Aitken Spence : Annual Report recognised in the 10 Best Integrated Reports of 2021

Building on its tenacious journey towards excellence, the conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC's annual report of 2020-2021 was selected among the 'Ten Best Integrated Reports' at the CMA Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards 2021.

The annual report of Aitken Spence PLC presented under the theme 'Conquering Chaos' reflects how Aitken Spence transformed chaos into opportunity and progress while safeguarding the key stakeholders of its operations. Over the years, the company has navigated times of complexity and change to bring numerous possibilities to its stakeholders. Year-on-year, these disclosures presented in the company's annual report have been improved to present information better and more accessible to key stakeholders.

"It is reassuring to be recognised among the best annual reports in the country. It indicates that we are on the right track and reflects the untiring efforts of our teams to uphold our performance to international benchmarks amidst yet another challenging financial year", commented Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Aitken Spence PLC.

"We are extremely grateful for the constructive feedback from the esteemed evaluation panel of CMA and similar awarding platforms, and the countless others that have taken time to share their views. Your feedback has contributed immensely throughout our reporting journey, and we continue to work towards elevating our integrated reporting", he added further.

Held for the seventh year in succession, the esteemed awards ceremony organised by the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka (CMA) is supported by the Colombo Stock Exchange. The annual reports are evaluated based on the framework issued by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC). It takes into consideration both financial and non-financial information with special emphasis given to strategic focus and future orientation, value creation, connectivity of information and reliability and completeness.

Sri Lanka's pioneering corporate, Aitken Spence is a blue-chip conglomerate anchored to a heritage of excellence spanning over 150 years. Listed in the Colombo Stock Exchange since 1983, Aitken Spence is a responsible enterprise driven by a team of more than 12,000 employees with a strong regional presence across 8 countries. A catalyst with pioneering ventures in 16 industries spanning in hotels, destination management, maritime, freight and logistics solutions, power generation, insurance, printing, plantations, apparel and other services.