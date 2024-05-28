Interim Statements
for the year ended 31st March 2024
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
Quarter ended
Year ended
31st March
31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Revenue
31,064,941
30,299,949
97,486,253
98,104,323
Revenue taxes
(339,784)
(357,551)
(1,237,416)
(1,115,329)
Net revenue
30,725,157
29,942,398
96,248,837
96,988,994
Other operating income
(2,022,041)
(3,545,465)
(2,306,742)
2,022,132
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress
(83,690)
(149,653)
(507,640)
333,119
Raw materials and consumables used
(1,037,428)
(1,427,464)
(3,850,351)
(8,060,012)
Employee benefits expense
(4,017,154)
(4,286,930)
(15,263,948)
(15,132,571)
Depreciation and amortisation
(1,835,459)
(1,768,219)
(7,071,137)
(7,182,160)
Other operating expenses-direct
(10,842,029)
(10,341,222)
(37,548,423)
(34,505,431)
Other operating expenses-indirect
(4,836,820)
(4,916,584)
(16,474,387)
(15,480,232)
Profit from operations
6,050,536
3,506,861
13,226,209
18,983,839
Finance income
608,386
773,886
2,908,844
2,884,357
Finance expenses
(2,187,371)
(3,431,093)
(10,728,441)
(11,736,887)
Net finance expense
(1,578,985)
(2,657,207)
(7,819,597)
(8,852,530)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
344,480
91,339
1,317,988
1,070,137
Profit before tax
4,816,031
940,993
6,724,600
11,201,446
Income tax expense
(563,786)
(179,083)
(2,272,850)
(3,125,077)
Profit for the period
4,252,245
761,910
4,451,750
8,076,369
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
2,536,592
(518,761)
2,928,185
6,644,027
Non-controlling interests
1,715,653
1,280,671
1,523,565
1,432,342
Profit for the period
4,252,245
761,910
4,451,750
8,076,369
Earnings / (loss) per share
Basic/Diluted (Rs.)
6.25
(1.28)
7.21
16.36
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended
Year ended
31st March
31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Profit for the period
4,252,245
761,910
4,451,750
8,076,369
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Revaluation of property, plant and equipment
4,761
3,566,785
4,761
3,566,785
Acturial losses on defined benefit obligations
(196,399)
(51,294)
(196,399)
(51,294)
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
(3,004)
848
(4,406)
(1,179)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees
(net of tax)
(47,506)
52,301
(47,506)
52,301
Income tax on other comprehensive income
59,476
(1,859,207)
39,302
(1,859,207)
(182,672)
1,709,433
(204,248)
1,707,406
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(2,573,161)
(3,479,944)
(3,056,207)
2,770,806
Net movement on cash flow hedges
1,113,616
1,103,867
1,501,550
(417,788)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees
(410,458)
(505,310)
(net of tax)
(405,304)
168,399
(1,870,003)
(2,781,381)
(2,059,967)
2,521,417
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,
(net of tax)
(2,052,675)
(1,071,948)
(2,264,215)
4,228,823
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
2,199,570
(310,038)
2,187,535
12,305,192
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
707,514
(1,109,981)
823,152
10,249,996
Non-controlling interests
1,492,056
799,943
1,364,383
2,055,196
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
2,199,570
(310,038)
2,187,535
12,305,192
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
Group
Company
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
ASSETS
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Non-current assets
101,028,695
84,109
Property, plant & equipment
105,499,126
83,927
Investment properties
1,631,258
1,631,581
3,415,573
3,417,456
Intangible assets
1,640,049
1,739,817
46,323
58,941
Biological assets
64,455
71,334
-
-
Right-of-use assets
16,364,381
19,136,841
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
14,206,073
14,147,512
