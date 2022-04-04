Log in
Aitken Spence : Elevators wins international award for ‘Excellence in Business Transformation'

04/04/2022 | 11:38pm EDT
Aitken Spence Elevators recently won another international award for 'Excellence in Business Transformation' at the Business Transformation Leadership Awards presented by World Leadership Congress and powered by CMO Asia. Excellence in Business Transformation Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in Business Process Management (BPM) and workflow, whilst paying special attention to implementations that support processes extending beyond the corporate boundaries to support customers, partners and suppliers.

World Leadership Congress, CMO Asia Business Leadership Transformation Awards are aligned to reflect today's most critical Business Transformation Challenges. The prestigious Business Transformation Awards is a tribute to the Brilliant Minds who are scripting Business Transformation for their organizations. The Business Transformation Awards will be honouring those Individuals and Organizations who have successfully Envisioned, Planned and Executed transformational solutions to meet strategic business objectives for their organizations.

The awards aim is to recognise, showcase and reward innovation, impact, replicability, financial viability and sustainability across a number of key development sectors.

Aitken Spence Elevators submitted the below business transformation projects that was successfully implemented in the recent years.

  • Document Management System (DMS) Project
  • Maintenance Automation Project
  • eSignature Process Implementation Project
  • Establishing Certified Integrated Management System for quality, environmental impact control and occupational health and safety

"We are extremely grateful to have been recognised on an international awarding platform as it reiterates our efforts to excel as the best in the industry," commented Mr. Chaminda Hindurangala Chief Executive Officer, Aitken Spence Elevators.

Aitken Spence Elevators is the first and only Elevator Company in Sri Lanka to establish a certified integrated management system for quality, environmental impact control and occupational health & safety. Aitken Spence Elevators is a joint venture between Aitken Spence PLC and OTIS Elevator Company, responsible for supply, installation and maintenance of OTIS elevators and escalators in Sri Lanka and Maldives for over 32 years

Mr. Chaminda Hindurangala CEO Aitken Spence Elevators receiving the award

Aitken Spence Elevators Team with the Award

Disclaimer

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
