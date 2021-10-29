IR Presentation（1,336KB）

FYE2022 2nd Quarter Overview of Financial Results

１. Regarding to the first half of the year, despite the effects of the re-expansion of the COVID-19 infection in Southeast Asia and the shortage of semiconductors, structural reforms and cost reduction activities resulted in a significant increase in sales and profits compared to the previous year.

２. Although it is difficult to forecast the business environment due to the shortage of semiconductors and soaring raw materials, we will maintain our earnings structure by accelerating efforts to resolve the shortage of parts in the supply chain, structural reforms, and cost reduction activities.

Thus with respect to the annual forecast for FYE2022, we aim for the original plan of revenue of 3.95 trillion JPY and operating income of 220 billion yen.

３. The effects of structural reforms and business integration are progressing at a pace that exceeds the original plan, and making steady progress toward achieving an operating profit ratio of 7% or higher in FYE2024.

October 29, 2021 / © AISIN CORPORATION All Rights Reserved. 1/22