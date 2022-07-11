|
AIT : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023
Document and entity information
Feb 2023
May 2022
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
第1四半期決算短信
Document name
〔日本基準〕（連
結）
Filing date
2022-07-12
Company name
AIT CORPORATION
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
-
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Prime
true
Tokyo Standard
-
Tokyo Growth
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya Premire
-
Nagoya Main
-
Nagoya Next
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Phoenix
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Securities code
93810
URL
https://www.ait-
jp.com/
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2023-02-28
Quarterly period
1
Representative
Title
Name
Inquiries
Title
Name
Tel
Other
Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting
Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results
Note to fraction processing method
代表取締役社長
矢倉 英一
執行役員 経理財務部
長
内田 利明
06-6260-3450
2022-07-15
-
-
-
-
（百万円未満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
May 2022
|
May 2021
|
Quarterly operating results
Quarterly operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Operating revenues
Operating revenues
17,305
|
13,515
% change
28.0
|
22.1
Operating profit
Operating profit
1,306
|
741
% change
76.1
|
71.8
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
1,202
|
821
% change
46.4
|
61.1
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
810
|
517
% change
56.7
|
49.4
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
1,179
|
769
Change in comprehensive income
53.2
|
203.1
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
34.49
|
22.01
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
-
|
-
Note to consolidated operating results
Note to operating results
-
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
May 2022
|
Feb 2022
|
Quarterly financial positions
Quarterly financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
24,529
|
23,516
Net assets
14,467
|
14,134
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
58.0
|
59.2
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
14,220
|
13,931
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
May 2022
Quarterly note to business results
Quarterly note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2023
May 2022
Feb 2022
|
Quarterly dividends
Quarterly dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
|
-
Second quarter
Result
22.00
Forecast
30.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
36.00
Forecast
31.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
58.00
Forecast
61.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast
Annual
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
（注）2022年２月期
の期末配当金の内訳
Annual
普通配当29円00銭 上
場15周年記念配当７
円00銭
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Feb 2023
Aug 2022
|
Quarterly forecasts
Quarterly forecasts
3. 2023年 2月期の連
Title for forecasts
結業績予想（2022年
3月 1日～2023年 2月
28日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Operating revenues
Operating revenues
Forecast
69,300
|
33,500
Upper
-
|
-
Lower
-
|
-
% change
Forecast
15.6
|
24.2
Upper
-
|
-
Lower
-
|
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
4,930
|
2,350
Upper
-
|
-
Lower
-
|
-
% change
Forecast
37.7
|
53.3
Upper
-
|
-
Lower
-
|
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
4,980
|
2,310
Upper
-
|
-
Lower
-
|
-
% change
|
Forecast
|
30.3
|
38.1
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
Forecast
|
3,430
|
1,610
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
Forecast
|
44.9
|
65.2
|
|
|
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
146.00
|
68.53
|
Upper
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Lower
|
-
|
-
|
Note to consolidated forecasts
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to forecasts
|
-
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast
|
|
|
Forecast
|
true
|
|
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes
in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
May 2022
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
|
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
|
-
|
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
|
|
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
|
-
|
|
|
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
|
-
|
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
|
-
|
|
|
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
|
-
|
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
|
|
|
|
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
|
-
|
|
Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
financial statements
May 2022
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Others
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated
quarterly financial statements
Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
retrospective restatement
May 2022
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
Retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and
retrospective restatement
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
|
|
May 2022
|
Feb 2022
|
May 2021
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
|
23,913,600
|
23,913,600
|
|
(including treasury stock)
|
|
|
|
|
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
|
420,008
|
419,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average number of shares
|
23,493,615
|
|
23,493,688
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Disclaimer
AIT Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 03:03:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about AIT CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
59 931 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
2 367 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
9 954 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|13,1x
|Yield 2022
|3,86%
|
|Capitalization
|
36 227 M
264 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,36x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,35x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|41,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AIT CORPORATION
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution