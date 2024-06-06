Management

ADVICS CO., LTD. (Head office: Kariya Aichi Japan/ President: Akira Akiyama hereinafter referred to as ADVICS) and Brakes India Private Limited, (Head office: Tamil Nadu, India/ Managing Director: Sriram Viji hereinafter referred to as BIPL) have reached an agreement to establish a joint venture company（the "JV" ）for advanced brakes business in India.

In 2012, ADVICS established a manufacturing and sales company in India and has been promoting the local production of products that meet market needs. Further, by considering that the business expansion in India to be an important growth strategy. In April 2024, ADVICS placed a new position of Chief India Officer (CIO) to speed up management decision-making and execution.

Based on the acceleration of economic growth and the automotive market expansion in India, ADVICS decided to establish the JV with BIPL, a leading manufacturer of automotive brakes in India, with whom it has built a relationship of trust through longstanding business dealings, in order to promote localization and increase competitiveness while quickly responding to the complex business environment in India.

The JV will produce Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and other advanced braking products to meet the needs of local customers. This partnership will maximize the strengths of both companies and contribute to the development of the Indian automotive industry and the safety and security of our customers.

ADVICS will contribute to the realization of a new mobility society and carbon neutrality by expanding our product selection for electrification and intelligence and delivering them to our customers around the world.

*1Electronic Stability Control（横滑り防止装置）の略

Attachment:Overview of the JV (Japanese)

Overview of the JV (English)