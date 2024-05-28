Interim Statements

for the year ended 31st March 2024

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Quarter ended

Year ended

31st March

31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

31,064,941

30,299,949

97,486,253

98,104,323

Revenue taxes

(339,784)

(357,551)

(1,237,416)

(1,115,329)

Net revenue

30,725,157

29,942,398

96,248,837

96,988,994

Other operating income

(2,022,041)

(3,545,465)

(2,306,742)

2,022,132

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

(83,690)

(149,653)

(507,640)

333,119

Raw materials and consumables used

(1,037,428)

(1,427,464)

(3,850,351)

(8,060,012)

Employee benefits expense

(4,017,154)

(4,286,930)

(15,263,948)

(15,132,571)

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,835,459)

(1,768,219)

(7,071,137)

(7,182,160)

Other operating expenses-direct

(10,842,029)

(10,341,222)

(37,548,423)

(34,505,431)

Other operating expenses-indirect

(4,836,820)

(4,916,584)

(16,474,387)

(15,480,232)

Profit from operations

6,050,536

3,506,861

13,226,209

18,983,839

Finance income

608,386

773,886

2,908,844

2,884,357

Finance expenses

(2,187,371)

(3,431,093)

(10,728,441)

(11,736,887)

Net finance expense

(1,578,985)

(2,657,207)

(7,819,597)

(8,852,530)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

344,480

91,339

1,317,988

1,070,137

Profit before tax

4,816,031

940,993

6,724,600

11,201,446

Income tax expense

(563,786)

(179,083)

(2,272,850)

(3,125,077)

Profit for the period

4,252,245

761,910

4,451,750

8,076,369

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

2,536,592

(518,761)

2,928,185

6,644,027

Non-controlling interests

1,715,653

1,280,671

1,523,565

1,432,342

Profit for the period

4,252,245

761,910

4,451,750

8,076,369

Earnings / (loss) per share

Basic/Diluted (Rs.)

6.25

(1.28)

7.21

16.36

The above figures are subject to audit.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended

Year ended

31st March

31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Profit for the period

4,252,245

761,910

4,451,750

8,076,369

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Revaluation of property, plant and equipment

4,761

3,566,785

4,761

3,566,785

Acturial losses on defined benefit obligations

(196,399)

(51,294)

(196,399)

(51,294)

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

(3,004)

848

(4,406)

(1,179)

Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees

(net of tax)

(47,506)

52,301

(47,506)

52,301

Income tax on other comprehensive income

59,476

(1,859,207)

39,302

(1,859,207)

(182,672)

1,709,433

(204,248)

1,707,406

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(2,573,161)

(3,479,944)

(3,056,207)

2,770,806

Net movement on cash flow hedges

1,113,616

1,103,867

1,501,550

(417,788)

Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees

(410,458)

(505,310)

(net of tax)

(405,304)

168,399

(1,870,003)

(2,781,381)

(2,059,967)

2,521,417

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,

(net of tax)

(2,052,675)

(1,071,948)

(2,264,215)

4,228,823

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

2,199,570

(310,038)

2,187,535

12,305,192

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

707,514

(1,109,981)

823,152

10,249,996

Non-controlling interests

1,492,056

799,943

1,364,383

2,055,196

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

2,199,570

(310,038)

2,187,535

12,305,192

The above figures are subject to audit.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

