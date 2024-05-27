This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities Code: 7259 May 28, 2024
To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights
Moritaka Yoshida President
AISIN CORPORATION
1, Asahi-machi2-chome,Kariya-shi Aichi, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 101st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are cordially invited to attend the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AISIN CORPORATION (hereinafter, the "Company"). Please access the websites listed below to confirm the details. The meeting will be held as described below.
When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company will provide information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
This information can be found on the following websites.
The Company's website: https://www.aisin.com/jp/investors/report/ (in Japanese)
Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "AISIN Corporation" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "7259" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by mailing the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (pages 3 through 18), and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
2. Place:The Company's KYODOKAN Hall
36, Hachiken-cho2-chome,Kariya-shi, Aichi
3. Agenda of the Meeting:
Matters to be reported: The Business Report, the Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 101st Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight Directors
Proposal No. 2: Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 3: Revision of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors (Excluding Outside Directors)
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and references
Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight Directors
The term of office for all of eight Directors of the Company will expire at the closing of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight Directors including four Outside Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Candidate
Name
Current Position
Responsibilities at the Company
Attributes of the
No.
at the Company
Candidate
1
Moritaka Yoshida
President
-
Reelected
Shintaro Ito
Chief Administrative Officer, Executive
2
Director
Vice President, and in charge of Internal
Reelected
Audit Department
Yoshihisa Yamamoto
Chief Technology Strategy Officer,
3
Director
Executive General Manager of Product
Reelected
Development Center
Reelected
4
Michiyo Hamada
Outside Director
-
Outside Director
Independent Director
Female Director
Reelected
5
Seiichi Shin
Outside Director
-
Outside Director
Independent Director
6
Koji Kobayashi
Outside Director
-
Reelected
Outside Director
Reelected
7
Tsuguhiko Hoshino
Outside Director
-
Outside Director
Independent Director
Masahiro Nishikawa
Executive
Chief Carbon Neutral Officer, Executive
8
General Manager of Carbon Neutral
Newly elected
Officer
Promotion Center
Reelected: Candidate for Director to be reelected
Newly elected: Candidate for New Director
Outside Director: Candidate for Outside Director
Independent Director: Candidate for Independent Director as specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
Female Director: Female candidate for Director
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
April 1980
Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
June 2009
Managing Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation
April 2014
Senior Managing Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation
January 2018
Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corporation
June 2020
Chairman of TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC.
June 2021
President and Executive President of the Company (to present)
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
President
-
The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Director:
Mr. Moritaka Yoshida has an extensive career including as President of the Mid-size
Moritaka Yoshida
Vehicle Company and the head of the Vehicle Development Center while serving as
1
Executive Vice President at Toyota Motor Corporation, and has experience as a
Reelected
management executive at TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC. He has been
engaged in the Company's management as President of the Company (to present) since
2021. He is recommended for the position of Director as he is expected to make use of
his extensive experience and wide-ranging insights into overall corporate management
for the management of the Company.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
July 12,1957 (66 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
Outside Director of EXEDY Corporation
22,500 shares
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
3 years (at the closing of this General
13/13 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
April 1983
Joined Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
June 2010
Managing Officer of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
April 2017
Senior Managing Officer of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
April 2019
Executive Officer of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
April 2021
Executive Vice President of the Company
June 2021
Director of the Company
(to present)
April 2022
Executive Officer of the Company
(to present)
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
Director
Chief Administrative Officer, Executive
Vice President, and in charge of Internal
Audit Department
Shintaro Ito
The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Director:
2
Mr. Shintaro Ito worked primarily in the Managerial Administration Sector at the
Reelected
Company and has management experience serving as top management of a Group
company overseas. Since 2021, he has been engaged in the Company's management,
serving as Director and Executive Vice President, and is presently Director and
Executive Officer (to present), and Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice
President of the Company. He is recommended for the position of Director as he is
expected to make use of his extensive experience and wide-ranging insights into overall
corporate management for the management of the Company.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
March 19, 1961 (63 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
Outside Corporate Auditor of EXEDY
21,400 shares
Corporation
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
3 years (at the closing of this General
13/13 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
April 1989
Joined Aisin AW Co., Ltd.
April 2015
Executive Officer of Aisin AW Co., Ltd.
April 2020
Senior Managing Officer of Aisin AW Co., Ltd.
April 2021
Executive Vice President of the Company
April 2022
Executive Officer of the Company
(to present)
June 2022
Director of the Company
(to present)
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
Director
Chief Technology Strategy Officer,
Executive General Manager of Product
Development Center
Yoshihisa Yamamoto
The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Director:
3
Mr. Yoshihisa Yamamoto worked primarily in the technology development field of
Reelected
Powertrain at the Company. Since 2021 he has served as Executive Vice President of the
Company and is presently Director, Executive Officer (current position), as well as Chief
Technology Strategy Officer, engaged in the Company's management. He is
recommended for the position of Director as he is expected to make use of his extensive
experience and wide-ranging insights concerning overall management and the
technological development strategy of the Company.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
December 17, 1964 (59 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
-
7,900 shares
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
2 years (at the closing of this General
13/13 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
April 1974
Associate Professor at School of Law, Nagoya University
April 1985
Professor at Nagoya University
June 2004
Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
April 2008
President of Nagoya University Graduate School of Law
April 2009
Commissioner of Japan Fair Trade Commission
April 2009
Professor Emeritus at Nagoya University
(to present)
June 2014
Outside Corporate Auditor of TOHO GAS Co., Ltd.
