Aisin : IR Presentation（3,023KB）

Revenue increased YoY due to FX impact and production volume around the same level as previous 1H, regardless of unfavorable OEM production volume caused by the semiconductor shortage more than expected.

Operating profit decreased YoY due to higher raw material prices and logistics costs, regardless of structural reforms and acceleration of cost reduction activities as planned.

With respect to the FYE2023 forecast, it is updated to be Revenue of 4,550 billion JPY and Operating profit of 190 billion JPY.

We keep the resources shift and investments to key areas for the future, and accelerate the response to production volume fluctuations and higher raw material prices and improvement of earning structure through structural reforms.

The interim dividend for the FYE2023 is 70 JPY per share, taking into overall consideration of business performance, payout ratio and others.