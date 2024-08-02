Grant of employee share options

Hanne Norstrøm-Ness, newly appointed SVP Airthings for Consumer, has been

granted a total of 300,000 share options in the company at a strike price of NOK

2,97. The options vest in tranches with 25% of the granted options on each

anniversary of the grant. Each share option corresponds to one share. Please

refer to the annual report 2023 for further details regarding the Company's

option plan.



Contact:

Magnus Bekkelund - interim CFO

T: +47 480 78 845

E: magnus.bekkelund@airthings.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





