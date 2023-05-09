Advanced search
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

(AAF)
2023-05-09
119.60 GBX   -0.25%
Airtel Africa subsidiary to renew Nigerian spectrum licence

05/09/2023 | 04:34am EDT
Airtel Africa PLC - London-based, Africa-focused telecommunications company - Says subsidiary Airtel Networks Ltd paid USD127.4 million to Nigerian Communications Commission to renew its 2100 MHz spectrum licence. Says licence will be valid for 15 years upon renewal.

2100 MHz is a 5G frequency band.

Current stock price: 119.30 pence, down 0.1%

12-month change: down 17%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

