Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Airtel Africa plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAF   GB00BKDRYJ47

AIRTEL AFRICA PLC

(AAF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-07 am EST
121.20 GBX   -0.08%
10:52aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01:07aAirtel Signs $194 Million Loan Deal With IFC to Boost African Operations
AQ
12/06UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Airtel only bidder in Nigeria's second 5G licensing round

12/07/2022 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABUJA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa emerged as the sole bidder for a 5G high-speed spectrum licence in Nigeria's second round of licensing after another company failed to pay a deposit to continue with the auction, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) issued the country's first 5G licences to MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communications last year in December after the companies each paid $273.6 million.

NCC said Standard Network & Connections Limited failed to pay the required "intention to bid deposit," leaving Airtel the only bidder.

The regulator has set a reserve price of $273.6 million for the new 5G spectrum licence with a tenure of 10 years. (Reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC -0.08% 121.2 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 0.14% 834.4 End-of-day quote.22.02%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.28% 469.38 Real-time Quote.-12.72%
MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC 0.00% 220 End-of-day quote.11.68%
NCC AB (PUBL) -1.09% 99.9 Delayed Quote.-39.77%
NCC GROUP PLC -2.10% 195.8 Delayed Quote.-14.35%
NCC LIMITED 0.38% 79.55 End-of-day quote.13.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.67% 154.64 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
All news about AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
10:52aUK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
01:07aAirtel Signs $194 Million Loan Deal With IFC to Boost African Operations
AQ
12/06UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/06Airtel Africa signs USD194 million facility to diversify local funding
AN
12/06Airtel Africa Signs $194 Million Facility With International Finance
MT
12/05UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/02UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/25FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% as Risk Rally on Pause
DJ
10/31FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.7%, Boosted by Banks and Falling Pound
DJ
10/31Airtel Africa : Dividend confirmation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 290 M - -
Net income 2023 659 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,39x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 5 572 M 5 543 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 757
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Airtel Africa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRTEL AFRICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,48 $
Average target price 2,01 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Segun Ogunsanya Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Jaideep Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sunil Bharti Mittal Chairman
Razvan Ungureanu Chief Technology Officer
Neelesh Pratap Singh Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC-9.27%5 572
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.66%154 931
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.71%144 922
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.02%101 468
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.73%94 482
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-20.76%59 473