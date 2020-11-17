Aitken Spence : Second Quarter 2020-2021

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress
(246,664)
(11,860)
(203,901)
(58,003)
Raw materials and consumables used
(2,056,185)
(3,324,326)
(4,454,290)
(7,198,006)
Employee benefits expense
(1,303,171)
(2,172,248)
(2,988,824)
(4,432,302)
Depreciation and amortisation
(1,123,136)
(947,560)
(2,274,846)
(1,869,770)
Other operating expenses-direct
(1,752,214)
(3,419,563)
(2,799,040)
(6,373,672)
Other operating expenses-indirect
(949,274)
(1,665,662)
(1,692,716)
(3,058,083)
Profit / (loss) from operations
(796,473)
1,067,968
(2,531,572)
1,914,276
Finance income
171,855
194,355
376,086
414,346
Finance expenses
(784,946)
(615,942)
(1,609,055)
(1,261,593)
Net finance expense
(613,091)
(421,587)
(1,232,969)
(847,247)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
97,110
55,541
160,202
110,051
Profit / (loss) before tax
(1,312,454)
701,922
(3,604,339)
1,177,080
Income tax expense
(92,774)
(341,265)
(160,128)
(569,379)
Profit / (loss) for the period
(1,405,228)
360,657
(3,764,467)
607,701
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(800,712)
355,246
(2,311,952)
571,993
Non-controlling interests
(604,516)
5,411
(1,452,515)
35,708
Profit / (loss) for the period
(1,405,228)
360,657
(3,764,467)
607,701
Earnings / (loss) per share
Basic/Diluted (Rs.)
(1.97)
0.87
(5.69)
1.41
The above figures are subject to audit.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended
Six months ended
30th September
30th September
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Profit / (loss) for the period
(1,405,228)
360,657
(3,764,467)
607,701
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
2,287
(1,124)
3,008
(1,666)
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees
(net of tax)
-
(13)
-
(13)
2,287
(1,137)
3,008
(1,679)
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
14,929
399,100
(188,491)
444,937
Net movement on cash flow hedges
(234,796)
94,275
(239,728)
9,591
Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees
28,802
82,936
(net of tax)
(24,939)
(21,405)
(191,065)
468,436
(345,283)
433,123
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,
(net of tax)
(188,778)
467,299
(342,275)
431,444
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(1,594,006)
827,956
(4,106,742)
1,039,145
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the company
(853,644)
632,011
(2,444,454)
845,240
Non-controlling interests
(740,362)
195,945
(1,662,288)
193,905
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(1,594,006)
827,956
(4,106,742)
1,039,145
The above figures are subject to audit.
COMPANY INCOME STATEMENTS
Quarter ended
Six months ended
30th September
30th September
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Revenue
215,227
190,203
365,109
460,382
Revenue taxes
-
(3,115)
-
(7,266)
Net revenue
215,227
187,088
365,109
453,116
Other operating income
344,527
599,359
184,569
1,061,929
Employee benefits expense
(80,318)
(125,518)
(161,905)
(253,791)
Depreciation and amortisation
(10,851)
(11,982)
(21,867)
(24,113)
Other operating expenses-indirect
(113,623)
(80,059)
(172,253)
(217,222)
Profit from operations
354,962
568,888
193,653
1,019,919
Finance income
181,746
207,845
398,844
435,888
Finance expenses
(310,465)
(357,116)
(642,518)
(733,355)
Net finance expense
(128,719)
(149,271)
(243,674)
(297,467)
Profit / (loss) before tax
226,243
419,617
(50,021)
722,452
Income tax expenses
(1,024)
(6,134)
(2,399)
(10,385)
Profit / (loss) for the period
225,219
413,483
(52,420)
712,067
Earnings / (loss) per share
Basic/Diluted (Rs.)
0.55
1.02
(0.13)
1.75
The above figures are subject to audit.
