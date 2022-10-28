Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Aisin Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14 2022-10-28 am EDT
3865.00 JPY   -0.64%
12:13aAisin : IR Presentation（3,023KB）
PU
10/24Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla
RE
09/29AISIN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Aisin : IR Presentation（3,023KB）

10/28/2022 | 12:13am EDT
For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Financial Results

October 28th, 2022

AISIN CORPORATION

For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results/ 2022.10.28 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Overview of FYE2023 2nd Quarter Finalcial Results

FYE2023

1H

Result

FYE2023 Forecast

Return to

Shareholders

Revenue increased YoY due to FX impact and production volume around the same level as previous 1H, regardless of unfavorable OEM production volume caused by the semiconductor shortage more than expected.

Operating profit decreased YoY due to higher raw material prices and logistics costs, regardless of structural reforms and acceleration of cost reduction activities as planned.

With respect to the FYE2023 forecast, it is updated to be Revenue of 4,550 billion JPY and Operating profit of 190 billion JPY.

We keep the resources shift and investments to key areas for the future, and accelerate the response to production volume fluctuations and higher raw material prices and improvement of earning structure through structural reforms.

The interim dividend for the FYE2023 is 70 JPY per share, taking into overall consideration of business performance, payout ratio and others.

For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results/ 2022.10.28 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

1/27

Consolidated Financial Results

(FYE2023 2nd Quarter)

1

For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results/ 2022.10.28 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

FYE2023 2nd Quarter Results Financial Summary

（ ）shows rate to Revenue %

Billion JPY

FYE2022 2nd Quarter

FYE2023 2nd Quarter

Change

Change rate

Results

Results

%

Revenue

1,864.7

-

2,106.6

-

241.9

13.0

Operating Profit

85.1

(4.6)

26.6

(1.3)

-58.5

-68.7

Profit before

96.1

(5.2)

54.9

(2.6)

-41.2

-42.9

income taxes

Profit for the

62.3

(3.3)

31.9

(1.5)

-30.4

-48.8

period*1

*1 Profit for the period attributable to Owners of the parent

USD

110

JPY

134

JPY

+24

JPY

+21.8

Preconditions-

FX

Rate

17.0

19.9

+2.9

+17.1

CNY

JPY

JPY

JPY

Sales*2

469

10,000

462

10,000

-7

10,000

-1.5

Toyota production

438

10,000

446

10,000

+8

10,000

+1.7

unit

unit

unit

Powertrain Unit

(41)

unit

(59)

unit

(+18)

unit

number of elctrification unit*3

*2 Total sales of AT, CVT, HEV and eAxle

*3 Total sales of HEV, eAxle

For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results/ 2022.10.28 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

3/27

FYE2023 2nd Quarter Revenue by Customer

Mobility

Energy Solutions and others

2,106.6

1,864.7

57.4

(2.7%)

58.1

(3.1%)

680.9

666.2

(32.3%)

Other

(35.7%)

OEMs

Billion JPY

Revenue by CustomerOther OEMs

Customer

FYE2022 2Q

FYE2023 2Q

Change

Change

rate (%)

Results

Results

Stellantis

111.1

129.0

+17.9

+16.1

VW & Audi

126.9

94.2

-32.7

-25.7

SUZUKI

54.1

66.9

+12.8

+23.6

VOLVO

53.5

44.5

-9.0

-16.9

MITSUBISHI

37.3

34.0

-3.3

-8.7

NISSAN

27.3

31.7

+4.4

+16.1

HONDA

30.5

29.0

-1.5

-4.9

1,140.3

1,368.2

Guangzhou

19.7

27.1

+7.4

+37.0

Automobile

ISUZU

19.5

24.7

+5.2

+26.6

(61.2%) TOYOTA (65.0%)

Group

FYE2022 2Q Results

FYE2023 2Q Results

China FAW

20.2

22.2

+2.0

+9.8

Others

166.1

177.6

+11.5

+7.0

Total

666.2

680.9

+14.7

+2.2

(Reference)

94.3

87.3

-7.0

-7.4

ChineseOEMs

For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results/ 2022.10.28 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

4/27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aisin Corporation published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
