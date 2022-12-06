Airtel Africa signs USD194 million facility to diversify local funding

(Alliance News) - Airtel Africa PLC on Tuesday said it signed a new facility with International Finance Corp, a sister organisation of the World Bank and a member of the World Bank Group.

The USD194 million facility will last eight years and will support the Africa-focused telecommunications firm's operations in Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Madagascar, Niger, Republic of Congo and Zambia, "providing a more diversified access to local funding".

IFC Vice President Sergio Pimenta said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has made mobile connectivity even more urgent for both social and economic development. Helping more people connect to affordable and fast internet networks is a priority for IFC in Africa, especially in the continent's lower-income countries. The partnership with Airtel Africa will help achieve this."

Airtel Africa shares were 1.2% lower at 120.98 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

