In celebration of World Environment Day, Aitken Spence Hotels reaffirms its unwavering commitment to sustainability with the planting of 2,000 trees across its properties in Sri Lanka, the Maldives, India, and Oman. This ambitious initiative not only underscores the company's dedication to environmental conservation but also serves as a call to action for global ecological responsibility.

Across its Sri Lankan properties, including Heritance Kandalama, Heritance Ahungalla, Heritance Tea Factory, Heritance Ayurveda, Sentido Heritance Negombo, Turyaa Kalutara, Amethyst Resort, and Earl's Regency, a total of 1,730 trees will be planted. Heritance Kandalama, Aitken Spence's flagship sustainable hotel, will lead the effort by planting 780 trees in addition to its extensive bio-conservation efforts with 211 acres of conservation land, coinciding with its 30th-anniversary celebrations later this month.

In the Maldives, 135 trees will be planted across resorts such as Heritance Aarah, Adaaran Prestige Vadoo, Adaaran Select Meedhupparu, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi, and Adaaran Club Rannalhi. Additionally, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi will undertake the replanting of over 400 corals, aligning with World Environment Day and reinforcing the commitment to reef conservation.

The Al Falaj Hotel in Oman will plant 85 trees, while Turyaa Chennai in India will contribute by planting 50 trees. These efforts involve hotel staff, guests, and local communities to foster awareness about the importance of tree planting and its benefits to society.

Tree planting offers numerous environmental benefits, including carbon sequestration, air quality improvement, biodiversity support with trees providing habitats for various species, promoting biodiversity, soil and water conservation.

Aitken Spence Hotels has long been recognised for its ingrained model of sustainability. The company integrates eco-friendly practices across its operations, from energy-efficient technologies and waste management systems to community engagement and biodiversity conservation. Heritance Kandalama, in particular, stands as a testament to this commitment, blending seamlessly with its natural surroundings and setting benchmarks in sustainable tourism having been recognized as the world's first Green Globe certified eco-resort and the first LEED certified hotel outside of the USA.

Aitken Spence Hotels' tree planting initiative on World Environment Day exemplifies the company's leadership in sustainable hospitality. Through collaborative efforts involving staff, guests, and communities, the company is making a significant impact on environmental conservation. As Heritance Kandalama celebrates three decades of hospitality excellence, this milestone underscores Aitken Spence Hotels' ongoing commitment to prioritising sustainability in their future endeavours.

About Aitken Spence Hotels

Aitken Spence Hotels is part of Aitken Spence PLC, a leading Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate. Aitken Spence Hotels oversees a diverse collection of 17 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, India, Oman, and the Maldives through its diverse collection of brands Heritance Hotels and Resorts, Adaaran Hotels & Resorts, and Turyaa. Heritance Hotels & Resorts stands as the custodian of the largest portfolio of Bawa designed hotels in Sri Lanka, adding a touch of architectural distinction to its rich offerings.



Tree planting - Sri Lanka

Tree planting - Sri Lanka



Tree planting - Maldives

Tree planting - India



Tree planting - Oman