Group

Company

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

31.03.2024

31.03.2023

ASSETS

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Non-current assets

101,028,695

84,109

Property, plant & equipment

105,499,126

83,927

Investment properties

1,631,258

1,631,581

3,415,573

3,417,456

Intangible assets

1,640,049

1,739,817

46,323

58,941

Biological assets

64,455

71,334

-

-

Right-of-use assets

16,364,381

19,136,841

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

14,206,073

14,147,512

Investments in equity-accounted investees

9,946,837

9,238,093

2,657,955

2,659,955

Deferred tax assets

1,974,566

1,619,314

643,565

640,002

Other financial assets

1,018,979

1,028,075

25,344

11,879

Current assets

133,669,220

139,964,181

21,078,942

21,019,672

4,159,673

7,781

Inventories

5,274,192

6,828

Trade and other receivables

19,854,130

21,243,529

6,384,623

5,756,124

Current tax receivable

226,379

132,307

154,483

67,015

Deposits and prepayments

5,670,574

4,265,451

165,388

44,034

Other current assets

25,374,849

27,073,092

18,238,376

20,546,443

Cash and short-term deposits

12,132,534

16,215,515

3,023,392

3,028,386

Assets classified as held for sale

67,418,139

74,204,086

27,974,043

29,448,830

169,423

169,423

72,237

72,237

Total Assets

201,256,782

214,337,690

49,125,222

50,540,739

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

2,135,140

2,135,140

Stated capital

2,135,140

2,135,140

Reserves

38,957,795

42,525,804

17,445,084

19,069,591

Retained earnings

32,743,186

29,743,417

6,761,375

6,826,177

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

73,836,121

74,404,361

26,341,599

28,030,908

Non-controlling interests

11,883,848

11,811,656

-

-

Total Equity

85,719,969

86,216,017

26,341,599

28,030,908

Non-current liabilities

38,464,247

1,200,773

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

46,948,858

2,613,456

Lease liabilities

12,846,666

15,713,625

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

5,701,185

5,581,239

-

-

Employee benefits

1,668,797

1,306,358

164,243

106,567

Other liabilities

277,865

418,493

-

-

Current liabilities

58,958,760

69,968,573

1,365,016

2,720,023

9,196,934

1,244,161

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

9,618,620

1,373,604

Lease liabilities

1,780,313

1,831,047

-

-

Trade and other payables

25,261,523

22,768,646

11,611,482

8,009,291

Current tax payable

950,542

1,143,535

-

-

Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings

19,388,741

22,791,252

8,562,964

10,406,913

Total Equity and Liabilities

56,578,053

58,153,100

21,418,607

19,789,808

201,256,782

214,337,690

49,125,222

50,540,739

Net assets per share (Rs.)

181.86

183.26

64.88

69.04

The above figures are subject to audit.

The Chief Financial Officer certifies that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31st March 2024

.....................................

Attributable to equity holders of the company

............................

Stated

Other

General

Revaluation Exchange Fair value Cash flow

Retained

Total

Non

Total equity

capital

capital

reserves

reserve

fluctuation

reserve

hedge

earnings

controlling

reserves

reserve

reserve

interests

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Balance as at 01st April 2023

2,135,140

148,440

19,126,103

11,547,699

14,033,122

(13,546)

(2,316,014)

29,743,417

74,404,361

11,811,656

86,216,017

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,928,185

2,928,185

1,523,565

4,451,750

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the

period

-

-

-

(16,405)

(2,597,976)

(747)

671,103

(161,008)

(2,105,033)

(159,182)

(2,264,215)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for

the period

-

-

-

(16,405)

(2,597,976)

(747)

671,103

2,767,177

823,152

1,364,383

2,187,535

Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

232,592

232,592

-

232,592

Transfer from reserves

-

-

(1,623,984)

-

-

-

-

1,623,984

-

-

-

Final dividends for 2022/2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,623,984)

(1,623,984)

-

(1,623,984)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,292,191)

(1,292,191)

Total contributions and distributions,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

(1,623,984)

-

-

-

-

232,592

(1,391,392)

(1,292,191)

(2,683,583)

Balance as at 31st March 2024

2,135,140

148,440

17,502,119

11,531,294

11,435,146

(14,293)

(1,644,911)

32,743,186

73,836,121

11,883,848

85,719,969

For the year ended 31st March 2023

.....................................

Attributable to equity holders of the company

............................

Stated

Other

General

Revaluation Exchange Fair value Cash flow

Retained

Total

Non

Total equity

capital

capital

reserves

reserve

fluctuation

reserve

hedge

earnings

controlling

reserves

reserve

reserve

interests

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Balance as at 01st April 2022

2,135,140

148,440

16,882,827

9,828,214

11,934,302

(15,393)

(2,129,288)

27,164,516

65,948,758

Adjustment on Surcharge tax levied under

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(364,951)

(364,951)

Surcharge Act

Balance as at 01st April 2022 (Adjusted)

2,135,140

148,440

16,882,827

9,828,214

11,934,302

(15,393)

(2,129,288)

26,799,565

65,583,807

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,644,027

6,644,027

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the

-

-

-

1,719,485

2,098,820

1,847

(186,726)

(27,457)

