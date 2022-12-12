Aisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)

ADVICS CO., LTD

Future Automobile Manufacturing & Provision of Value

Group Philosophy Inspiring "movement", creating tomorrow

Initiatives to develop new powertrains and EV products and brakes to achieve carbon neutrality

Realize relief, comfortable, and convenient

mobility, that inspires "movement,"

Provide customers worldwide with products that are kind to the global

environment and people from zero-emissions plants at AISIN

(power source/heat source/waste reduction, clean energy, resource recycling aimed at

zero waste, etc.)

Leverage technological/manufacturing capabilities to create opportunities to change

automobile manufacturing and the provision of value