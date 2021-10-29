Log in
    7259   JP3102000001

AISIN CORPORATION

(7259)
IR Presentation（1,336KB）

10/29/2021 | 12:08am EDT
For the Fiscal year Ended March 31, 2022 2nd Quarter

(April 1st, 2021 to September 30th, 2021)

Financial Results

October 29th, 2021

AISIN CORPORATION

FYE2022 2nd Quarter Overview of Financial Results

. Regarding to the first half of the year, despite the effects of the re-expansion of the COVID-19 infection in Southeast Asia and the shortage of semiconductors, structural reforms and cost reduction activities resulted in a significant increase in sales and profits compared to the previous year.

. Although it is difficult to forecast the business environment due to the shortage of semiconductors and soaring raw materials, we will maintain our earnings structure by accelerating efforts to resolve the shortage of parts in the supply chain, structural reforms, and cost reduction activities.

Thus with respect to the annual forecast for FYE2022, we aim for the original plan of revenue of 3.95 trillion JPY and operating income of 220 billion yen.

. The effects of structural reforms and business integration are progressing at a pace that exceeds the original plan, and making steady progress toward achieving an operating profit ratio of 7% or higher in FYE2024.

Consolidated Financial Results

(FYE2022 2nd Quarter)

FYE2022 2nd Quarter Results Financial Summary

（ ）shows rate to Revenue % Billion JPY

FYE2021 2Q

FYE2022 2Q

Change

Change rate

(Prior announcement)

Results

Results

%

@ July 30th 2021

Revenue

1,455.9

-

1,864.7

-

+ 408.8

+ 28.1

2,050.0

-

Operating Profit

- 38.5

(-2.6)

85.1

(4.6)

+ 123.6

-

130.0

(6.3)

Profit before

- 31.3

(-2.2)

96.1

(5.2)

+ 127.4

-

140.0

(6.8)

income taxes

Profit for the

- 19.4

(-1.3)

62.3

(3.3)

+ 81.7

-

95.0

(4.6)

period*1

*1 Profit for the period attributable to Owners of the parent

FX Rate USD

-Pre

CNY

conditions

Toyota production

Powertrain Unit

Sales*2

(number of E-Four)

*2 Total sales of AT, CVT, HV and

107

JPY

110

JPY

15.3

JPY

17.0

JPY

346

10,000unit

438

10,000unit

357

10,000

469

10,000

(2)

unit

(8)

unit

eAxle (including E-Four with a capacity

+ 3

JPY

+ 2.8

107

JPY

+ 1.7

JPY

+ 11.1

16.7

JPY

+ 92

10,000unit

+ 26.4

-

+ 112

10,000unit

+ 31.4

523

10,000unit

(+6)

(8)

of intermediate and above)

FYE2022 2nd Quarter Revenue by Customer

Mobility

Energy Solutions and others

1,864.7

1,455.9

58.1

(3.1%)

52.1

666.2

(3.6%)

Other

(35.7%)

OEMs

512.4

(35.2%)

TOYOTA

Group

891.4

1,140.3

(61.2%)

(61.2%)

FYE2021 2Q Results FYE2022 2Q Results

Billion JPY

Revenue by CustomerOther OEMs

Customer

FYE2021 2Q

FYE2022 2Q

Change

Results

Results

VW&Audi

110.8

125.0

+14.2

Stellantis

65.4

111.1

+45.7

SUZUKI

44.3

54.1

+9.8

VOLVO

47.8

53.5

+5.7

MITSUBISHI

12.2

37.3

+25.1

HONDA

28.6

30.5

+1.9

NISSAN

24.7

27.3

+2.6

Changan

21.5

24.5

+3.0

Automobile

BMW

19.9

21.3

+1.4

FAW

17.3

20.1

+2.8

Others

119.9

161.5

+41.6

Total

512.4

666.2

+153.8

(reference)

79.4

94.3

+14.9

Chinese OEMs

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

