Securities Code: 7259 May 28, 2024

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Moritaka Yoshida President

AISIN CORPORATION

1, Asahi-machi2-chome,Kariya-shi Aichi, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 101st ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are cordially invited to attend the 101st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AISIN CORPORATION (hereinafter, the "Company"). Please access the websites listed below to confirm the details. The meeting will be held as described below.

When convening this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company will provide information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.

This information can be found on the following websites.

The Company's website: https://www.aisin.com/jp/investors/report/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "AISIN Corporation" in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "7259" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by mailing the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (pages 3 through 18), and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

2. Place:The Company's KYODOKAN Hall

36, Hachiken-cho2-chome,Kariya-shi, Aichi

3. Agenda of the Meeting:

Matters to be reported: The Business Report, the Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the audit results of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board for the 101st Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight Directors

Proposal No. 2: Election of One Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposal No. 3: Revision of Remuneration for Granting Restricted Stock to Directors (Excluding Outside Directors)

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders Proposals and references

Proposal No. 1: Election of Eight Directors

The term of office for all of eight Directors of the Company will expire at the closing of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of eight Directors including four Outside Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Candidate

Name

Current Position

Responsibilities at the Company

Attributes of the

No.

at the Company

Candidate

1

Moritaka Yoshida

President

-

Reelected

Shintaro Ito

Chief Administrative Officer, Executive

2

Director

Vice President, and in charge of Internal

Reelected

Audit Department

Yoshihisa Yamamoto

Chief Technology Strategy Officer,

3

Director

Executive General Manager of Product

Reelected

Development Center

Reelected

4

Michiyo Hamada

Outside Director

-

Outside Director

Independent Director

Female Director

Reelected

5

Seiichi Shin

Outside Director

-

Outside Director

Independent Director

6

Koji Kobayashi

Outside Director

-

Reelected

Outside Director

Reelected

7

Tsuguhiko Hoshino

Outside Director

-

Outside Director

Independent Director

Masahiro Nishikawa

Executive

Chief Carbon Neutral Officer, Executive

8

General Manager of Carbon Neutral

Newly elected

Officer

Promotion Center

Reelected: Candidate for Director to be reelected

Newly elected: Candidate for New Director

Outside Director: Candidate for Outside Director

Independent Director: Candidate for Independent Director as specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Female Director: Female candidate for Director

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

April 1980

Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

June 2009

Managing Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation

April 2014

Senior Managing Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation

January 2018

Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corporation

June 2020

Chairman of TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC.

June 2021

President and Executive President of the Company (to present)

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

President

-

The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Director:

Mr. Moritaka Yoshida has an extensive career including as President of the Mid-size

Moritaka Yoshida

Vehicle Company and the head of the Vehicle Development Center while serving as

1

Executive Vice President at Toyota Motor Corporation, and has experience as a

Reelected

management executive at TOYOTA CENTRAL R&D LABS., INC. He has been

engaged in the Company's management as President of the Company (to present) since

2021. He is recommended for the position of Director as he is expected to make use of

his extensive experience and wide-ranging insights into overall corporate management

for the management of the Company.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

July 12,1957 (66 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

Outside Director of EXEDY Corporation

22,500 shares

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

3 years (at the closing of this General

13/13 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

April 1983

Joined Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

June 2010

Managing Officer of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

April 2017

Senior Managing Officer of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

April 2019

Executive Officer of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

April 2021

Executive Vice President of the Company

June 2021

Director of the Company

(to present)

April 2022

Executive Officer of the Company

(to present)

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

Director

Chief Administrative Officer, Executive

Vice President, and in charge of Internal

Audit Department

Shintaro Ito

The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Director:

2

Mr. Shintaro Ito worked primarily in the Managerial Administration Sector at the

Reelected

Company and has management experience serving as top management of a Group

company overseas. Since 2021, he has been engaged in the Company's management,

serving as Director and Executive Vice President, and is presently Director and

Executive Officer (to present), and Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice

President of the Company. He is recommended for the position of Director as he is

expected to make use of his extensive experience and wide-ranging insights into overall

corporate management for the management of the Company.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

March 19, 1961 (63 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

Outside Corporate Auditor of EXEDY

21,400 shares

Corporation

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

3 years (at the closing of this General

13/13 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

April 1989

Joined Aisin AW Co., Ltd.

April 2015

Executive Officer of Aisin AW Co., Ltd.

April 2020

Senior Managing Officer of Aisin AW Co., Ltd.

April 2021

Executive Vice President of the Company

April 2022

Executive Officer of the Company

(to present)

June 2022

Director of the Company

(to present)

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

Director

Chief Technology Strategy Officer,

Executive General Manager of Product

Development Center

Yoshihisa Yamamoto

The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Director:

3

Mr. Yoshihisa Yamamoto worked primarily in the technology development field of

Reelected

Powertrain at the Company. Since 2021 he has served as Executive Vice President of the

Company and is presently Director, Executive Officer (current position), as well as Chief

Technology Strategy Officer, engaged in the Company's management. He is

recommended for the position of Director as he is expected to make use of his extensive

experience and wide-ranging insights concerning overall management and the

technological development strategy of the Company.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

December 17, 1964 (59 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

-

7,900 shares

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

2 years (at the closing of this General

13/13 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

April 1974

Associate Professor at School of Law, Nagoya University

April 1985

Professor at Nagoya University

June 2004

Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

April 2008

President of Nagoya University Graduate School of Law

April 2009

Commissioner of Japan Fair Trade Commission

April 2009

Professor Emeritus at Nagoya University

(to present)

June 2014

Outside Corporate Auditor of TOHO GAS Co., Ltd.

