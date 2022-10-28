Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Aisha Steel Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASL   PK0092901013

AISHA STEEL MILLS LIMITED

(ASL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
9.140 PKR   -1.19%
09/28Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/01Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/02Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aisha Steel Mills : ASML - Accounts for the Quarter Ended 30th September 2022

10/28/2022 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarterly Report September 2022

ARIF HABIB GROUP

CONTENTS

  1. Vision and Mission Statement
  2. Company Information
  3. Directors' Review Report
  1. Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
  2. Condensed Interim Statement of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
  3. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
  4. Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
  5. Notes To and Forming Part of The Condensed Interim Financial Statements

FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2022

02

COMPANY OVERVIEW

03 AISHA STEEL MILLS LIMITED

Vision

To be a global leader in the

ﬂat steel industry,

acknowledged by its

customers for quality and

service excellence.

Mission

To provide an environment of

motivated employees focused on continuous improvement in product and quality, highest business and work ethics, add value to our customers and ensure sustained return on investment to our shareholders.

FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT SEPTEMBER 2022

04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aisha Steel Mills Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 10:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AISHA STEEL MILLS LIMITED
09/28Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
05/01Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
03/02Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Month..
CI
2021Aisha Steel Mills Limited Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septembe..
CI
2021Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021Aisha Steel Mills Limited Recommends Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
2021Aisha Steel Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
2020Aisha Steel Mills : Transaction of 4,883,416 shares of Aisha Steel Mills Limited
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 56 979 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,47%
Capitalization 8 453 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart AISHA STEEL MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aisha Steel Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AISHA STEEL MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,14 PKR
Average target price 19,67 PKR
Spread / Average Target 115%
Managers and Directors
Munir Ahmed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Umair Noor Muhammad Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Arif Habib Non-Executive Chairman
Farhatullah Siddiqui General Manager-Engineering
Amir Rasool Head-Production & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AISHA STEEL MILLS LIMITED-39.31%38
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-22.56%1 949
PAO TMK-15.90%1 019
HANWA CO., LTD.10.58%1 005
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.28%518
ZHEJIANG KINGLAND PIPELINE AND TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-24.65%429