June 2014
Outside Corporate Auditor of the Metropolitan Expressway Company
Limited
June 2015
Outside Director of Sangetsu Corporation
(to present)
June 2016
Director of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
June 2020
Outside Director of TOHO GAS Co., Ltd.
(to present)
Michiyo Hamada
June 2021
Director of the Company
(to present)
4
Reelected
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
Outside Director
-
Outside Director
Independent Director
The reasons why the Company elects her as a candidate for Outside Director and
Female Director
overview of her expected role:
Ms. Michiyo Hamada has an extensive career including Professor at School of Law, Nagoya University, Commissioner of the Japan Fair Trade Commission, Outside Officer of other companies, etc., and has a high degree of expertise concerning the Companies Act and the Antimonopoly Act accumulated throughout her career. She is recommended as Outside Director of the Company as she is expected to make use of her expertise and broad experience concerning corporate governance to provide supervision of Company operations from a legal standpoint and independent position, as well as advice and opinions related to corporate governance.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
November 25, 1947 (76 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
Outside Director of TOHO GAS Co., Ltd.
3,800 shares
Outside Director of Sangetsu Corporation
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
8 years (at the closing of this General
13/13 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
May 1988
Associate Professor at Institute of Information Sciences and
Electronics, University of Tsukuba
April 1992
Associate Professor at Faculty of Engineering, University of Tokyo
April 1995
Associate Professor at Graduate School of Engineering, University of
Tokyo
April 1998
Associate Professor at Engineering Research Institute, School of
Engineering, University of Tokyo
March 2001
Director, The Society of Instrument and Control Engineers
April 2006
Professor at Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of
Electro-Communications
March 2012
Director and Vice President, The Society of Instrument and Control
Engineers
President, Control System Security Center
March 2013
Director and President, The Society of Instrument and Control
Engineers
April 2015
Professor at Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of
Electro-Communications
April 2018
Dean of Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of Electro-
Communications
April 2020
Professor Emeritus at University of Electro-Communications
Seiichi Shin
(to present)
October 2020
Director, Advanced Research Laboratory, Canon Medical Systems
5
Reelected
Corporation
Outside Director
(to present)
Independent Director June 2021
Director of the Company (to present)
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
Outside Director
-
The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Outside Director and
overview of his expected role:
Mr. Seiichi Shin has held positions including Professor at Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of Electro-Communications. He is recommended for the position of Outside Director as he is expected to make use of his high level of expertise centered on measurement engineering and control engineering and his wide-ranging insight developed over his career to provide supervision from an independent standpoint, as well as a wide range of advice and opinions, centered on technology development at the Company.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
May 8, 1954 (70 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
Director, Advanced Research Laboratory,
1,200 shares
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
3 years (at the closing of this General
13/13 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
April 1972
Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.
June 2004
Managing Officer of Denso Corporation
June 2015
Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Denso Corporation
February 2016
Advisor of Toyota Motor Corporation
January 2018
Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corporation
January 2018
Member of the Board of Denso Corporation
June 2018
Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors
(Representative Director) of Toyota Motor Corporation
June 2021
Director of the Company
(to present)
April 2023
"Banto" and Executive Fellow of Toyota Motor Corporation
(to present)
Koji Kobayashi
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
Outside Director
-
6
Reelected
The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Outside Director and
overview of his expected role:
Outside Director
Mr. Koji Kobayashi is recommended for the position of Outside Director as he is
expected to make use of his extensive experience and wide-ranging expertise as a
management executive over many years at Toyota Motor Corporation and other
companies in the automobile industry in order to provide advice and opinions from a
broad perspective to the management of the Company.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
October 23, 1948 (75 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
"Banto" and Executive Fellow of Toyota
0 shares
Motor Corporation
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
3 years (at the closing of this General
13/13 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
Candidate
Name
Career summary
No.
April 1983
Joined the Ministry of Finance
July 2011
Deputy Director General of the Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of
Finance
July 2015
First Deputy Commissioner, National Tax Agency
June 2016
Director General of the Tax Bureau, Ministry of Finance
July 2019
Commissioner, National Tax Agency
June 2021
Outside Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation
(to present)
June 2021
Board Member (Vice Chairman) of The General Insurance Association
of Japan
(to present)
June 2023
Director of the Company (to present)
Current Position at the Company:
Responsibilities at the Company:
Outside Director
-
The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Outside Director and
Tsuguhiko Hoshino
overview of his expected role:
7
Reelected
Mr. Tsuguhiko Hoshino has served as Director General of the Tax Bureau, Ministry of
Finance, and Commissioner of the National Tax Agency. Through this professional
Outside Director
experience, he has gained advanced expertise in finance, monetary policy, legal affairs
Independent Director
and compliance. He is recommended for the position of Outside Director as he is
expected to provide supervision and broad advice and opinions from an independent
standpoint regarding the overall execution of business of the Company utilizing his
extensive experience and broad insight gained from his experience working at a
Japanese embassy abroad and supervisory experience as an Outside Director of a
company in another business sector.
Date of birth:
Special interest relationship with the Company:
November 6, 1959 (64 years old)
-
Important concurrent position:
Number of shares of the Company held:
Outside Director of Tokyu Fudosan
0 shares
Holdings Corporation
Board Member (Vice Chairman) of The
General Insurance Association of Japan
Number of years since the candidate
Attendance to Board of Directors'
assumed the office of Director:
Meetings:
1 year (at the closing of this General
11/11 (100.0%)
Meeting of Shareholders)