Investments in equity-accounted investees
9,946,837
9,238,093
2,657,955
2,659,955
Deferred tax assets
1,974,566
1,619,314
643,565
640,002
Other financial assets
1,018,979
1,028,075
25,344
11,879
Current assets
133,669,220
139,964,181
21,078,942
21,019,672
4,159,673
7,781
Inventories
5,274,192
6,828
Trade and other receivables
19,854,130
21,243,529
6,384,623
5,756,124
Current tax receivable
226,379
132,307
154,483
67,015
Deposits and prepayments
5,670,574
4,265,451
165,388
44,034
Other current assets
25,374,849
27,073,092
18,238,376
20,546,443
Cash and short-term deposits
12,132,534
16,215,515
3,023,392
3,028,386
Assets classified as held for sale
67,418,139
74,204,086
27,974,043
29,448,830
169,423
169,423
72,237
72,237
Total Assets
201,256,782
214,337,690
49,125,222
50,540,739
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
2,135,140
2,135,140
Stated capital
2,135,140
2,135,140
Reserves
38,957,795
42,525,804
17,445,084
19,069,591
Retained earnings
32,743,186
29,743,417
6,761,375
6,826,177
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company
73,836,121
74,404,361
26,341,599
28,030,908
Non-controlling interests
11,883,848
11,811,656
-
-
Total Equity
85,719,969
86,216,017
26,341,599
28,030,908
Non-current liabilities
38,464,247
1,200,773
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
46,948,858
2,613,456
Lease liabilities
12,846,666
15,713,625
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
5,701,185
5,581,239
-
-
Employee benefits
1,668,797
1,306,358
164,243
106,567
Other liabilities
277,865
418,493
-
-
Current liabilities
58,958,760
69,968,573
1,365,016
2,720,023
9,196,934
1,244,161
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
9,618,620
1,373,604
Lease liabilities
1,780,313
1,831,047
-
-
Trade and other payables
25,261,523
22,768,646
11,611,482
8,009,291
Current tax payable
950,542
1,143,535
-
-
Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings
19,388,741
22,791,252
8,562,964
10,406,913
Total Equity and Liabilities
56,578,053
58,153,100
21,418,607
19,789,808
201,256,782
214,337,690
49,125,222
50,540,739
Net assets per share (Rs.)
181.86
183.26
64.88
69.04
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31st March 2024
.....................................
Attributable to equity holders of the company
............................
Stated
Other
General
Revaluation Exchange Fair value Cash flow
Retained
Total
Non
Total equity
capital
capital
reserves
reserve
fluctuation
reserve
hedge
earnings
controlling
reserves
reserve
reserve
interests
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Balance as at 01st April 2023
2,135,140
148,440
19,126,103
11,547,699
14,033,122
(13,546)
(2,316,014)
29,743,417
74,404,361
11,811,656
86,216,017
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,928,185
2,928,185
1,523,565
4,451,750
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the
period
-
-
-
(16,405)
(2,597,976)
(747)
671,103
(161,008)
(2,105,033)
(159,182)
(2,264,215)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for
the period
-
-
-
(16,405)
(2,597,976)
(747)
671,103
2,767,177
823,152
1,364,383
2,187,535
Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
232,592
232,592
-
232,592
Transfer from reserves
-
-
(1,623,984)
-
-
-
-
1,623,984
-
-
-
Final dividends for 2022/2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,623,984)
(1,623,984)
-
(1,623,984)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,292,191)
(1,292,191)
Total contributions and distributions,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
(1,623,984)
-
-
-
-
232,592
(1,391,392)
(1,292,191)
(2,683,583)
Balance as at 31st March 2024
2,135,140
148,440
17,502,119
11,531,294
11,435,146
(14,293)
(1,644,911)
32,743,186
73,836,121
11,883,848
85,719,969
For the year ended 31st March 2023
.....................................
Attributable to equity holders of the company
............................
