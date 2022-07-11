Log in
    9381   JP3160050005

AIT CORPORATION

(9381)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:06 2022-07-12 am EDT
1621.00 JPY   +5.12%
07/11AIT : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023
PU
04/28AIT : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28,2022
PU
04/27AIT Corporation Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIT : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter 2023

07/11/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
Document and entity information

Feb 2023

May 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

1四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2022-07-12

Company name

AIT CORPORATION

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Prime

true

Tokyo Standard

-

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

93810

URL

https://www.ait-

jp.com/

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2023-02-28

Quarterly period

1

Representative

Title

Name

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役社長

矢倉 英一

執行役員 経理財務部

内田 利明

06-6260-3450

2022-07-15

-

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

May 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Operating revenues

Operating revenues

17,305

13,515

% change

28.0

22.1

Operating profit

Operating profit

1,306

741

% change

76.1

71.8

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

1,202

821

% change

46.4

61.1

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

810

517

% change

56.7

49.4

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

1,179

769

Change in comprehensive income

53.2

203.1

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

34.49

22.01

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

-

-

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

Feb 2022

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

24,529

23,516

Net assets

14,467

14,134

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

58.0

59.2

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

14,220

13,931

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

May 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2023

May 2022

Feb 2022

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

22.00

Forecast

30.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

36.00

Forecast

31.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

58.00

Forecast

61.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

（注）2022年２月期

の期末配当金の内訳

Annual

普通配当2900銭 上

15周年記念配当７

00

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Feb 2023

Aug 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2023 2月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2022

3 1日～2023 2

28日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Operating revenues

Operating revenues

Forecast

69,300

33,500

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

15.6

24.2

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

4,930

2,350

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

37.7

53.3

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

4,980

2,310

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

30.3

38.1

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

3,430

1,610

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

% change

Forecast

44.9

65.2

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

146.00

68.53

Upper

-

-

Lower

-

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

May 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

May 2022

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

May 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

May 2022

Feb 2022

May 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

23,913,600

23,913,600

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

420,008

419,975

Average number of shares

23,493,615

23,493,688

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

AIT Corporation published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 03:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