3,605,969

period

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for

the period

-

-

-

1,719,485

2,098,820

1,847

(186,726)

6,616,570

10,249,996

Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

194,542

194,542

Transfer to reserves

-

-

2,243,276

-

-

-

-

(2,243,276)

-

Interim dividends for 2021/2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,623,984)

(1,623,984)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total contributions and distributions,

recognised directly in equity

-

-

2,243,276

-

-

-

-

(3,672,718)

(1,429,442)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

2,135,140

148,440

19,126,103

11,547,699

14,033,122

(13,546)

(2,316,014)

29,743,417

74,404,361

11,496,921 77,445,679

(66,820) (431,771)

11,430,101 77,013,908

1,432,342 8,076,369

622,854 4,228,823

2,055,196 12,305,192

  1. 194,449

- -

  • (1,623,984)
    (1,673,548) (1,673,548)

(1,673,641) (3,103,083)

11,811,656 86,216,017

COMPANY INCOME STATEMENTS

Quarter ended

Year ended

31st March

31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

299,694

310,894

1,265,626

1,142,281

Revenue tax

(6,122)

(6,634)

(22,624)

(11,814)

Net revenue

293,572

304,260

1,243,002

1,130,467

Other operating income

2,164

(1,541,235)

1,052,168

5,548,437

Employee benefits expense

(336,828)

(292,641)

(1,099,598)

(931,770)

Depreciation and amortisation

(15,072)

(31,192)

(57,555)

(67,964)

Other operating expenses-indirect

(187,847)

(494,042)

(780,885)

(1,003,455)

Profit / (loss) from operations

(244,011)

(2,054,850)

357,132

4,675,715

Finance income

638,292

868,338

3,216,860

3,105,440

Finance expenses

(640,673)

(1,162,124)

(3,590,296)

(4,187,752)

Net finance expense

(2,381)

(293,786)

(373,436)

(1,082,312)

Profit / (loss) before tax

(246,392)

(2,348,636)

(16,304)

3,593,403

Income tax expenses

(13,161)

(267,140)

(27,566)

(4,494)

Profit / (loss) for the period

(259,553)

(2,615,776)

(43,870)

3,588,909

Earnings / (loss) per share

Basic/Diluted (Rs.)

(0.64)

(6.44)

(0.11)

8.84

The above figures are subject to audit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended

Year ended

31st March

31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Profit / (loss) for the period

(259,553)

(2,615,776)

(43,870)

3,588,909

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Acturial losses on defined benefit obligations

(29,903)

(1,943)

(29,903)

(1,943)

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

(3,594)

(999)

(4,086)

(2,357)

Income tax on other comprehensive income

12,534

4,095

12,534

4,095

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,

(net of tax)

(20,963)

1,153

(21,455)

(205)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(280,516)

(2,614,623)

(65,325)

3,588,704

The above figures are subject to audit.

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the year ended 31st March 2024

Stated capital

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2023

2,135,140

Loss for the period

-

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

Transfer from general reserve

-

Final dividends for 2022/2023

-

Balance as at 31st March 2024

2,135,140

For the year ended 31st March 2023

Stated capital

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2022

2,135,140

Profit for the period

-

Other comprehensive profit /( loss) for the period

-

Total comprehensive profit for the period

-

Transfer to reserve

-

Interim dividends for 2021/2022

-

Balance as at 31st March 2023

2,135,140

General

reserve

Rs.'000

19,096,439

-

-

-

(1,623,984)

-

17,472,455

General

reserve

Rs.'000

16,853,163

-

-

-

2,243,276

-

19,096,439

Fair value reserve

Rs.'000

(26,848)

-

(523)

(523)

-

-

(27,371)

Fair value reserve

Rs.'000

(28,003)

-

1,155

1,155

-

-

(26,848)

Retained

earnings

Rs.'000

6,826,177

(43,870)

(20,932)

(64,802)

1,623,984

(1,623,984)

6,761,375

Retained

earnings

Rs.'000

7,105,888

3,588,909

(1,360)

3,587,549

(2,243,276)

(1,623,984)

6,826,177

Total

Rs.'000

28,030,908

(43,870)

(21,455)

(65,325)

-

(1,623,984)

26,341,599

Total

Rs.'000

26,066,188

3,588,909

(205)

