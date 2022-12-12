Aisin : Presentation from Yoshida(545KB)

Aisin Sustainability Conference 2022
Introduction
～Aisin's Commitment to Sustainability and
Sustainability Initiatives～
AISIN CORPORATION
Moritaka Yoshida
President
2022.11.24
Group philosophy
Inspiring "movement,"
creating tomorrow
Carbon neutral
Electrification
Shifting to mobility that embraces a significantly broader idea of movement
The biggest period of change in 100 years
First principle
Dynamically change our course
of management toward the
future
Formulated strategies through 2030; incorporated electrification and carbon neutral in
management tactics
