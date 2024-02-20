(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Barclays raises St James's Place price target to 955 (950) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Legal & General price target to 325 (336) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Airtel Africa price target to 93 (130) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Entain price target to 860 (820) pence - 'sell'

----------

Berenberg cuts AstraZeneca price target to 12,000 (12,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises NatWest price target to 340 (315) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Citigroup raises Wizz Air price target to 1,900 (1,500) pence - 'sell'

----------

UBS cuts Moneysupermarket.com price target to 273 (285) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays cuts Moneysupermarket.com price target to 295 (305) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Harbour Energy price target to 280 (250) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Man Group price target to 318 (323) pence - 'overweight'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Berenberg cuts XP Power price target to 1,400 (1,700) pence - 'buy'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.