Stated
Other
General
Revaluation Exchange Fair value Cash flow
Retained
Total
Non
Total equity
capital
capital
reserves
reserve
fluctuation
reserve
hedge
earnings
controlling
reserves
reserve
reserve
interests
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Balance as at 01st April 2022
2,135,140
148,440
16,882,827
9,828,214
11,934,302
(15,393)
(2,129,288)
27,164,516
65,948,758
Adjustment on Surcharge tax levied under
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(364,951)
(364,951)
Surcharge Act
Balance as at 01st April 2022 (Adjusted)
2,135,140
148,440
16,882,827
9,828,214
11,934,302
(15,393)
(2,129,288)
26,799,565
65,583,807
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,644,027
6,644,027
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the
-
-
-
1,719,485
2,098,820
1,847
(186,726)
(27,457)
3,605,969
period
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for
the period
-
-
-
1,719,485
2,098,820
1,847
(186,726)
6,616,570
10,249,996
Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
194,542
194,542
Transfer to reserves
-
-
2,243,276
-
-
-
-
(2,243,276)
-
Interim dividends for 2021/2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,623,984)
(1,623,984)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total contributions and distributions,
recognised directly in equity
-
-
2,243,276
-
-
-
-
(3,672,718)
(1,429,442)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
2,135,140
148,440
19,126,103
11,547,699
14,033,122
(13,546)
(2,316,014)
29,743,417
74,404,361
11,496,921 77,445,679
(66,820) (431,771)
11,430,101 77,013,908
1,432,342 8,076,369
622,854 4,228,823
2,055,196 12,305,192
- 194,449
- -
-
(1,623,984)
(1,673,548) (1,673,548)
(1,673,641) (3,103,083)
11,811,656 86,216,017
COMPANY INCOME STATEMENTS
Quarter ended
Year ended
31st March
31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Revenue
299,694
310,894
1,265,626
1,142,281
Revenue tax
(6,122)
(6,634)
(22,624)
(11,814)
Net revenue
293,572
304,260
1,243,002
1,130,467
Other operating income
2,164
(1,541,235)
1,052,168
5,548,437
Employee benefits expense
(336,828)
(292,641)
(1,099,598)
(931,770)
Depreciation and amortisation
(15,072)
(31,192)
(57,555)
(67,964)
Other operating expenses-indirect
(187,847)
(494,042)
(780,885)
(1,003,455)
Profit / (loss) from operations
(244,011)
(2,054,850)
357,132
4,675,715
Finance income
638,292
868,338
3,216,860
3,105,440
Finance expenses
(640,673)
(1,162,124)
(3,590,296)
(4,187,752)
Net finance expense
(2,381)
(293,786)
(373,436)
(1,082,312)
Profit / (loss) before tax
(246,392)
(2,348,636)
(16,304)
3,593,403
Income tax expenses
(13,161)
(267,140)
(27,566)
(4,494)
Profit / (loss) for the period
(259,553)
(2,615,776)
(43,870)
3,588,909
Earnings / (loss) per share
Basic/Diluted (Rs.)
(0.64)
(6.44)
(0.11)
8.84
COMPANY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended
Year ended
31st March
31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Profit / (loss) for the period
(259,553)
(2,615,776)
(43,870)
3,588,909
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Acturial losses on defined benefit obligations
(29,903)
(1,943)
(29,903)
(1,943)
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
(3,594)
(999)
(4,086)
(2,357)
Income tax on other comprehensive income
12,534
4,095
12,534
4,095
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,
(net of tax)
(20,963)
1,153
(21,455)
(205)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(280,516)
(2,614,623)
(65,325)
3,588,704
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the year ended 31st March 2024
Stated capital
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April 2023
2,135,140
Loss for the period
-
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
Transfer from general reserve
-
Final dividends for 2022/2023
-
Balance as at 31st March 2024
2,135,140
For the year ended 31st March 2023
Stated capital
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April 2022
2,135,140
Profit for the period
-
Other comprehensive profit /( loss) for the period
-
Total comprehensive profit for the period
-
Transfer to reserve
-
Interim dividends for 2021/2022
-
Balance as at 31st March 2023
