of US$ 50 million is anticipated to end on or before 31 August 2024. Accordingly, the directors consider it prudent to obtain
the flexibility this resolution provides. In considering whether to use this authority, the directors will take into account factors including the financial resources of the Company, the Company's share price and future funding opportunities. The authority will be exercised only if the directors believe that to do so would result in an increase in earnings per share and would be in the interests of shareholders generally. Any purchases of ordinary shares would be by means of market purchases through the London Stock Exchange.
If Resolution 20 is passed at the AGM, it is the Company's current intention to cancel any shares purchased.
Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
7
Notice of meeting
Explanatory notes to resolutions continued
Listed companies purchasing their own shares are allowed to hold them in treasury as an alternative to cancelling them.
No dividends are paid on shares while they are held in treasury and no voting rights attach to treasury shares.
As at 5 June 2024 (the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document), there were no outstanding warrants or options to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.
Resolution 21 - Length of notice of meeting
Resolution 21 is a resolution to allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) on 14 days' notice.
The minimum notice period for general meetings of listed companies is 21 days, but companies may reduce this period to 14 days (other than for AGMs) provided that two conditions are met. The first condition is that the Company offers a facility for shareholders to vote by electronic means. This condition is met if the Company offers a facility, accessible to all shareholders, to appoint a proxy by means of a website. The second condition
is that there is an annual resolution of shareholders approving the reduction of the minimum notice period from 21 days to 14 days.
The Board is therefore proposing Resolution 21 as a special resolution to approve 14 days as the minimum period of notice for all general meetings of the Company other than AGMs. The approval will be effective until the end of the next AGM of the Company, when it is intended that the approval be renewed. The Board will consider on a case-by-case basis whether the use of the flexibility offered by the shorter notice period is merited, taking into account the circumstances, including whether the business of the general meeting is time-sensitive and whether it is thought to be to the advantage of shareholders as
a whole.
8 Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
Voting and additional information
Notes:
Voting record date
1. To be entitled to attend and vote, whether in person or by proxy, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or the "meeting"), members must be registered in the Register of Members of the
Company at 6.30pm on 1 July 2024 (or, if the meeting is adjourned, at 6.30pm on the date which is two business days prior to the adjourned meeting). Changes
to entries on the Register of Members after this time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of persons to attend or vote (and the number of votes they may cast) at the meeting or adjourned meeting.
Proxies
-
A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may appoint another person(s) (who need not be a member of the Company) to exercise all or any of that member's rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting. A member can appoint more than one proxy in relation to the meeting, provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attaching to different shares held by that member.
A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. Your proxy could be the Chair of the meeting or another person who has agreed to attend to represent you. Your proxy must vote as you instruct and must attend the meeting for your vote to be counted.
Appointing a proxy does not preclude you from attending the meeting and voting in person.
- A proxy form which may be used to make this appointment and give proxy instructions accompanies this notice.
Details of how to appoint a proxy are set out in the notes to the proxy form.
If you do not have a proxy form and believe that you should have one, or if you require additional forms, please contact the Company's Registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol
BS99 6ZY (or alternatively, please call Computershare between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (London time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales) on 0370 703 0027 (or +44 (0)370 703 0027 if calling from outside of the UK); or for shareholders on the Nigerian Branch Register, please contact Coronation Registrars Limited via the 24/7 Contact Centre at customercare@coronationregistars.com, or call +234 2012 272570. Alternatively, you can visit their office at 09 Amodu Ojikutu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
- In order to be valid, an appointment of proxy in paper form (together with a copy of the authority under which the appointment has been made certified notarially or in some other way approved by the directors) must reach the Company's Registrars, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions,
Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, or for shareholders on the Nigerian Branch Register, Coronation Registrars Limited,
09 Amodu Ojikutu Street, Victoria Island,
Lagos, no later than 11:00am (UK time) on 1 July 2024 (or 48 hours before any adjournment or postponement of the meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day)).
- As an alternative to completing a hard copy proxy form, proxies may be appointed electronically as set out on the form. Any member wishing to vote electronically in advance of the meeting should visit www.investorcentre.co.uk/ eproxy where there are full instructions on how to do this. Votes submitted electronically in advance should be submitted by no later than 11:00 am (UK time) on 1 July 2024 (or 48 hours before any adjournment or postponement of the meeting (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day)).
-
To change your proxy instructions, you may return a new proxy appointment using the methods set out above. Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard copy proxy form, please contact Computershare Investor Services PLC, or for shareholders on the Nigerian Branch Register,
Coronation Registrars Limited. The deadline for receipt of proxy appointments (see above) also applies in relation to amended instructions. Where two or more valid separate appointments of proxy are delivered or received (whether in hard copy or electronically) in respect of the same share in respect of the same meeting, the one which is last received shall be treated as replacing and revoking the other or others provided that if the Company determines that it has insufficient evidence to decide whether or not a proxy appointment is in respect of the same share, it shall be entitled to determine which proxy appointment
(if any) is to be treated as valid.
- In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's Register of Members in respect of the joint holding
(the first-named being the most senior).
8. A copy of this notice has been sent for information only to persons who have been nominated by a member to enjoy information rights under section 146 of the Companies Act 2006 (a "Nominated Person"). The rights to appoint a proxy cannot be exercised by a Nominated Person: they can only be exercised by the member. However, a Nominated Person may have a right under an agreement between that Nominated Person and the member by whom that Nominated Person was nominated to be appointed as a proxy for the meeting or to have someone else so appointed. If a Nominated Person does not have such a right or does not wish to exercise it, that Nominated Person may have a right under such an agreement to give instructions to the member as to the exercise of voting rights.
