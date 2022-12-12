Advanced search
    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
  Report
2022-12-12
3660.00 JPY   -0.14%
Aisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)

12/12/2022 | 02:43am EST
Next-Generation Mobility Initiatives

AISIN CORPORATION

Yoshihisa Yamamoto

Board of DirectorChief Electric Strategy Officer resident: Powertrain Company

ADVICS CO., LTD

Koichi Kondo

Executive General Manager,

Corporate R&D Sector

AISIN CORPORATION

Kazuto Koyama

President: Body Component Company

2022.11.24

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Future Automobile Manufacturing & Provision of Value

Group Philosophy

Inspiring "movement", creating tomorrow

Initiatives to develop new powertrains and EV products and brakes to achieve carbon neutrality

Realize relief, comfortable, and convenient

mobility, that inspires "movement,"

Provide customers worldwide with products that are kind to the global

environment and people from zero-emissions plants at AISIN

(power source/heat source/waste reduction, clean energy, resource recycling aimed at

zero waste, etc.)

Leverage technological/manufacturing capabilities to create opportunities to change

automobile manufacturing and the provision of value

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

2 /23

Electric Drive Unit Lineup

2020

2025

2030

Small

HEV

Medium

FF

PHEV

Large

Premium

FR

gen

Small

1st

Medium

gen

Small

BEV

2nd

Medium

(eAxle)

Large

Premium

gen

Small

Medium

3rd

Large

Premium

2-motor HEV

High efficiency/low cost Model roll out

Pursuit of fuel

economy

1-motor PHEV

Fun driving

1-motor HEV

Driving and fuel

efficiency

bZ4XCompacts

Integrated electromechanical

eAxle modules(Fr/Rr)

Develop 2nd gen full lineup

High efficiency/size reduction/high output

Develop 3rd

Overwhelmingly high efficiency/sizegen小型 full lineup reduction owing to innovation structure

2nd gen eAxle: Developing 3 types(small, medium, large/premium) in line with car size for mass

production in 2025

3rd gen eAxle: Under upfront development with goal of market launch in 2027

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

3 /23

2nd Generation eAxle

Medium

Developed

from 1st gen

■High efficiency

  • 30% loss reduction versus rivals
    (Gears/bearings/motor/inverter…)
  • Increase power consumption efficiency approximately 15% in combination with aerodynamic device

800

400

Good

200

Loss

0

2nd gen

Co. A

Co. B

Co. C

BEV

(eAxle)

2nd gen

  • Jointly developed product with BluE Nexus and Denso

■Size reduction

60

50

40Height)

Reduce product volume by 40%

30volume

Small

versus smallest body trend rival

Length

Product (Width

(incl. P4)

(Secure battery space/cabin space)

20

X

3rd gen.; Upfront release of ½ of

Good10

Added to

0

technologies

lineup

2nd gen

Co. A

Co. B

■High output

14000

12000

weight

Large

Power performance is 2-times that of

Good10000

Conventional

tow

Premium

rival products of the same output

Possible0(Slope)

Added to

Strengthen motor cooling technology

classes (slope/tow)

4000

2000

lineup

(compact/high output motor)

2nd gen

Co. A

Development of full lineup for 2nd gen eAxle being implemented in line with plans

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

4 /23

3rd Generation eAxle

Realize overwhelming high efficiency & size reduction via motor and gear train reforms

Benchmark

2nd gen

Volume

3rd gen

(Goal)

No.1 globally

Output

Conventional model

Low height vehicle

Secure wide trunk

Secure wide cabin space

eAxle

Expand battery space

eAxle

Increase power consumption efficiency →Reduce battery volume

Conventional model

Increase power

3rd gen consumption efficiency through higher efficiency

and size reduction

  • Cut cost by standardizing units by vehicle model ,

Realize half the volume and cutting materials costs

Under development for launch in 2027

Plan to release some component technologies in advance

High rotary motor technologies Highly strengthen gear

technologies

Speed up development for launch in 2027, the period for the full-fledged launch of EVs

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

5 /23

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aisin Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
