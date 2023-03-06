Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Aitken Spence PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPEN.N0000   LK0004N00008

AITKEN SPENCE PLC

(SPEN.N0000)
2023-03-02
142.00 LKR    0.00%
03/06Aitken Spence : Lifetime, “Chartered Shipbrokers UK” Medal Conferred On Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake
PU
03/03Aitken Spence : Travels sets stage to welcome inaugural Bulgarian flight for 2023
PU
02/27Aitken Spence plc Announces Board Changes
CI
Aitken Spence : Lifetime, “Chartered Shipbrokers UK” Medal Conferred On Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake

03/06/2023 | 11:43pm EST
The Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers which was founded in London in the year 1911 and Royal Charter awarded in 1920, has conferred its Lifetime Chartered Shipbroker's Medal to Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Aitken Spence PLC.

Dr. Dissanayake pioneered Commercial Maritime Education in Sri Lanka through the Institution's branch in Sri Lanka as Founder/Secretary/Chairman. He was appointed as the first non-British International President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers (UK).

Dr. Dissanayake has authored and presented numerous articles on Maritime and Logistics. He was the first-ever industry professional to be appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and for two stints. He has held several other positions as the Secretary to the Cabinet Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Southern Development, Chairman - Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport Sri Lanka, Chairman - Advisory Council, Sri Lanka Transport Board, Board Director of Ceylon Shipping Corporation and Chairman/CEO of Aitken Spence Maritime & Logistics, the first Sri Lankan Company to venture into Port Efficiency Management and launch two Public Private Partnerships on Ports outside Sri Lanka.

He is a Professor in Maritime Studies (visiting) at Shanghai Maritime University, Dalian Maritime University and Co-Chairman of CINEC Maritime Campus. He has also served on the UN/UNCTAD Panel as a Shipping Expert and is a Member of the International Association of Maritime Economist.

Mr. Kevin Shakesheff, International President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers UK, conferring the LIFETIME award on Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake - 24th February 2023

LIFETIME award by the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers UK, conferred upon Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake. From left to right - Mr. Lalith Witanachchi, Mr. Kevin Shakesheff, International President of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers UK, Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake and Mr Kingsley Abeywickrama

Disclaimer

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 04:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