CREST
9. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so by utilising the procedures described in the CREST Manual on the Euroclear website (www.euroclear.com/CREST).
CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf. In order for a proxy appointment made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & International Limited's
(EUI) specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual.
The message regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instruction given to a previously appointed proxy must,
in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID number 3RA50) by the latest time(s) for receipt of proxy appointments specified in the notice of meeting. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by
CREST. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in regulation 35(5)
(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
9
Notice of meeting
Voting and additional information continued
10.Please note that the Company takes all reasonable precautions to ensure no viruses are present in any electronic communication it sends out but the Company cannot accept responsibility for loss or damage arising from the opening or use of any email or attachments from the Company and recommend that the shareholders subject all messages to virus checking procedures prior to use. Any electronic communication received by the Company, including the lodgement of an electronic proxy form, that is found to contain any virus will not be accepted.
Proxymity
11.If you are an institutional investor you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 11:00am (UK time) on 1 July 2024 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed
to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions. It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.
Corporate representatives
12.A member of the Company which is a corporation may authorise a person or persons to act as its representative(s) at the meeting. In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, each such representative may exercise (on behalf of the corporation) the same powers as the corporation could exercise if it were an individual member of the Company, provided that they do not do so in relation to the same shares.
Voting at the meeting
13.Voting on Resolutions 1 to 21 will be conducted by way of a poll. This is a more transparent method of voting as member votes are to be counted according to the number of shares held. As soon
as practicable following the AGM, the results of the voting at the meeting and the numbers of proxy votes cast for and against and the number of votes actively withheld in respect of each of the Resolutions will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service and also placed on the Company's website, www.airtel.africa.com/investors.
Questions
14.The Company must cause to be answered at the meeting any question relating to the business being dealt with at the meeting which is put by a member attending the meeting, except (i) if to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for
the meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information, (ii) if the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question,
or (iii) if it is undesirable in the interests of the Company or the good order of the meeting that the question be answered.
Requisition rights
15.Members satisfying the thresholds in section 527 of the Companies Act 2006 can require the Company to publish a statement on its website setting out any matter relating to (a) the audit of the Company's accounts (including the auditor's report and the conduct of the audit) that are to be laid before the meeting; or (b) any circumstances connected with an auditor of the Company ceasing to hold office since the last AGM, that the members propose to raise at the meeting. The Company cannot require the members requesting the publication to pay its expenses. Any statement placed on the website must also be sent to the Company's auditor no later than the time it makes its statement available on the website. The business which may be dealt with at the meeting includes any such statement that the Company has been required to publish on its website.
Total voting rights
16.As at 5 June 2024 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Notice), the Company's issued share capital consists of 3,741,411,872 ordinary shares of US$ 0.50 each, carrying one vote each. The total voting rights in the Company is 3,740,765,449 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each which reflects 646,423 shares purchased on
4 and 5 June 2024 which are yet to be cancelled in accordance with the ongoing share buyback programme..
17. The contents of this notice of meeting, details of the total number of shares in respect of which members are entitled to exercise voting rights at the meeting, details of the totals of the voting rights that members are entitled to exercise at the meeting and, if applicable, any members' statements, members' resolutions or members' matters of business received by the Company after the date of this notice will be available on the Company's website: www.airtel.africa/investors.
Documents on display
18.Copies of the directors' service contracts with the Company and the terms and conditions of the non-executive directors are available for inspection at the registered office of the Company during usual business hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and will be available at the place of the meeting from 10:45am (UK time) until its conclusion.
Electronic address
19.You may not use any electronic address provided in this notice of meeting to communicate with the Company
for any purposes other than those expressly stated.
Data processing
20.The Company will process personal data that shareholders provide to the Company, including the personal data of a shareholder's proxy if a proxy is provided. Personal data includes all data provided by shareholders, or on behalf of shareholders, which relates to: (1) the shareholder, including name and contact details, the votes that the shareholder casts and any other personal data collected by the controller regarding the shareholder,
e.g. the shareholder's reference/ identification number; and (2) any person who is identified as a proxy by a shareholder via form of proxy, including their name and contact details. The Company will also process personal data of shareholders and/or their proxy to the extent that shareholders or their proxy attend meetings held by the Company and the Company documents or makes a recording of these meetings, in which case personal data processed by the data may include images and audio of the shareholder or their proxy which may be captured in the form of photographs and/or video and audio recordings.
21.Please note that if shareholders either provide the personal data of a proxy, or send a proxy to a meeting in their place, the Company requires the shareholder to communicate this privacy information to such proxy.
22.The Company and any third party to which it discloses the data (including the Company's Registrars) may process such data for the purposes of maintaining the Company's records, meeting management, managing corporate actions, fulfilling the Company's obligations to shareholders, fulfilling
the Company's legal obligations and communicating with shareholders.
23.The Company's lawful bases for the processing described above, for the purposes described above, is that the processing is necessary in order for the Company to: (1) fulfil its legitimate interests; and (2) comply with its legal obligations.
24.All of this data will be processed in accordance with the Company's privacy notice which can be accessed at www.airtel.africa.
10 Airtel Africa plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Airtel Africa plc published this content on 07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2024 10:25:07 UTC.