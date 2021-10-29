AISIN announces FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 3 888 B 34 214 M 34 214 M Net income 2022 147 B 1 290 M 1 290 M Net Debt 2022 359 B 3 159 M 3 159 M P/E ratio 2022 7,93x Yield 2022 3,91% Capitalization 1 163 B 10 266 M 10 234 M EV / Sales 2022 0,39x EV / Sales 2023 0,33x Nbr of Employees 118 359 Free-Float 51,4% Chart AISIN CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AISIN CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Last Close Price 4 315,00 JPY Average target price 5 196,67 JPY Spread / Average Target 20,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Moritaka Yoshida President & Representative Director Kanshiro Toyoda Chairman Toshio Kobayashi Independent Outside Director Tsunekazu Haraguchi Independent Outside Director Michiyo Hamada Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AISIN CORPORATION 39.42% 10 136 DENSO CORPORATION 31.79% 54 917 APTIV PLC 29.88% 45 775 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 9.75% 23 932 CONTINENTAL AG -6.29% 23 225 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. -10.80% 21 132