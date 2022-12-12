Aisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)
Efforts to Realize Zero-Emission Plants Friendly to Global Environment and People
AISIN CORPORATION
Toshiyuki Mizushima
Chief Carbon Neutral Officer
2022.11.24
Sus
Environmental Regulations Surrounding World's Industries
A European Green Deal
Fit for 55
2030:Reduction of
GHGemissions by 55% from 1990 levels
2035: All new cars or vans placed on the market in the EU from 2035 should be zero-emission vehicle.(2022)
Regulation on Ecodesign for Sustainable Products
Revised Regulation on Waste Shipments
New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2020)
2025: NEV sales account for 20% of the country's total vehicle sales by 2025.
Development Planfor the Circular Economy in the 14th Five Year Plan Period (2020)
China's Solid Waste
e ImportBan(2021)
Inflati
on Reductio n Act (2022)
It provides $369 billion for climate resilience and
energysecurity.
2030: Executive order wit
h 50% of all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in 2030 be zero -emission vehicles. (2021)
NationalRecycling Strategy (2021)
Recycling rate of 50% by 2030
Revised Clean Water Act
Revised ELV (End-of life vehicles) Directive Reuse/recycle: at last 85% Reuse/recovery: at last 95%
2035: All new cars sold to be electric
Revised Law Concerning the Promotion of the Measures to Cope with Global Warming (2022)
Act
onPromotion of Resource Circulation for Plastics (2022)
Revised Basel Convention (2021)
Target scope expanded for regulations on import and export of contaminated waste plastics
Paris Agreement (2015)
Its goal is to limit global warming
towell below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.
: Energy, GHG
: Resource recycling
Regulations on energy and resource recycling have become stricter
2/14
Roadmap for Zero-Emission Plants
Existing technologies
Technological innovation / clean energy / resource recycling
GHG emissions
Reduction in power source, heat source and waste
Energy consumption
minimization
Clean Energy
Resource recycling aimed at zero waste
Global expansion of energy-saving activities
1/2 Eco-line(Ultraeco-equipment)
productionAchieveCN
plantsemission-zeroAchieve
Switch to renewable energy
Steamless / Airless equipment
Energy management
Solar power generation (perovskite)
Methanation / use of hydrogen
Biogas systems / CO
2 immobilization
Reduction of unnecessary items (reduce) / reuse / recycling
Ecodesign products (light weight / recycling)
Work to achieve 2035 production CN and 2040 zero-emission plants
3/14
Roadmap for Production Lines by 1/2 (Half)
Linked / merged using sophisticated ICT
Flexible lines for mixed multiple-model production
(35% less volume)
Fully automated 24h operating lines
Reflected
60% less CO
2 emissions
1 stroke press
Flexible robot unit
Production began in 2021; 30% less CO
2 emissions
(T/F → single)
(compact, for multiple models)
Aluminum materials input
Aluminum
Hybrid melting
(1/2 volume)
IH preheating
melting
control
Implementation begun 2024
furnace
60% less CO
2 emissions
Burner
Melting and holding furnace
Carburizing
Inline compact heat treatment
furnace
(cold oil/water quenching)
CN
Karakuri mechanism
Nonhydraulic / low thrust
Implementation begun 2026
gas
(nonpowered transport equipment)
(press-fitting/assembly equipment)
W ater
50% less CO
2 emissions
CO
2 emissions from production lines (index)
100
65
45
2019 2025 2030
Reducing CO
2 emissions by innovative technologies and Ultraeco-lines
4/14
Clean Energy and Energy Circulation Activities
Aisin's production CO
2 reduction
scenario
Carbon-neutral
Energy circulation
Solar power
50
％
Electric power
Nonelectric power
0
％
-50%-60%
Energy saving
Switching to renewable energy
Solar power
(perovskite)
CN gas
Methanation
Biogas
Hydrogen
In-plant
Regional circulation
Biogas system
CN gas
CO
2 immobilization
Carbon recycling,
concrete, etc.
CN
Renew-
Machines for
Melting furnace
gas
Ene-
Heat treatment
able
Processing,
furnace
Methanation
Farm
energy
Assembling,
Co-generation
Press,
system
(On-site)
Air-
Inspecting
GHP
・
conditioning
・
・
(heat
CO
2 separation
CO
2
utilization)
and collection
Exhaust
gas
CO
2
Renew-
CN
Ferti- CN
Renew- able gas energy
able
lizer gas
energy
Biogas
CO
2
system
H
2
Renewable
Methanation
Agricultural and dairy waste
energy
(off-site and regional collaboration)
Circulating energy through the development and introduction of clean energy technology
5/14
