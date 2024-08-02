02 Aug 2024 22:41 CEST
Hanne Norstrøm-Ness, newly appointed SVP Airthings for Consumer, has been
granted a total of 300,000 share options in the company at a strike price of NOK
2,97. The options vest in tranches with 25% of the granted options on each
anniversary of the grant. Each share option corresponds to one share. Please
refer to the annual report 2023 for further details regarding the Company's
option plan.
Contact:
Magnus Bekkelund - interim CFO
T: +47 480 78 845
E: magnus.bekkelund@airthings.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