2,135,140
General
reserve
Rs.'000
19,096,439
-
-
-
(1,623,984)
-
17,472,455
General
reserve
Rs.'000
16,853,163
-
-
-
2,243,276
-
19,096,439
Fair value reserve
Rs.'000
(26,848)
-
(523)
(523)
-
-
(27,371)
Fair value reserve
Rs.'000
(28,003)
-
1,155
1,155
-
-
(26,848)
Retained
earnings
Rs.'000
6,826,177
(43,870)
(20,932)
(64,802)
1,623,984
(1,623,984)
6,761,375
Retained
earnings
Rs.'000
7,105,888
3,588,909
(1,360)
3,587,549
(2,243,276)
(1,623,984)
6,826,177
Total
Rs.'000
28,030,908
(43,870)
(21,455)
(65,325)
-
(1,623,984)
26,341,599
Total
Rs.'000
26,066,188
3,588,909
(205)
3,588,704
-
(1,623,984)
28,030,908
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Group
Company
For the year ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash flow from operating activities
Profit / (loss) before taxation
6,724,600
11,201,446
(16,304)
3,593,403
Adjustments for
Depreciation and amortisation
6,966,858
7,175,187
55,582
49,936
Impairment of biological assets
10,261
-
-
-
Interest expense
10,323,468
11,393,106
3,584,769
4,183,762
(Gain) / loss on disposal of property plant and equipment
(26,468)
10,709
(409)
(30)
Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets and liabilities
(1,066)
(10,511)
-
-
Loss on retirement of assets held for sale
-
72,269
-
-
Interest income
(2,908,844)
(2,884,357)
(3,216,860)
(3,105,440)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
(1,317,988)
(1,070,137)
-
-
Impairment losses of investments in subsidiaries and equity-accounted
-
-
2,000
18,004
investees
Impairment losses / (reversals) of inventories
94,017
6,973
(28)
24
Impairment losses / (reversals) and write offs of trade & other receivables
465,733
407,680
11,910
292,317
Movement in assets held for sale
-
(5,298)
-
-
Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss
2,058,987
1,515,911
1,904,541
719,738
Provision for retirement benefit obligations
351,604
242,385
33,935
23,394
16,016,562
16,853,917
2,375,440
2,181,705
Operating profit before working capital changes
22,741,162
28,055,363
2,359,136
5,775,108
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
923,666
(914,489)
(640,409)
(1,433,078)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
1,020,502
(1,422,471)
(925)
103
(Increase)/ decrease in deposits & prepayments
(1,405,123)
(2,178,574)
(121,354)
60,926
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
2,483,059
(6,863,538)
3,592,373
(5,324,876)
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities
(140,628)
(62,959)
-
-
2,881,476
(11,442,031)
2,829,685
(6,696,925)
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
25,622,638
16,613,332
5,188,821
(921,817)
Interest paid
(10,767,291)
(10,235,334)
(3,594,768)
(4,151,544)
Income tax paid
(2,785,337)
(2,376,819)
(106,063)
(20,607)
Surcharge tax paid
-
(431,771)
-
-
Retirement benefit obligations paid
(153,598)
(108,815)
(6,162)
(6,399)
(13,706,226)
(13,152,739)
(3,706,993)
(4,178,550)
Net cash flow from operating activities
11,916,412
3,460,593
1,481,828
(5,100,367)
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received from deposits
2,897,114
2,872,699
3,205,468
3,104,434
Investment in subsidiaries
-
(1,499,440)
(58,561)
(1,625,000)
Investment in equity-accounted investees
(162,819)
(17,500)
-
-
Investment in equity and debt securities
(110,191)
(1,044)
(110,191)
(1,044)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(5,465,665)
(2,965,293)
(35,772)
(22,493)
Purchase of intangible assets
(19,618)
(9,053)
(5,491)
-
Purchase of biological assets
(4,257)
(2,539)
-
-
Operating leases pre-paid
(103,128)
-
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
79,096
20,435
409
30
Proceeds from sale of equity and debt securities
111,642
2,007
53,308
2,007
Proceeds / (purchase) of other financial assets and liabilities (net)
(430,536)
(1,546,181)
325,516
(655,375)
Proceeds on retirement of assets held for sale
-
1,878,448
-
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(1,292,191)
(1,673,548)
-
-
Dividends received from equity-accounted investees
451,839
828,794
-
-
Net cash flow from investing activities
(4,048,714)
(2,112,215)
3,374,686
802,559
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTD.