June 2014

Outside Corporate Auditor of the Metropolitan Expressway Company

Limited

June 2015

Outside Director of Sangetsu Corporation

(to present)

June 2016

Director of Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

June 2020

Outside Director of TOHO GAS Co., Ltd.

(to present)

Michiyo Hamada

June 2021

Director of the Company

(to present)

4

Reelected

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

Outside Director

-

Outside Director

Independent Director

The reasons why the Company elects her as a candidate for Outside Director and

Female Director

overview of her expected role:

Ms. Michiyo Hamada has an extensive career including Professor at School of Law, Nagoya University, Commissioner of the Japan Fair Trade Commission, Outside Officer of other companies, etc., and has a high degree of expertise concerning the Companies Act and the Antimonopoly Act accumulated throughout her career. She is recommended as Outside Director of the Company as she is expected to make use of her expertise and broad experience concerning corporate governance to provide supervision of Company operations from a legal standpoint and independent position, as well as advice and opinions related to corporate governance.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

November 25, 1947 (76 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

Outside Director of TOHO GAS Co., Ltd.

3,800 shares

Outside Director of Sangetsu Corporation

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

8 years (at the closing of this General

13/13 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

May 1988

Associate Professor at Institute of Information Sciences and

Electronics, University of Tsukuba

April 1992

Associate Professor at Faculty of Engineering, University of Tokyo

April 1995

Associate Professor at Graduate School of Engineering, University of

Tokyo

April 1998

Associate Professor at Engineering Research Institute, School of

Engineering, University of Tokyo

March 2001

Director, The Society of Instrument and Control Engineers

April 2006

Professor at Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of

Electro-Communications

March 2012

Director and Vice President, The Society of Instrument and Control

Engineers

President, Control System Security Center

March 2013

Director and President, The Society of Instrument and Control

Engineers

April 2015

Professor at Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of

Electro-Communications

April 2018

Dean of Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of Electro-

Communications

April 2020

Professor Emeritus at University of Electro-Communications

Seiichi Shin

(to present)

October 2020

Director, Advanced Research Laboratory, Canon Medical Systems

5

Reelected

Corporation

Outside Director

(to present)

Independent Director June 2021

Director of the Company (to present)

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

Outside Director

-

The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Outside Director and

overview of his expected role:

Mr. Seiichi Shin has held positions including Professor at Faculty of Informatics and Engineering, University of Electro-Communications. He is recommended for the position of Outside Director as he is expected to make use of his high level of expertise centered on measurement engineering and control engineering and his wide-ranging insight developed over his career to provide supervision from an independent standpoint, as well as a wide range of advice and opinions, centered on technology development at the Company.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

May 8, 1954 (70 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

Director, Advanced Research Laboratory,

1,200 shares

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

3 years (at the closing of this General

13/13 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

April 1972

Joined Toyota Motor Co., Ltd.

June 2004

Managing Officer of Denso Corporation

June 2015

Vice Chairman and Member of the Board of Denso Corporation

February 2016

Advisor of Toyota Motor Corporation

January 2018

Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Corporation

January 2018

Member of the Board of Denso Corporation

June 2018

Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors

(Representative Director) of Toyota Motor Corporation

June 2021

Director of the Company

(to present)

April 2023

"Banto" and Executive Fellow of Toyota Motor Corporation

(to present)

Koji Kobayashi

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

Outside Director

-

6

Reelected

The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Outside Director and

overview of his expected role:

Outside Director

Mr. Koji Kobayashi is recommended for the position of Outside Director as he is

expected to make use of his extensive experience and wide-ranging expertise as a

management executive over many years at Toyota Motor Corporation and other

companies in the automobile industry in order to provide advice and opinions from a

broad perspective to the management of the Company.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

October 23, 1948 (75 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

"Banto" and Executive Fellow of Toyota

0 shares

Motor Corporation

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

3 years (at the closing of this General

13/13 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

Candidate

Name

Career summary

No.

April 1983

Joined the Ministry of Finance

July 2011

Deputy Director General of the Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of

Finance

July 2015

First Deputy Commissioner, National Tax Agency

June 2016

Director General of the Tax Bureau, Ministry of Finance

July 2019

Commissioner, National Tax Agency

June 2021

Outside Director of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation

(to present)

June 2021

Board Member (Vice Chairman) of The General Insurance Association

of Japan

(to present)

June 2023

Director of the Company (to present)

Current Position at the Company:

Responsibilities at the Company:

Outside Director

-

The reasons why the Company elects him as a candidate for Outside Director and

Tsuguhiko Hoshino

overview of his expected role:

7

Reelected

Mr. Tsuguhiko Hoshino has served as Director General of the Tax Bureau, Ministry of

Finance, and Commissioner of the National Tax Agency. Through this professional

Outside Director

experience, he has gained advanced expertise in finance, monetary policy, legal affairs

Independent Director

and compliance. He is recommended for the position of Outside Director as he is

expected to provide supervision and broad advice and opinions from an independent

standpoint regarding the overall execution of business of the Company utilizing his

extensive experience and broad insight gained from his experience working at a

Japanese embassy abroad and supervisory experience as an Outside Director of a

company in another business sector.

Date of birth:

Special interest relationship with the Company:

November 6, 1959 (64 years old)

-

Important concurrent position:

Number of shares of the Company held:

Outside Director of Tokyu Fudosan

0 shares

Holdings Corporation

Board Member (Vice Chairman) of The

General Insurance Association of Japan

Number of years since the candidate

Attendance to Board of Directors'

assumed the office of Director:

Meetings:

1 year (at the closing of this General

11/11 (100.0%)

Meeting of Shareholders)

