OSLO (March 18, 2024) -Airthings, the world's leading air quality tech company, announced that Airthings Renew, its first smart air purifier, is officially available for purchase and now shipping to consumers in the U.S., with Canada and European shipments to follow soon. Designed in Scandinavia by experts in indoor air quality, Renew is a perfect addition to any bedroom or home office. With a HEPA-13 filter that removes 99.97% of ultra-fine particulates and a high-performance carbon filter that further removes gasses and odors from the air, Renew actively helps people breathe easier and sleep better. Available for purchase on Airthings.com, Amazon and select retailers.

Introduced at CES 2024, Airthings Renew arrives at the perfect time for consumers. With the continued proliferation of wildfires, along with the recent worsening trends of spring allergy season, monitoring and addressing indoor air pollution has never been more critical. The Airthings' 2024 Air Report detailed a concerning development: the continuation of more people breathing unhealthy air in their homes for longer periods of time. In fact, 2023 was the worst year for indoor air pollution, per Airthings` recorded data. Specifically, the data shows that the annual average level of indoor air pollution or particulate matter (PM2.5) rose by more than 17% in the United States and Canada in 2023 compared to 2022. The annual average level of indoor air pollution for 2023 was 39% higher than the recommended levels for safe air from the World Health Organization's (WHO) air quality guidelines. Largely driven by the airborne particles from wildfire smoke, this led to the average Americans and Canadians spending 1,211 hours of their year, or almost 14% of the time, breathing air above the WHO's recommended levels - more than 29% higher than in 2022.

Renew serves as an effective, quiet and beautiful solution to combat the harmful impact of fine particles from wildfire smoke and seasonal allergens. It can fully cleanse the air in the typical bedroom within 8 minutes and is most effective in any room up to 525 sq ft. Renew features five fan speeds and three running modes; silent, with reduced noise to 23 decibels; auto, for sensor-based purification; and boost mode, for high power purification. The versatile design allows it to stand upright, lay flat or mount to a wall. Most importantly, it doesn't just cleanse the air, but helps you understand what you're breathing in your home. By syncing with the Airthings app, users can view air quality trends, and operate the purifier from anywhere, giving them greater control over the air they breathe.

"We've seen particulate matter levels rise globally in recent years, and as leaders in indoor air quality, we're eager to see Airthings Renew serve as an immediate, effective purification solution for our customers," said Emma Tryti, CEO of Airthings. "For years, Airthings has taught customers how to understand their air, with Renew we empower them to improve their comfort, sleep and overall health."

Airthings Renew is part of Airthings' larger, green mission to reduce new-use plastics. Renew utilizes 50 percent recycled plastic, with packaging that is almost entirely recyclable paper or compostable PLA plastic. Airthings Renew is now available for purchase on airthings.com for $399.99 USD. In celebration of the launch, Airthings is also running a promotion where customers can bundle Renew for up to a 25% discount, for a limited time on the website.