3,588,704

-

(1,623,984)

28,030,908

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Group

Company

For the year ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash flow from operating activities

Profit / (loss) before taxation

6,724,600

11,201,446

(16,304)

3,593,403

Adjustments for

Depreciation and amortisation

6,966,858

7,175,187

55,582

49,936

Impairment of biological assets

10,261

-

-

-

Interest expense

10,323,468

11,393,106

3,584,769

4,183,762

(Gain) / loss on disposal of property plant and equipment

(26,468)

10,709

(409)

(30)

Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets and liabilities

(1,066)

(10,511)

-

-

Loss on retirement of assets held for sale

-

72,269

-

-

Interest income

(2,908,844)

(2,884,357)

(3,216,860)

(3,105,440)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

(1,317,988)

(1,070,137)

-

-

Impairment losses of investments in subsidiaries and equity-accounted

-

-

2,000

18,004

investees

Impairment losses / (reversals) of inventories

94,017

6,973

(28)

24

Impairment losses / (reversals) and write offs of trade & other receivables

465,733

407,680

11,910

292,317

Movement in assets held for sale

-

(5,298)

-

-

Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss

2,058,987

1,515,911

1,904,541

719,738

Provision for retirement benefit obligations

351,604

242,385

33,935

23,394

16,016,562

16,853,917

2,375,440

2,181,705

Operating profit before working capital changes

22,741,162

28,055,363

2,359,136

5,775,108

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

923,666

(914,489)

(640,409)

(1,433,078)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

1,020,502

(1,422,471)

(925)

103

(Increase)/ decrease in deposits & prepayments

(1,405,123)

(2,178,574)

(121,354)

60,926

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

2,483,059

(6,863,538)

3,592,373

(5,324,876)

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities

(140,628)

(62,959)

-

-

2,881,476

(11,442,031)

2,829,685

(6,696,925)

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

25,622,638

16,613,332

5,188,821

(921,817)

Interest paid

(10,767,291)

(10,235,334)

(3,594,768)

(4,151,544)

Income tax paid

(2,785,337)

(2,376,819)

(106,063)

(20,607)

Surcharge tax paid

-

(431,771)

-

-

Retirement benefit obligations paid

(153,598)

(108,815)

(6,162)

(6,399)

(13,706,226)

(13,152,739)

(3,706,993)

(4,178,550)

Net cash flow from operating activities

11,916,412

3,460,593

1,481,828

(5,100,367)

Cash flow from investing activities

Interest received from deposits

2,897,114

2,872,699

3,205,468

3,104,434

Investment in subsidiaries

-

(1,499,440)

(58,561)

(1,625,000)

Investment in equity-accounted investees

(162,819)

(17,500)

-

-

Investment in equity and debt securities

(110,191)

(1,044)

(110,191)

(1,044)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(5,465,665)

(2,965,293)

(35,772)

(22,493)

Purchase of intangible assets

(19,618)

(9,053)

(5,491)

-

Purchase of biological assets

(4,257)

(2,539)

-

-

Operating leases pre-paid

(103,128)

-

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

79,096

20,435

409

30

Proceeds from sale of equity and debt securities

111,642

2,007

53,308

2,007

Proceeds / (purchase) of other financial assets and liabilities (net)

(430,536)

(1,546,181)

325,516

(655,375)

Proceeds on retirement of assets held for sale

-

1,878,448

-

-

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(1,292,191)

(1,673,548)

-

-

Dividends received from equity-accounted investees

451,839

828,794

-

-

Net cash flow from investing activities

(4,048,714)

(2,112,215)

3,374,686

802,559

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTD.

Group

Company

For the year ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash flow from financing activities

Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings

2,405,744

321,921

-

-

Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings

(7,480,527)

(9,457,668)

(1,259,900)

(1,914,753)

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,799,005)

(1,887,444)

-

-

Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent

(1,614,166)

(1,613,307)

(1,614,166)

(1,613,307)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(8,487,954)

(12,636,498)

(2,874,066)

(3,528,060)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(620,256)

(11,288,120)

1,982,448

(7,825,868)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (Note A)

(6,635,951)

4,712,383

(7,522,020)

447,341

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(7,256,207)

(6,575,737)

(5,539,572)

(7,378,527)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash at bank and in hand & deposits

