    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AISIN announces FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
Please go to the Contact Us/Document Request page for financial results and public relations information.

FY2022

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2021

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2020

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2019

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2018

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2017

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2016

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2015

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The 2nd Quarter Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2014

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2013

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2012

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2011

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2010

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2009

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2008

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2007

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2006

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

FY2005

The 3rd Quarter Financial Results

The Half Year Financial Results

The 1st Quarter Financial Results

Disclaimer

Aisin Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AISIN CORPORATION
12:08aAISIN announces FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results
PU
10/26Nomura Adjusts Aisin's Price Target to 6,900 Yen From 6,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
09/29AISIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/23AISIN : Participation in Japan Automotive Model-Based Engineering CenterExpanding the reac..
PU
08/20Nikkei falls to 8-month low as Toyota drags peers, materials makers
RE
08/19Nikkei slides to 7-month low as Toyota drags peers, other cyclicals
RE
07/30Aisin Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and First Half of t..
CI
04/28Aisin Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
04/28Aisin Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2021
CI
04/28Aisin Corporation Announces Dividend for Fiscal Year 2021, Payable May 31, 2021
CI
Analyst Recommendations on AISIN CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 3 888 B 34 214 M 34 214 M
Net income 2022 147 B 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net Debt 2022 359 B 3 159 M 3 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,93x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 1 163 B 10 266 M 10 234 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 118 359
Free-Float 51,4%
Technical analysis trends AISIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4 315,00 JPY
Average target price 5 196,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moritaka Yoshida President & Representative Director
Kanshiro Toyoda Chairman
Toshio Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Tsunekazu Haraguchi Independent Outside Director
Michiyo Hamada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AISIN CORPORATION39.42%10 136
DENSO CORPORATION31.79%54 917
APTIV PLC29.88%45 775
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.75%23 932
CONTINENTAL AG-6.29%23 225
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-10.80%21 132