Group
Company
For the year ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash flow from financing activities
Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings
2,405,744
321,921
-
-
Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings
(7,480,527)
(9,457,668)
(1,259,900)
(1,914,753)
Payment of lease liabilities
(1,799,005)
(1,887,444)
-
-
Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent
(1,614,166)
(1,613,307)
(1,614,166)
(1,613,307)
Net cash flow from financing activities
(8,487,954)
(12,636,498)
(2,874,066)
(3,528,060)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(620,256)
(11,288,120)
1,982,448
(7,825,868)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (Note A)
(6,635,951)
4,712,383
(7,522,020)
447,341
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
(7,256,207)
(6,575,737)
(5,539,572)
(7,378,527)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Cash at bank and in hand & deposits
12,132,534
16,215,515
3,023,392
3,028,386
Short-term bank borrowings
(19,388,741)
(22,791,252)
(8,562,964)
(10,406,913)
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
(7,256,207)
(6,575,737)
(5,539,572)
(7,378,527)
Note A
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash at bank and in hand & deposits
16,215,515
15,343,546
3,028,386
3,730,842
Short-term bank borrowings
(22,791,252)
(9,617,003)
(10,406,913)
(2,881,302)
Cash and cash equivalent as previously reported
(6,575,737)
5,726,543
(7,378,527)
849,540
Effect of exchange rate changes
(60,214)
(1,014,160)
(143,493)
(402,199)
Cash and cash equivalent as restated
(6,635,951)
4,712,383
(7,522,020)
447,341
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Segment analysis
1.1 Segment analysis of Group revenue and profit
Tourism sector
Maritime & logistics
Strategic investments
Services sector
Total
sector
Fortheyearended31stMarch
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Totalrevenuegenerated
72,475,909
60,465,501
24,358,510
30,180,487
18,261,978
22,796,025
2,246,653
2,352,959
117,343,050
115,794,972
Less:Inter-segmentalrevenue
54,122
45,244
197,086
432,744
807,464
701,445
306,211
218,805
1,364,883
1,398,238
Less:Intra-segmentalrevenue
5,065,726
4,320,621
710,088
1,208,534
1,104,235
1,286,943
80,352
82,637
6,960,401
6,898,735
Totalrevenuewithequity-
accountedinvestees
67,356,061
56,099,636
23,451,336
28,539,209
16,350,279
20,807,637
1,860,090
2,051,517
109,017,766
107,497,999
Shareofequity-accounted
investeesrevenue
(534,084)
(270,421)
(8,086,870)
(5,871,524)
(2,908,559)
(3,251,731)
(2,000)
-
(11,531,513)
(9,393,676)
Revenuefromexternal
customers
66,821,977
55,829,215
15,364,466
22,667,685
13,441,720
17,555,906
1,858,090
2,051,517
97,486,253
98,104,323
Profit/(loss)fromoperations
9,202,393
Financeincome
1,151,544
Financeexpenses
(6,592,417)
Shareofprofit/(loss)ofequity-
accountedinvestees(net
oftax)
(19,960)
Profit/(loss)beforetax
3,741,560
Incometaxexpense
(1,488,146)
Profit/(loss)fortheperiod
2,253,414
7,874,909
1,277,850
(6,452,213)
(374,028)
2,326,518
(1,591,146)
735,372
3,666,416
516,537
(239,951)
977,660
4,920,662
(764,052)
4,156,610
6,080,458
1,042,397
(301,277)
996,034
7,817,612
(1,562,772)
6,254,840
(258,268)
1,147,769
(3,717,481)
367,558
(2,460,422)
201,914
(2,258,508)
4,453,309
491,830
(4,851,419)
449,769
543,489
113,293
656,782
615,668
92,994
(178,592)
(7,270)
522,800
(222,566)
300,234
575,163 13,226,209
72,280 2,908,844
(131,978) (10,728,441)
(1,638) 1,317,988
513,827 6,724,600
(84,452) (2,272,850)
429,375 4,451,750
18,983,839
2,884,357
(11,736,887)
1,070,137
11,201,446
(3,125,077)
8,076,369
1.2 Segment analysis of Group assets
Tourism sector
Maritime & logistics
Strategic investments
Services sector
Total
sector
Asat
31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023
31.03.2024 31.03.2023
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Segmentassets
110,951,753
116,903,639
22,587,993
23,241,765
60,951,875
66,287,330
6,885,187
5,746,153
201,376,808
212,178,887
Investmentsinequity-accounted
investees
-
19,960
7,398,234
7,072,741
2,522,428
2,111,946
26,175
33,446
9,946,837
9,238,093
Goodwillonconsolidation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,562,355
1,630,105
Assetsclassifiedasheldforsale
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
169,423
169,423
Eliminations/adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,798,641)
(8,878,818)
Totalassets
110,951,753
116,923,599
29,986,227
30,314,506
63,474,303
68,399,276
6,911,362
5,779,599
201,256,782
214,337,690
