Aisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)
Next-Generation Mobility Initiatives
AISIN CORPORATION
Yoshihisa Yamamoto
Board of Director
・Chief Electric Strategy Officer resident: Powertrain Company
ADVICS CO., LTD
Koichi Kondo
Executive General Manager,
Corporate R&D Sector
AISIN CORPORATION
Kazuto Koyama
President: Body Component Company
2022.11.24
Future Automobile Manufacturing & Provision of Value
Group Philosophy
Inspiring "movement", creating tomorrow
Initiatives to develop new powertrains and EV products and brakes to achieve carbon neutrality
Realize relief, comfortable, and convenient
mobility, that inspires "movement,"
Provide customers worldwide with products that are kind to the global
environment and people from zero-emissions plants at AISIN
(power source/heat source/waste reduction, clean energy, resource recycling aimed at
zero waste, etc.)
Leverage technological/manufacturing capabilities to create opportunities to change
automobile manufacturing and the provision of value
2 /23
Electric Drive Unit Lineup
Small
HEV
Medium
FF
PHEV
Large
Premium
FR
gen
Small
1st
Medium
gen
Small
BEV
2nd
Medium
(eAxle)
Large
Premium
gen
Small
Medium
3rd
Large
Premium
2-motor HEV
High efficiency/low cost Model roll out
Pursuit of fuel
economy
1-motor PHEV
Fun driving
1-motor HEV
Driving and fuel
efficiency
bZ4X Compacts
Integrated electromechanical
eAxle modules(Fr/Rr)
Develop 2nd gen full lineup
High efficiency/size reduction/high output
Develop 3rd
Overwhelmingly high efficiency/size
超 gen 小型 full lineup reduction owing to innovation structure
2nd gen eAxle: Developing 3 types(small, medium, large/premium) in line with car size for mass
production in 2025
3rd gen eAxle: Under upfront development with goal of market launch in 2027
3 /23
Medium
Developed
from 1st gen
■High efficiency
30% loss reduction versus rivals
(Gears/bearings/motor/inverter…)
Increase power consumption efficiency approximately 15% in combination with aerodynamic device
800
400
Good
200
Loss
0
2nd gen
Co. A
Co. B
Co. C
BEV
(eAxle)
2nd gen
Jointly developed product with BluE Nexus and Denso
■Size reduction
60
50
40Height)
・ Reduce product volume by 40%
30volume
Small
versus smallest body trend rival
Length
Product (Width
(incl. P4)
(Secure battery space/cabin space)
20
X
・ 3rd gen.; Upfront release of ½ of
Good
10
Added to
0
technologies
lineup
2nd gen
Co. A
Co. B
■High output
14000
12000
weight
Large
・ Power performance is 2-times that of
Good10000
Conventional
tow
Premium
rival products of the same output
Possible
0(Slope)
Added to
・ Strengthen motor cooling technology
classes (slope/tow)
4000
2000
lineup
(compact/high output motor)
2nd gen
Co. A
Development of full lineup for 2nd gen eAxle being implemented in line with plans
4 /23
3rd Generation eAxle
Realize overwhelming high efficiency & size reduction via motor and gear train reforms
Benchmark
2nd gen
Volume
3rd gen
(Goal)
No.1 globally
Output
Conventional model
Low height vehicle
Secure wide trunk
Secure wide cabin space
eAxle
Expand battery space
eAxle
Increase power consumption efficiency →Reduce battery volume
Conventional model
・Increase power
3rd gen consumption efficiency through higher efficiency
and size reduction
Cut cost by standardizing units by vehicle model ,
Realize half the volume and cutting materials costs
Under development for launch in 2027
Plan to release some component technologies in advance
・High rotary motor technologies ・Highly strengthen gear
technologies
Speed up development for launch in 2027, the period for the full-fledged launch of EVs
5 /23
