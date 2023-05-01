Advanced search
    SPEN.N0000   LK0004N00008

AITKEN SPENCE PLC

(SPEN.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
135.00 LKR   +2.27%
12:58aAitken Spence : Lupin India explores Sri Lanka with BCD Meetings & Events and Aitken Spence Travels
PU
04/21Aitken Spence : Travels welcomes 4,000 cruise passengers for April 2023
PU
04/11Aitken Spence : Hapag Lloyd Lanka consistently recognized for exceptional Customer Service
PU
Aitken Spence : Lupin India explores Sri Lanka with BCD Meetings & Events and Aitken Spence Travels

05/01/2023
BCD Meetings & Events India, one of the leading global MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) operators together with Aitken Spence Travels, the leading tourism company in Sri Lanka, recently hosted a group of 750 esteemed visitors from Lupin, a renowned global pharmaceutical company headquartered in India. The group recently arrived in Sri Lanka to attend a conference and embarked on a week-long journey exploring the beauty of the island nation from the Southern and the Western provinces.

During their visit, the guests were captivated by the thrilling water sports in Bentota, indulged in the delicious cuisine of the Southern province, enjoyed the pristine beaches, and experienced the vibrant shopping vibe in Colombo. The rich cultural heritage and warm hospitality of Sri Lanka made a lasting impression on them.

One of the most memorable experiences during the programme were the exquisite gala dinners, made all the more special by the attendance of renowned Sri Lankan cricket legends. On March 23, the group was honoured to have Mr. Chaminda Vass, and on March 27, Mr. Aravinda De Silva graced the occasion. Their presence added a touch of elegance and prestige to the event, leaving the visitors in awe.

"Aitken Spence Travels remains a leader in the promotion of tourism in Sri Lanka, leveraging all possible avenues, from leisure tourism to MICE tourism, to fuel the economic development of the country. With an unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled travel experiences, Aitken Spence Travels aspires to showcase the finest that Sri Lanka has to offer to the global audience, creating enduring memories for every traveler", commented Ms. Stasshani Jayawardena, Executive Director Aitken Spence PLC, Head of Tourism and Leisure sector for the company.

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 04:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 96 347 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,63%
Capitalization 54 809 M 171 M 171 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart AITKEN SPENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aitken Spence PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 135,00 LKR
Average target price 169,20 LKR
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Managers and Directors
Mahinda Parakrama Dissanayake Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Nilanthi Sivapragasam Director & Chief Financial Officer
D. Harold Stassen Jayawardena Chairman
Gaurin Chandraka Wickremasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Humbert Gomez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AITKEN SPENCE PLC5.47%171
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.74%52 306
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.98%38 112
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION26.37%12 149
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC15.09%11 743
ACCOR37.56%9 153
