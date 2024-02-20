(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
FTSE 100
Barclays raises St James's Place price target to 955 (950) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts Legal & General price target to 325 (336) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts Airtel Africa price target to 93 (130) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Entain price target to 860 (820) pence - 'sell'
Berenberg cuts AstraZeneca price target to 12,000 (12,500) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises NatWest price target to 340 (315) pence - 'sector perform'
FTSE 250
Citigroup raises Wizz Air price target to 1,900 (1,500) pence - 'sell'
UBS cuts Moneysupermarket.com price target to 273 (285) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts Moneysupermarket.com price target to 295 (305) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Harbour Energy price target to 280 (250) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts Man Group price target to 318 (323) pence - 'overweight'
SMALL CAP
Berenberg cuts XP Power price target to 1,400 (1,700) pence - 'buy'
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.