12,132,534

16,215,515

3,023,392

3,028,386

Short-term bank borrowings

(19,388,741)

(22,791,252)

(8,562,964)

(10,406,913)

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

(7,256,207)

(6,575,737)

(5,539,572)

(7,378,527)

Note A

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash at bank and in hand & deposits

16,215,515

15,343,546

3,028,386

3,730,842

Short-term bank borrowings

(22,791,252)

(9,617,003)

(10,406,913)

(2,881,302)

Cash and cash equivalent as previously reported

(6,575,737)

5,726,543

(7,378,527)

849,540

Effect of exchange rate changes

(60,214)

(1,014,160)

(143,493)

(402,199)

Cash and cash equivalent as restated

(6,635,951)

4,712,383

(7,522,020)

447,341

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Segment analysis

1.1 Segment analysis of Group revenue and profit

Tourism sector

Maritime & logistics

Strategic investments

Services sector

Total

sector

Fortheyearended31stMarch

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Totalrevenuegenerated

72,475,909

60,465,501

24,358,510

30,180,487

18,261,978

22,796,025

2,246,653

2,352,959

117,343,050

115,794,972

Less:Inter-segmentalrevenue

54,122

45,244

197,086

432,744

807,464

701,445

306,211

218,805

1,364,883

1,398,238

Less:Intra-segmentalrevenue

5,065,726

4,320,621

710,088

1,208,534

1,104,235

1,286,943

80,352

82,637

6,960,401

6,898,735

Totalrevenuewithequity-

accountedinvestees

67,356,061

56,099,636

23,451,336

28,539,209

16,350,279

20,807,637

1,860,090

2,051,517

109,017,766

107,497,999

Shareofequity-accounted

investeesrevenue

(534,084)

(270,421)

(8,086,870)

(5,871,524)

(2,908,559)

(3,251,731)

(2,000)

-

(11,531,513)

(9,393,676)

Revenuefromexternal

customers

66,821,977

55,829,215

15,364,466

22,667,685

13,441,720

17,555,906

1,858,090

2,051,517

97,486,253

98,104,323

Profit/(loss)fromoperations

9,202,393

Financeincome

1,151,544

Financeexpenses

(6,592,417)

Shareofprofit/(loss)ofequity-

accountedinvestees(net

oftax)

(19,960)

Profit/(loss)beforetax

3,741,560

Incometaxexpense

(1,488,146)

Profit/(loss)fortheperiod

2,253,414

7,874,909

1,277,850

(6,452,213)

(374,028)

2,326,518

(1,591,146)

735,372

3,666,416

516,537

(239,951)

977,660

4,920,662

(764,052)

4,156,610

6,080,458

1,042,397

(301,277)

996,034

7,817,612

(1,562,772)

6,254,840

(258,268)

1,147,769

(3,717,481)

367,558

(2,460,422)

201,914

(2,258,508)

4,453,309

491,830

(4,851,419)

449,769

543,489

113,293

656,782

615,668

92,994

(178,592)

(7,270)

522,800

(222,566)

300,234

575,163 13,226,209

72,280 2,908,844

(131,978) (10,728,441)

(1,638) 1,317,988

513,827 6,724,600

(84,452) (2,272,850)

429,375 4,451,750

18,983,839

2,884,357

(11,736,887)

1,070,137

11,201,446

(3,125,077)

8,076,369

1.2 Segment analysis of Group assets

Tourism sector

Maritime & logistics

Strategic investments

Services sector

Total

sector

Asat

31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023 31.03.2024 31.03.2023

31.03.2024 31.03.2023

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Segmentassets

110,951,753

116,903,639

22,587,993

23,241,765

60,951,875

66,287,330

6,885,187

5,746,153

201,376,808

212,178,887

Investmentsinequity-accounted

investees

-

19,960

7,398,234

7,072,741

2,522,428

2,111,946

26,175

33,446

9,946,837

9,238,093

Goodwillonconsolidation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,562,355

1,630,105

Assetsclassifiedasheldforsale

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

169,423

169,423

Eliminations/adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,798,641)

(8,878,818)

Totalassets

110,951,753

116,923,599

29,986,227

30,314,506

63,474,303

68,399,276

6,911,362

5,779,599

201,256,782

214,337,690

