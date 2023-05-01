Aitken Spence : Lupin India explores Sri Lanka with BCD Meetings & Events and Aitken Spence Travels

BCD Meetings & Events India, one of the leading global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) operators together with Aitken Spence Travels, the leading tourism company in Sri Lanka, recently hosted a group of 750 esteemed visitors from Lupin, a renowned global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India. The group recently arrived in Sri Lanka to attend a conference and embarked on a week-long journey exploring the beauty of the island nation from the Southern and the Western provinces.

During their visit, the guests were captivated by the thrilling water sports in Bentota, indulged in the delicious cuisine of the Southern province, enjoyed the pristine beaches, and experienced the vibrant shopping vibe in Colombo. The rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality of Sri Lanka made a lasting impression on them.

One of the most memorable experiences during the programme were the exquisite gala dinners, made all the more special by the attendance of renowned Sri Lankan cricket legends. On March 23, the group was honoured to have Mr. Chaminda Vass, and on March 27, Mr. Aravinda De Silva graced the occasion. Their presence added a touch of elegance and prestige to the event, leaving the visitors in awe.

"Aitken Spence Travels remains a leader in the promotion of tourism in Sri Lanka, leveraging all possible avenues, from leisure tourism to MICE tourism, to fuel the economic development of the country. With an unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled travel experiences, Aitken Spence Travels aspires to showcase the finest that Sri Lanka has to offer to the global audience, creating enduring memories for every traveler", commented Ms. Stasshani Jayawardena, Executive Director Aitken Spence PLC, Head of Tourism and Leisure sector for the company.