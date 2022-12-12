Advanced search
    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-12 am EST
3660.00 JPY   -0.14%
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Yamamoto(4.7MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Mizushima(3.6MB)
PU
02:43aAisin : Presentation from Ito(1.6MB)
PU
Aisin : Presentation from Yoshida(545KB)

12/12/2022 | 02:33am EST
Aisin Sustainability Conference 2022

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

Introduction

Aisin's Commitment to Sustainability and

Sustainability Initiatives

AISIN CORPORATION

Moritaka Yoshida

President

2022.11.24

SustainabilityConference2022//Nov..2424th,, 2022//© AISINCORPORATIONAllAllRightsRightsReserverved. .

Group philosophy

Inspiring "movement,"

creating tomorrow

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

2 /11

Carbon neutral

Electrification

Shifting to mobility that embraces a significantly broader idea of movement

The biggest period of change in 100 years

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

3 /11

First principle

Dynamically change our course

of management toward the

future

Formulated strategies through 2030; incorporated electrification and carbon neutral in

management tactics

Sustainability Conference 2022 / Nov. 24th, 2022 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved.

4 /11

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aisin Corporation published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 4 458 B 32 689 M 32 689 M
Net income 2023 139 B 1 018 M 1 018 M
Net Debt 2023 482 B 3 533 M 3 533 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,11x
Yield 2023 4,70%
Capitalization 988 B 7 244 M 7 244 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 117 177
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart AISIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Aisin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AISIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3 665,00 JPY
Average target price 4 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Moritaka Yoshida President & Representative Director
Kanshiro Toyoda Deputy Manager-Shiroyama Plant
Toshio Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Tsunekazu Haraguchi Independent Outside Director
Michiyo Hamada Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AISIN CORPORATION-16.89%7 244
DENSO CORPORATION-24.17%39 753
APTIV PLC-43.45%25 274
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.37%16 668
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-18.07%14 829
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.83%13 554