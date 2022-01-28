Log in
    SPEN.N0000   LK0004N00008

AITKEN SPENCE PLC

(SPEN.N0000)
Aitken Spence : Elpitiya Plantations Annual Report among the 10 Best Integrated Reports and Sector Winner

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
The Annual Report themed 'Making Inimitable History' of Elpitiya Plantations PLC 2020/21 was selected as one of the 'Ten Best Integrated Reports' at the CMA Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards 2021. Elpitiya Plantations PLC also was crowned the winner in the Plantations Sector. The dual recognition attests to Elpitiya Plantations (EPP) efforts to align its reporting practice with the triple bottom line approach the company has taken in creating value for all its stakeholders.

Elpitiya Plantations annual report theme 'Making Inimitable History' speaks of a groundbreaking and extraordinary year of profit and progress underpinned in the meticulously planned strategy and its committed team with a future ready attitude. Having faced seemingly insurmountable circumstances and uncertainty, the company achieved historic results.

Since adopting the Integrated Reporting Framework in 2018/19, EPP has consistently strived to enhance the quality, relevance and readability the report. The Company's corporate reporting is directly aligned to its integrated approach towards value creation with economic, social and environmental sustainability forming a key input in their strategy and decision making. The Annual Report is concise yet presents a balanced overview on how EPP utilises its capital inputs to deliver outputs and stakeholder outcomes.

The company's integrated, transformational strategy centers on 3 key pillars - Agriculture and processing strategy, Diversification Strategy and the Sustainability Strategy. The strategy also places emphasis on key areas such as stakeholder needs, corporate governance, challenges and opportunities stemming from the operating landscape and the short, medium and long-term outlook.

"We are truly grateful and honoured to have received two awards within a short-span of our integrated reporting journey and for having been recognised among many other reputed organisations. Our Annual Report clearly demonstrates how our well-embedded strategy contributes to the Company's value creation objectives during the financial year. Moreover, we have continued to improve the qualitative and quantitative disclosures on our strategic performance, sustainability and value creation", commented Mr. Bhathiya Bulumulla, CEO/ Director of Elpitiya Plantations PLC.

Elpitiya Plantations PLC managed by Aitken Spence Plantation Managements PLC also received the Silver Award in the Plantation Sector, at the 56th Annual Report Awards organised by the Chartered Accountants Institute of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Bhathiya Bulumulla Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Elpitiya Plantations PLC receiving the award from Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Mr. Ajith Nivard Cabraal with other officials

Team from Elpitiya Plantations PLC

Disclaimer

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
