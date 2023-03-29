Airthings ASA: Annual Report 2022

Airthings - Annual Report 2022

Annual Report 2022

a signiﬁcant step in helping Airthings for Business user reduce the energy consumption of buildings

Energy Efﬁciency

for global enterprise customer

USD 4.6 million 3

Signed AfB contract worth

Toolkit

USD 3.6 million

Growing awareness around

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ)

including White House summit in October 2022

Released new Consumer app

an enhanced vehicle for adding continuous value adding services to our consumer product portfolio

Airthings - Annual Report 2022

The year in brief

Airthings ASA reported a 5% growth in revenue in 2022 with the total revenue coming in at

USD 35.4 million. Growth was solid across the Airthings for Business segment, with a slight decrease in the Consumer and Pro segments. End-user demand has held up well throughout the year, although the decline reflects channel partners in the consumer segment reducing inventories.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) came in at USD 3.6 million at the end of 2022, representing a growth of 26% from 2021. The growth primarily reflects the strong progress in the Airthings for Business segment - a segment that made a step change from USD 6.9 million in revenues in 2021 to USD 10.3 million in 2022.

Gross profit margin was 59% for the full year, which was a decline from 2021 mainly due to changes in the product and channel mix in the Consumer segment and higher component prices. This was partly offset by a higher share of recurring revenue from the Software-as-a-Service offering in Airthings for Business. Recurring revenues in this area generate gross profits of over 80%.

Despite the uncertain market outlook, Airthings can look back at several significant highlights throughout 2022: the releases of View Radon and Pollution for consumers, launching Space CO2 Mini for Airthings for Business, moving to the main list on the Oslo Stock Exchange, launching Airthings in the Australian market, and receiving a Gold rating from EcoVadis. We see significant growth potential for 2023 after building up product stock and look forward to delivering a strong market momentum going forward.

Quarterly highlights

1Q

Airthings added 2 new devices to the View Series at the CES conference, complementing the line with View Radon and View Pollution. The company also received a Silver Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, putting the company in the top 25% of companies scored.

2Q

Airthings ASA became a publicly listed company on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange, moving over from the Euronext Growth trading platform it had been on since October 2020. Both View Radon and View Pollution began shipping to customers, accelerating market traction and marketing activities.

3Q

Airthings launched for consumers in the Australian market, further cementing its position as a leader in the global air quality market.

Airthings also became the first company to introduce a free 5-year extended warranty for all their indoor air quality monitors for consumers.

4Q

The fourth quarter included the successful launch of the newest monitor from Airthings for Business, Space CO2 Mini, with an impressive 10+ years of battery life. Airthings teamed up with ventilation company Lindab in Norway to develop a solution to optimize buildings. Lastly, EcoVadis upgraded the sustainability rating they gave Airthings to a Gold Medal, moving Airthings into the top 5% of companies scored globally.

Airthings - Annual Report 2022

This is Airthings ASA

Airthings is a leading global technology company of award-winning radon and indoor air quality solutions for homeowners, businesses, and professionals. Founded in 2008, Airthings is on a mission to ensure that people and businesses around the world recognize the importance and impact of indoor air quality and take control of both health aspects and energy consumption through simple, affordable, and accurate technology solutions.

Airthings' products have made radon detection and indoor air quality monitoring easy to deploy, accurate, and user-friendly. Our technology has received several accolades including the TIME's Best Inventions award and CES Innovation Award Honors. Frost & Sullivan positions Airthings as an industry leader in the global indoor air quality market in their 2021 Global Indoor Air Quality Systems report and EcoVadis awarded Airthings a Gold Medal in their Sustainability Rating. Headquartered in the heart of Oslo, Norway, and with offices in the US and Sweden, the company is growing from a current base of over 140 employees from more than 35 nationalities.

Our story

Every idea starts with a problem, and radon testing for homeowners had not improved in almost 30 years. Concerned consumers only had two options - to call a professional to test their radon levels, or to purchase a single-use charcoal test which was then sent to a lab for analysis. Several particle physicists working

together at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) saw an opportunity to improve the radon market and help consumers and businesses take control of their indoor air quality. This was the foundation for the establishment of Airthings in 2008.

We have since branched out from a pure radon focus, into monitoring and controlling a wide range of air quality issues for homes, businesses, and professionals. On top of this, our products also enable significant energy savings in buildings and contribute to reduced emissions and a lighter environmental footprint.

International expansion & recognition

Airthings have taken a global distribution approach, combining a strong presence in leading online stores with availability in nearly 3,000 CVS stores and 1,300 Home Depot stores in the US, and a wide range of regional and national retail chains in several other countries. Airthings also has strong relations with leading B2B partners and

strengthened its position in the business market with the collaboration with Lindab in Norway, a leader in the ventilation market, to develop a solution to optimize buildings.

Our technology

Since the start in 2008, Airthings has introduced a steady stream of innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and professionals to tackle indoor air issues such as radon, particle pollution (particulate matter, PM 2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), mold risk, airborne chemicals (VOCs) and virus risk. Airthings for Business Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitors can be used to satisfy air requirements for the WELL Building Standard, and the products are RESET accredited, demonstrating our high standards in the IAQ market.

The heart of our system is in the cloud where we turn data into advanced analytics.

Airthings is gathering tremendous amounts of anonymized data from sensors in homes and buildings around the world, which are being used to add real insights for our customers.

From industrial design and radio protocol to app creation, software, and firmware, our technology and solutions are developed in-house. Most of our products are smart products with corresponding apps, online dashboards, advanced cloud analytics, and APIs. Airthings now offers digital radon detectors as well as smart indoor air quality monitors and solutions for professionals, homes, schools, offices, and other commercial buildings, and is continuously adding new features. This is earning us our reputation for true leadership in the industry.