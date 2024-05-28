STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTD.

Group Company

For the year ended 31st March 2024 2023 2024 2023

Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000

Cash flow from financing activities

Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2,405,744 321,921 - -

Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings (7,480,527) (9,457,668) (1,259,900) (1,914,753)

Payment of lease liabilities (1,799,005) (1,887,444) - -

Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent (1,614,166) (1,613,307) (1,614,166) (1,613,307)

Net cash flow from financing activities (8,487,954) (12,636,498) (2,874,066) (3,528,060)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (620,256) (11,288,120) 1,982,448 (7,825,868)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (Note A) (6,635,951) 4,712,383 (7,522,020) 447,341

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (7,256,207) (6,575,737) (5,539,572) (7,378,527)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Cash at bank and in hand & deposits 12,132,534 16,215,515 3,023,392 3,028,386

Short-term bank borrowings (19,388,741) (22,791,252) (8,562,964) (10,406,913)

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period (7,256,207) (6,575,737) (5,539,572) (7,378,527)

Note A

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash at bank and in hand & deposits 16,215,515 15,343,546 3,028,386 3,730,842

Short-term bank borrowings (22,791,252) (9,617,003) (10,406,913) (2,881,302)

Cash and cash equivalent as previously reported (6,575,737) 5,726,543 (7,378,527) 849,540

Effect of exchange rate changes (60,214) (1,014,160) (143,493) (402,199)