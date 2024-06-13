The Company is inviting shareholders to attend and participate in the AGM in person or electronically. Details on how to join the meeting can be found in the Notice of Meeting. To attend the meeting electronically, you will need the Meeting ID meetnow.global/AIRTELAGM2024 and your unique SRN and PIN which can be found on your Form of Proxy. If you return your Form of Proxy and intend to join the hybrid meeting online, please make a note of these numbers. Please also refer to the Notice of Meeting for instructions on how a proxy or corporate representative can join the meeting.

To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 703 0027 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as his proxy to exercise all or any of his rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair of the meeting, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise his discretion as to whether, and if so how, he votes).