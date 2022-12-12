Aisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)
Capital Strategy
(Financial/Production Capital and
Intellectual/Human Capital)
AISIN CORPORATION
Shintaro Ito
Board of Director
/Chief Administrative Officer
2022.11.24
SustainabilityConference2022/
/Nov. .2424th,, 2022/ /© AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.
Capital Strategy to accelerate Group's business management
A new position CAO* has been established to accelerate our
Group's business
management.
"Stronger management base and improved profitability of our existing
businesses"
"Investment in future growth for survival"
To realize Corporate Philosophy
Management Capital
Financial/production
Intellectual/human
capital
capital
Shift resources to
next generation and new domains.
Fixed assets
Human resources/R&D costs
Social capital
Natural capital
CAO stands for Chief Administrative Officer, which was put in place in April 2022. The CAO is responsible for the optimal allocation of the Group's resources and maximization of profits to accelerate the Group's business management.
We aim for sustainable business management by optimally allocating our Group's resources.
Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.
2/
/7
Financial/Production Capital (Capital Expenditure)
Breakdown of CAPEX
Sales
5.6
％
5.9
％
depreciation
●
5.5
％ or less
cost ratio
●
●
(hundred
2,600
million yen)
2,500
2,187
2,000
Solution-based
Accelerate
strategic investment
products
in solution-based products
Existing
products
2021
2022
2025
Actual
Plan
Plan
Breakdown of business assets
Shift the contents worth
about 1,500 billion yen.
Assets conducive
Investment in
to solution-type
electrification
products
270 billion yen
Utilize
Assets
conducive
to existing
Reduce
products
assets
2021
2025
Actual
perspective
Business assets will be shifted to solution-type products
by strategic investment and the use of existing facilities and equipment.
Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.
3/
/7
Intellectual/Human Capital (Re-Skilling)
As a company tackling changes in car manufacturing, AISIN needs reskilling to develop human resources that are adaptable to change.
Realization of Group Philosophy
Win-Win
Individuals
Company
Improved
Creation of
job satisfaction
Co-creation/
new value
challenge by
a wide variety
of people
Turning
individuals
Management
into that values
experts individuals
Electrifi-
cation
Control/ software
DX
Reskilling of electrification developers: 200 people in FY2022
(motors, energy management, etc.)
Raising the level of digital literacy of personnel
Implementing a plan to shift from hardware to software
In-househuman resource development to secure personnel dedicated to MBD (250 people up to FY2025)
Basic education to increase AI personnel to 1,400 in FY2025
DX basic training for all employees
Personnel with the new skills acquired by re-skilling will accelerate the shift of resources.
Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.
4/
/7
Intellectual/Human Capital (R&D Costs)
Breakdown of R&D investment
Improving development efficiency
Sales
5.0%
about 5.0%
30% reduction
R&D cost
4.6%
●
●
of development period by the use of
ratio
●
(hundred
MBD and DX (targeting 2025)
2,100
million yen)
1,941
Shifting resources to
2,000
next generation/new domains
Solution-based
Accelerate
strategic investment
•
Established an EV promotion center to
products
in solution-based products
proactively shift to the electrification
domain
Existing
•
Make a concerted effort across the Group
to strengthen the area of brakes
products
•
Accelerate the development in the area of
2021
2022
2025
relief, comfort, and convenience by
obeya
Actual
Plan
Plan
katsudo (large room activity)
We will make development more efficient by the use of MBD/DX and shift to focused areas.
Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.
5/
/7
