Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Aitken Spence PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPEN.N0000   LK0004N00008

AITKEN SPENCE PLC

(SPEN.N0000)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aitken Spence : Annual Report recognised in the 10 Best Integrated Reports of 2021

01/27/2022 | 12:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Building on its tenacious journey towards excellence, the conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC's annual report of 2020-2021 was selected among the 'Ten Best Integrated Reports' at the CMA Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards 2021.

The annual report of Aitken Spence PLC presented under the theme 'Conquering Chaos' reflects how Aitken Spence transformed chaos into opportunity and progress while safeguarding the key stakeholders of its operations. Over the years, the company has navigated times of complexity and change to bring numerous possibilities to its stakeholders. Year-on-year, these disclosures presented in the company's annual report have been improved to present information better and more accessible to key stakeholders.

"It is reassuring to be recognised among the best annual reports in the country. It indicates that we are on the right track and reflects the untiring efforts of our teams to uphold our performance to international benchmarks amidst yet another challenging financial year", commented Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Aitken Spence PLC.

"We are extremely grateful for the constructive feedback from the esteemed evaluation panel of CMA and similar awarding platforms, and the countless others that have taken time to share their views. Your feedback has contributed immensely throughout our reporting journey, and we continue to work towards elevating our integrated reporting", he added further.

Held for the seventh year in succession, the esteemed awards ceremony organised by the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka (CMA) is supported by the Colombo Stock Exchange. The annual reports are evaluated based on the framework issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It takes into consideration both financial and non-financial information with special emphasis given to strategic focus and future orientation, value creation, connectivity of information and reliability and completeness.

Sri Lanka's pioneering corporate, Aitken Spence is a blue-chip conglomerate anchored to a heritage of excellence spanning over 150 years. Listed in the Colombo Stock Exchange since 1983, Aitken Spence is a responsible enterprise driven by a team of more than 12,000 employees with a strong regional presence across 8 countries. A catalyst with pioneering ventures in 16 industries spanning in hotels, destination management, maritime, freight and logistics solutions, power generation, insurance, printing, plantations, apparel and other services.

Ms. Deepa Silva - Assistant Vice President Aitken Spence Corporate Finance collecting the award from SEC Chairman Mr. Viraj Dayaratne with other officials

Aitken Spence PLC Annual Report Team

Disclaimer

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 05:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AITKEN SPENCE PLC
12:59aAITKEN SPENCE : Annual Report recognised in the 10 Best Integrated Reports of 2021
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Heritance Hotels & Resorts – No. 1 in Customer Excellence!
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Amethyst Resort Passikudah of Aitken Spence Hotels - paw-fect for dog love..
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Travels welcomes its first familiarization group from France
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : recognised at the Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka's ...
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Elpitiya Plantations recognised for best sustainability project ‘Go ..
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Logistics Expands its Reefer & GP Container Fleet
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : most awarded at the Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Award 2021
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Travels welcomes travellers from Kazakhstan
PU
2021AITKEN SPENCE : Logistics to Build an additional 100,000 sq.ft. Container Freight Station
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 468 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 -1 626 M -8,03 M -8,03 M
Net Debt 2021 48 171 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 34 591 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AITKEN SPENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aitken Spence PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 85,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mahinda Parakrama Dissanayake Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Nilanthi Sivapragasam Chief Financial Officer
D. Harold Stassen Jayawardena Chairman
Gaurin Chandraka Wickremasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Humbert Gomez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AITKEN SPENCE PLC3.40%171
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.94%51 142
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-7.16%39 687
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.38%11 544
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-5.79%9 642
ACCOR13.25%9 030