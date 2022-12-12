Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aisin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-12 am EST
3660.00 JPY   -0.14%
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)

12/12/2022 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Strategy

(Financial/Production Capital and

Intellectual/Human Capital)

AISIN CORPORATION

Shintaro Ito

Board of Director/Chief Administrative Officer

2022.11.24

SustainabilityConference2022//Nov..2424th,, 2022//© AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Capital Strategy to accelerate Group's business management

A new position CAO* has been established to accelerate our

Group's business

management.

"Stronger management base and improved profitability of our existing

businesses"

"Investment in future growth for survival"

To realize Corporate Philosophy

Management Capital

Financial/production

Intellectual/human

capital

capital

Shift resources to

next generation and new domains.

Fixed assets

Human resources/R&D costs

Social capital

Natural capital

  • CAO stands for Chief Administrative Officer, which was put in place in April 2022. The CAO is responsible for the optimal allocation of the Group's resources and maximization of profits to accelerate the Group's business management.

We aim for sustainable business management by optimally allocating our Group's resources.

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

2//7

Financial/Production Capital (Capital Expenditure)

Breakdown of CAPEX

Sales

5.6

5.9

depreciation

5.5 or less

cost ratio

(hundred

2,600

million yen)

2,500

2,187

2,000

Solution-based

Accelerate

strategic investment

products

in solution-based products

Existing

products

2021

2022

2025

Actual

Plan

Plan

Breakdown of business assets

Shift the contents worth

about 1,500 billion yen.

Assets conducive

Investment in

to solution-type

electrification

products

270 billion yen

Utilize

Assets

conducive

to existing

Reduce

products

assets

2021

2025

Actual

perspective

Business assets will be shifted to solution-type products

by strategic investment and the use of existing facilities and equipment.

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

3//7

Intellectual/Human Capital (Re-Skilling)

As a company tackling changes in car manufacturing, AISIN needs reskilling to develop human resources that are adaptable to change.

Realization of Group Philosophy

Win-Win

Individuals

Company

Improved

Creation of

job satisfaction Co-creation/

new value

challenge by

a wide variety

of people

Turning

individuals Management

intothat values

expertsindividuals

Electrifi-

cation

Control/ software

DX

  • Reskilling of electrification developers: 200 people in FY2022
    (motors, energy management, etc.)
  • Raising the level of digital literacy of personnel
  • Implementing a plan to shift from hardware to software
  • In-househuman resource development to secure personnel dedicated to MBD (250 people up to FY2025)
  • Basic education to increase AI personnel to 1,400 in FY2025
  • DX basic training for all employees

Personnel with the new skills acquired by re-skilling will accelerate the shift of resources.

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

4//7

Intellectual/Human Capital (R&D Costs)

Breakdown of R&D investment

Improving development efficiency

Sales

5.0%

about 5.0%

30% reduction

R&D cost

4.6%

of development period by the use of

ratio

(hundred

MBD and DX (targeting 2025)

2,100

million yen)

1,941

Shifting resources to

2,000

next generation/new domains

Solution-based

Accelerate

strategic investment

Established an EV promotion center to

products

in solution-based products

proactively shift to the electrification

domain

Existing

Make a concerted effort across the Group

to strengthen the area of brakes

products

Accelerate the development in the area of

2021

2022

2025

relief, comfort, and convenience by obeya

Actual

Plan

Plan

katsudo (large room activity)

We will make development more efficient by the use of MBD/DX and shift to focused areas.

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

5//7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aisin Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AISIN CORPORATION
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Briefing(164KB)
PU
02:33aAisin : Presentation from Yoshida(545KB)
PU
12/11Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources
RE
11/17Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Digital World Acq..
MT
11/16AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC automotive platform with deep learning processor advances lo..
AQ
11/16AMD chip to power auto supplier Aisin's new automated car parking system
RE
11/09Aisin : Briefing(72KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AISIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 458 B 32 689 M 32 689 M
Net income 2023 139 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2023 482 B 3 533 M 3 533 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,11x
Yield 2023 4,70%
Capitalization 988 B 7 244 M 7 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 117 177
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart AISIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aisin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AISIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 665,00 JPY
Average target price 4 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moritaka Yoshida President & Representative Director
Kanshiro Toyoda Deputy Manager-Shiroyama Plant
Toshio Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Tsunekazu Haraguchi Independent Outside Director
Michiyo Hamada Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AISIN CORPORATION-16.89%7 244
DENSO CORPORATION-24.17%39 753
APTIV PLC-43.45%25 274
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.37%16 668
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.07%14 829
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.83%13 554