Airtel only bidder in Nigeria's second 5G licensing round

ABUJA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa emerged
as the sole bidder for a 5G high-speed spectrum licence in
Nigeria's second round of licensing after another company failed
to pay a deposit to continue with the auction, the regulator
said on Wednesday.
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued the
country's first 5G licences to MTN Nigeria and Mafab
Communications last year in December after the companies each
paid $273.6 million.
NCC said Standard Network & Connections Limited failed to
pay the required "intention to bid deposit," leaving Airtel the
only bidder.
The regulator has set a reserve price of $273.6 million for
the new 5G spectrum licence with a tenure of 10 years.
