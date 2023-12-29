TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE PERIOD ENDING

31ST DECEMBER 2023

In compliance with the listing requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Limited, a listed company is required to publish a Trading Statement as soon as there is a reasonable degree of certainty that the ﬁnancial results for the period to be reported upon next will diﬀer by at least 20% from the ﬁnancial results for the previous corresponding period.

Airtel Malawi plc accordingly advises that the company's proﬁt after tax for the year ending 31st December,2023 is expected to be within the range of MK 1.75 Bn and MK -2.0Bn (Negative) i.e. 95% to 105% less than the proﬁt reported in the previous corresponding period ending 31st December 2022, where the company reported a proﬁt after tax of MK 36.9 Bn. The adverse deviation has arisen from the impact of the foreign exchange loss of approximately MK 50 Bn, because the Malawi Kwacha has lost 66% of its value to the United States Dollar since June 2023 to date.

The information on which the above trading statement is based, has not been reviewed or reported on by our Auditors.

Airtel Malawi plc's results for the year ending 31st December are expected to be published within the time frame as stipulated in the Listing Requirements of the Malawi Stock Exchange Limited following their review and approval by the Board of Directors.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

HLUPEKIRE CHALAMBA FCG

COMPANY SECRETARY

Dated this 29th Day of December 2023