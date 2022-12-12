Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aisin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-12 am EST
3660.00 JPY   -0.14%
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)

12/12/2022 | 02:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Efforts to Realize Zero-Emission Plants Friendly to Global Environment and People

AISIN CORPORATION

Toshiyuki Mizushima

Chief Carbon Neutral Officer

2022.11.24

Susttaiinability Confferrence 2022 // Nov.. 24tth,, 2022 // © AIISIN CORPORATIION All Riights Reserrved..

Environmental Regulations Surrounding World's Industries

A European Green Deal

Fit for 55

2030:Reduction of GHGemissions by 55% from 1990 levels

2035: All new cars or vans placed on the market in the EU from 2035 should be zero-emission vehicle.(2022)

Regulation on Ecodesign for Sustainable Products

Revised Regulation on Waste Shipments

New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2020)

2025: NEV sales account for 20% of the country's total vehicle sales by 2025.

Development Planfor the Circular Economy in the 14th Five Year Plan Period (2020)

China's Solid Waste ImportBan(2021)

Inflation Reduction Act (2022)

It provides $369 billion for climate resilience and energysecurity.

2030: Executive order with 50% of all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in 2030 be zero-emission vehicles. (2021)

NationalRecycling Strategy (2021)

Recycling rate of 50% by 2030

Revised Clean Water Act

Revised ELV (End-of life vehicles) Directive Reuse/recycle: at last 85% Reuse/recovery: at last 95%

2035: All new cars sold to be electric

Revised Law Concerning the Promotion of the Measures to Cope with Global Warming (2022)

ActonPromotion of Resource Circulation for Plastics (2022)

Revised Basel Convention (2021)

Target scope expanded for regulations on import and export of contaminated waste plastics

Paris Agreement (2015)

Its goal is to limit global warming towell below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

: Energy, GHG

: Resource recycling

Regulations on energy and resource recycling have become stricter

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

2/14

Roadmap for Zero-Emission Plants

Existing technologies

Technological innovation / clean energy / resource recycling

GHG emissions

Reduction in power source, heat source and waste

Energy consumption

minimization

Clean Energy

Resource recycling aimed at zero waste

Global expansion of energy-saving activities

1/2 Eco-line(Ultraeco-equipment)

productionAchieveCN

plantsemission-zeroAchieve

Switch to renewable energy

Steamless / Airless equipment

Energy management

Solar power generation (perovskite)

Methanation / use of hydrogen

Biogas systems / CO2 immobilization

Reduction of unnecessary items (reduce) / reuse / recycling

Ecodesign products (light weight / recycling)

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

Work to achieve 2035 production CN and 2040 zero-emission plants

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

3/14

Roadmap for Production Lines by 1/2 (Half)

Linked / merged using sophisticated ICT

Flexible lines for mixed multiple-model production (35% less volume)

Fully automated 24h operating lines

Reflected

60% less CO2 emissions

1 stroke press

Flexible robot unit

Production began in 2021; 30% less CO2 emissions

(T/F → single)

(compact, for multiple models)

Aluminum materials input

Aluminum

Hybrid melting (1/2 volume)

IH preheating

melting

control

Implementation begun 2024

furnace

60% less CO2 emissions

Burner

Melting and holding furnace

Carburizing

Inline compact heat treatment

furnace

(cold oil/water quenching)

CN

Karakuri mechanism

Nonhydraulic / low thrust

Implementation begun 2026

gas

(nonpowered transport equipment)

(press-fitting/assembly equipment)

W ater

50% less CO2 emissions

CO2 emissions from production lines (index)

100

65

45

2019 2025 2030

Reducing CO2 emissions by innovative technologies and Ultraeco-lines

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

4/14

Clean Energy and Energy Circulation Activities

Aisin's production CO2 reduction

scenario

Carbon-neutral

Energy circulation

Solar power

10 0

production

(perovskite)

Renew-

ableH2 energy

circulation

Sludge

Food residue

50

Electric power

Nonelectric power

0

-50%-60%

Energy saving

Switching to renewable energy

Solar power

(perovskite)

CN gas

Methanation

Biogas

Hydrogen

In-plant

Regional circulation

Biogas system

CN gas

CO2 immobilization

Carbon recycling,

concrete, etc.

CN

Renew-

Machines for

Melting furnace

gas

Ene-

Heat treatment

able

Processing,

furnace

Methanation

Farm

energy

Assembling,

Co-generation

Press,

system

(On-site)

Air-

Inspecting

GHP

conditioning

(heat

CO2 separation

CO2

utilization)

and collection

Exhaust

gas

CO2

Renew-CN

Ferti- CN Renew-ablegas energy

able

lizer gas energy

Biogas

CO2

system

H2

Renewable

Methanation

2019 2030 2035

Agricultural and dairy waste

energy

(off-site and regional collaboration)

Circulating energy through the development and introduction of clean energy technology

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

5/14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aisin Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AISIN CORPORATION
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Briefing(164KB)
PU
02:33aAisin : Presentation from Yoshida(545KB)
PU
12/11Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources
RE
11/17Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; Digital World Acq..
MT
11/16AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC automotive platform with deep learning processor advances lo..
AQ
11/16AMD chip to power auto supplier Aisin's new automated car parking system
RE
11/09Aisin : Briefing(72KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AISIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 458 B 32 689 M 32 689 M
Net income 2023 139 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2023 482 B 3 533 M 3 533 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,11x
Yield 2023 4,70%
Capitalization 988 B 7 244 M 7 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 117 177
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart AISIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aisin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AISIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 665,00 JPY
Average target price 4 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moritaka Yoshida President & Representative Director
Kanshiro Toyoda Deputy Manager-Shiroyama Plant
Toshio Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Tsunekazu Haraguchi Independent Outside Director
Michiyo Hamada Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AISIN CORPORATION-16.89%7 244
DENSO CORPORATION-24.17%39 753
APTIV PLC-43.45%25 274
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.37%16 668
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.07%14 829
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.83%13 554