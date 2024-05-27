This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities Code: 7259 May 28, 2024

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Moritaka Yoshida President

AISIN CORPORATION

1, Asahi-machi2-chome,Kariya-shi Aichi, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 101st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AISIN CORPORATION (hereinafter, the "Company"). Please access the websites listed below to confirm the details. The meeting will be held as described below.

When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company will provide information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.

This information can be found on the following websites.

The Company's website: https://www.aisin.com/jp/investors/report/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "AISIN Corporation" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "7259" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by mailing the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (pages 3 through 18), and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

2. Place:The Company's KYODOKAN Hall

36, Hachiken-cho2-chome,Kariya-shi, Aichi

3. Agenda of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported: The Business Report, the Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 101st Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).