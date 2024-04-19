Aitken Spence Hotels has once again ranked among the top companies in LMD's Most Awarded Hall of Fame, solidifying its position as one of the most distinguished entities in Sri Lanka. Garnering an impressive tally of 52 awards throughout 2023, the Company secured the first place in hospitality sector and fourth place among the nation's most honoured establishments. These awards have showcased the Company's prowess in service, culinary and product excellence.

The accolade reflects Aitken Spence Travels' commitment to best management practices across its operations and celebrates the company's managerial expertise, market leadership and business acumen for performance.

With an extensive presence spanning Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, and Oman, Aitken Spence Hotels boasts a portfolio of 17 properties under its brands: Heritance, Adaaran, and Turyaa. This geographical diversity underscores the Company's commitment to sustainable hospitality across diverse cultures and landscapes.

The recent wave of awards not only celebrates the excellence achieved by Aitken Spence Hotels but also reflects the brand's steadfast dedication to surpassing industry benchmarks. Each accolade reflects on the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service and memorable guest experiences.

In discussing the Company's relentless pursuit of service excellence, Stasshani Jayawardena, Jt. Deputy Chairperson and Jt. Managing Director of Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings expressed her views stating, "At Aitken Spence Hotels, we are not merely in the business of hospitality; we are in the business of crafting unforgettable moments for our guests. Service excellence is not just a goal; it's a standard that we continuously strive to raise. By setting new benchmarks in the industry, we aim to redefine the very concept of hospitality, ensuring that every interaction with our brand leaves an indelible mark of excellence."

About Aitken Spence Hotels

Aitken Spence Hotels is part of the Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC. Aitken Spence Hotels owns and operates 17 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman and India. The Company's owned hotels are reflected under the Heritance, Adaaran and Turyaa brands, popular around the world for its exceptional service and undisputed product and curated lifestyle experiences. The Company's Sri Lankan portfolio includes eight hotels and resorts spread across the island of which five are Heritance properties, whilst the Maldives resorts totals to five (with one Heritance resort), three in Oman and one in India.