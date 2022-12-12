Aisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)

A European Green Deal Fit for 55 2030:Reduction of GHGemissions by 55% from 1990 levels 2035: All new cars or vans placed on the market in the EU from 2035 should be zero-emission vehicle.(2022) Regulation on Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Revised Regulation on Waste Shipments

New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2020) 2025: NEV sales account for 20% of the country's total vehicle sales by 2025. Development Planfor the Circular Economy in the 14th Five Year Plan Period (2020) China's Solid Waste ImportBan(2021)