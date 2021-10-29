AISIN announces FY2022 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Please go to the Contact Us/Document Request page for financial results and public relations information.
FY2022
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2021
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2020
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2019
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2018
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2017
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2016
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2015
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The 2nd Quarter Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2014
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2013
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2012
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2011
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2010
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2009
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2008
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2007
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2006
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
FY2005
The 3rd Quarter Financial Results
The Half Year Financial Results
The 1st Quarter Financial Results
Disclaimer
Aisin Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 04:07:07 UTC.