Aisin : IR Presentation（3,023KB）
For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Financial Results
October 28th, 2022
AISIN CORPORATION
Overview of FYE2023 2nd Quarter Finalcial Results
FYE2023
1H
Result
FYE2023 Forecast
Return to
Shareholders
Revenue increased YoY due to FX impact and production volume around the same level as previous 1H, regardless of unfavorable OEM production volume caused by the semiconductor shortage more than expected.
Operating profit decreased YoY due to higher raw material prices and logistics costs, regardless of structural reforms and acceleration of cost reduction activities as planned.
With respect to the FYE2023 forecast, it is updated to be Revenue of 4,550 billion JPY and Operating profit of 190 billion JPY.
We keep the resources shift and investments to key areas for the future, and accelerate the response to production volume fluctuations and higher raw material prices and improvement of earning structure through structural reforms.
The interim dividend for the FYE2023 is 70 JPY per share, taking into overall consideration of business performance, payout ratio and others.
Consolidated Financial Results
FYE2023 2nd Quarter Results Financial Summary
（ ）shows rate to Revenue %
【Billion JPY 】
FYE2022 2nd Quarter
FYE2023 2nd Quarter
Change
Change rate
Results
Results
%
Revenue
1,864.7
-
2,106.6
-
241.9
13.0
Operating Profit
85.1
(4.6)
26.6
(1.3)
-58.5
-68.7
Profit before
96.1
(5.2)
54.9
(2.6)
-41.2
-42.9
income taxes
Profit for the
62.3
(3.3)
31.9
(1.5)
-30.4
-48.8
period*1
*1
：Profit for the period attributable to Owners of the parent
USD
110
JPY
134
JPY
+24
JPY
+21.8
Preconditions-
FX
Rate
17.0
19.9
+2.9
+17.1
CNY
JPY
JPY
JPY
Sales*
2
469
10,000
462
10,000
-7
10,000
-1.5
Toyota production
438
10,000
446
10,000
+8
10,000
+1.7
unit
unit
unit
Powertrain Unit
(41)
unit
(59)
unit
(+18)
unit
（number of elctrification unit*3 ）
*2
： Total sales of AT, CVT, HEV and eAxle
*3
： Total sales of HEV, eAxle
FYE2023 2nd Quarter Revenue by Customer
Mobility
Energy Solutions and others
2,106.6
1,864.7
57.4
(2.7%)
58.1
(3.1%)
680.9
666.2
(32.3%)
Other
(35.7%)
OEMs
【 Billion JPY 】
Revenue by Customer
（Other OEMs ）
Customer
FYE2022 2Q
FYE2023 2Q
Change
Change
rate (%)
Results
Results
Stellantis
111.1
129.0
+17.9
+16.1
VW & Audi
126.9
94.2
-32.7
-25.7
SUZUKI
54.1
66.9
+12.8
+23.6
VOLVO
53.5
44.5
-9.0
-16.9
MITSUBISHI
37.3
34.0
-3.3
-8.7
NISSAN
27.3
31.7
+4.4
+16.1
HONDA
30.5
29.0
-1.5
-4.9
Guangzhou
19.7
27.1
+7.4
+37.0
Automobile
ISUZU
19.5
24.7
+5.2
+26.6
(61.2%)
TOYOTA (65.0%)
Group
FYE2022 2Q Results
FYE2023 2Q Results
China FAW
20.2
22.2
+2.0
+9.8
Others
166.1
177.6
+11.5
+7.0
Total
666.2
680.9
+14.7
+2.2
(Reference)
94.3
87.3
-7.0
-7.4
ChineseOEMs
