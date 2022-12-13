Aitken Spence : Hotels launch ‘Heritance Rise' Management Trainee Programme

Premier hospitality company, Aitken Spence Hotels recently launched 'Heritance Rise' the first-of-its-kind management trainee programme aimed at addressing the current shortage of talented professionals in the Sri Lankan tourism and hospitality sector, with the long-term vision of contributing to the regional human resources need of the sector.

Designed with the core objective of attracting the best talent in the market, Heritance Rise is a structured two-year programme that will provide candidates a cohesive understanding and outlook of the tourism industry, covering both operational and management aspects.

Conducted in three phases, candidates will receive 12-month training at locally present Aitken Spence Hotels in all key departments under Phase I, under Phase II, the trainees will receive six-month training at the head office in all departments with the last stage opening doors for candidates to work in a hotel or department of their choosing for the next six months with on-the-job-training in the interested area of specialisation. Those who successfully complete all phases will be admitted to the employee cadre at Aitken Spence Hotels at Assistant Manager level, ensuring fast-track growth and career progression.

"The management trainee programme aims to bridge an important gap in today's economy as well as the sector of hospitality with the increasing brain drain in the country. However, the programme motives do not just end there. It will also look at supplying the regional demand in hospitality which is likely to increase in the future," said Stasshani Jayawardena, Executive Director Aitken Spence PLC, Head of Tourism and Leisure, and Chairperson of Aitken Spence Hotels Management. The value driven initiative will help in the long-term sustainable growth of the sector. "Whilst management training programmes have been extensively conducted by local and global enterprises alike, Heritance Rise is the first-of-its-kind, reaching out to the industry to join hands with a private-sector hospitality company. As the leading hotel operator with the largest overseas presence based in Sri Lanka, I feel it is our duty and responsibility to lay out a comprehensive plan for the development of the industry."

Susith Jayawickrama, Managing Director Aitken Spence Hotels speaking at the event noted that Aitken Spence Hotels, pioneered many firsts in the sector - from introducing novel hospitality ideas to entering new destinations to conquering varied awards and certifications. "With over 2,800 employees, our focus is investing on the digital infrastructure so that our employees receive the skills demanded in the rapidly changing industry. Whilst many hotel companies look at investing on hardware, we are determined to continue our efforts to strengthen our people factor," he said. "With our portfolio, we are not short of opportunities and particularly with our growth strategy through expansion."

The hospitality company is in discussion with leading universities of Sri Lanka to work collaboratively to attract undergraduates interested in hospitality and tourism. Academia of state and private universities were present at the launch reiterating the partnership commitment.

Suresh Muttiah, Group Chief Human Resource Officer of Aitken Spence PLC noted that the blended learning experience and in-depth exposure created from Heritance Rise will provide functional and behavioural competencies aimed at developing young individuals with high potential, into future leaders.

"The objective of the management trainee programme is four-fold with the objective to enhance the brand of Aitken Spence Hotels as a preferred employer, attract the best hospitality graduates, mould future managers to deliver company specific requirements and build a strong management team with extensive experience in all functional areas, attuned to our corporate values", said Dinesh Muthuthantrige, Deputy General Manager Human Resources Hospitality.

Aitken Spence Hotels is part of the Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC. Aitken Spence Hotels owns and operates 18 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman and India. The Company's owned hotels are reflected under the Heritance, Adaaran and Turyaa brands, popular around the world for its exceptional service and undisputed product and curated lifestyle experiences. The Company's Sri Lankan portfolio includes 8 hotels and resorts spread across the island of which five are Heritance properties, whilst the Maldives resorts totals to five (with one Heritance resort), four in Oman and one in India.