COMPANY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarter ended
Six months ended
30th September
30th September
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Profit / (loss) for the period
225,219
413,483
(52,420)
712,067
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value
805
(1,508)
(348)
(2,352)
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,
805
(1,508)
(348)
(2,352)
(net of tax)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
226,024
411,975
(52,768)
709,715
The above figures are subject to audit.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at
Group
Company
30.09.2020
31.03.2020
30.09.2020
31.03.2020
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
78,441,369
112,258
Property, plant & equipment
79,399,615
129,617
Investment properties
1,631,709
1,631,840
3,421,486
3,422,396
Intangible assets
1,033,737
1,069,997
15,342
18,583
Biological assets
59,624
56,275
-
-
Right-of-use assets
12,563,947
13,249,662
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
11,973,777
11,723,777
Investments in equity-accounted investees
6,847,717
6,688,625
2,786,545
2,786,545
Deferred tax assets
855,820
766,677
306,091
299,501
Other financial assets
799,770
800,719
21,306
21,654
Current assets
102,233,693
103,663,410
18,636,805
18,402,073
2,091,963
3,260
Inventories
2,834,640
3,172
Trade and other receivables
11,553,157
15,695,545
3,551,208
3,947,170
Current tax receivable
169,687
151,544
25,079
25,499
Deposits and prepayments
1,441,155
1,684,261
63,931
96,982
Other financial assets
11,718,132
10,850,655
11,089,789
10,141,146
Cash and short-term deposits
7,199,345
6,594,267
2,024,166
1,478,385
34,173,439
37,810,912
16,757,433
15,692,354
Assets classified as held for sale
1,164,000
1,189,650
72,237
72,237
Total Assets
137,571,132
142,663,972
35,466,475
34,166,664
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated capital
2,135,140
2,135,140
2,135,140
2,135,140
Reserves
25,032,766
25,165,268
12,175,449
12,175,797
Retained earnings
20,803,131
23,648,558
2,006,446
2,566,361
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company
47,971,037
50,948,966
16,317,035
16,877,298
Non-controlling interests
10,562,079
12,355,105
-
-
Total Equity
58,533,116
63,304,071
16,317,035
16,877,298
Non-current liabilities
35,792,557
2,481,939
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
34,700,410
2,826,859
Lease liabilities
10,400,040
10,360,318
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
2,373,182
2,358,017
-
-
Employee benefits
973,075
884,793
76,039
66,214
Other liabilities
376,613
386,274
-
-
Current liabilities
49,915,467
48,689,812
2,557,978
2,893,073
2,917,997
301,794
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
3,357,190
182,626
Lease liabilities
827,961
763,965
-
-
Trade and other payables
11,341,241
13,281,399
7,396,249
7,094,876
Current tax payable
206,399
371,444
-
-
Other financial liabilities
-
30,005
-
27,275
Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings
13,828,951
12,866,086
8,893,419
7,091,516
29,122,549
30,670,089
16,591,462
14,396,293
Total Equity and Liabilities
137,571,132
142,663,972
35,466,475
34,166,664
Net assets per share (Rs.)
118.16
125.49
40.19
41.57
The above figures are subject to audit.
The Chief Financial Officer certifies that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.
sgd.
sgd.
sgd.
Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena
Dr. M. P. Dissanayake
Ms. N. Sivapragasam
Chairman
Deputy Chairman and
Chief Financial Officer
Colombo,
Managing Director
12th November 2020
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30th September 2020
.....................................
Attributable to equity holders of the company
............................
Stated
Other
General
Revaluation Exchange
Fair
Cash flow
Retained
Total
Non
Total equity
capital
capital
reserves
reserve
fluctuation
value
hedge
earnings
controlling
reserves
reserve
reserve
reserve
interests
Rs '000
Rs
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
'000
'000
Balance as at 01st April 2020
2,135,140
148,440
12,226,788
8,887,021
4,508,676
(8,520)
(597,137)
23,648,558
50,948,966
12,355,105
63,304,071
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,311,952)
(2,311,952)
(1,452,515)
(3,764,467)
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for
-
-
-
-
(28,366)
3,008
(107,144)
-
(132,502)
(209,773)
(342,275)
the period
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for
-
-
-
-
(28,366)
3,008
(107,144)
(2,311,952)
(2,444,454)
(1,662,288)
(4,106,742)
the period
Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(25,980)
(25,980)
-
(25,980)
Final dividends for 2019/2020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(507,495)
(507,495)
-
(507,495)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(130,738)
(130,738)
Total contributions and distributions,
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(533,475)
(533,475)
(130,738)
(664,213)
recognised directly in equity
Balance as at 30th September 2020
2,135,140
148,440 12,226,788
8,887,021 4,480,310
(5,512)
(704,281)
20,803,131
47,971,037
10,562,079
58,533,116
For the three months ended 30th September 2019
.....................................
Attributable to equity holders of the company
............................
Stated
Other
General
Revaluation Exchange
Fair
Cash flow
Retained
Total
Non
Total equity
capital
capital
reserves
reserve
fluctuation
value
hedge
earnings
controlling
reserves
reserve
reserve
reserve
interests
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
'000
Balance as at 01st April 2019
2,135,140
148,440
10,947,156
8,891,057
3,902,977
(6,747)
(466,841)
23,899,401
49,450,583
12,635,237
62,085,820
Adjustment on initial application of SLFRS 16,
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(896,745)
(896,745)
(212,308)
(1,109,053)
net of tax
Adjusted balance as at 01st April 2019
2,135,140
148,440
10,947,156
8,891,057
3,902,977
(6,747)
(466,841)
23,002,656
48,553,838
12,422,929
60,976,767
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
571,993
571,993
35,708
607,701
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
270,636
(1,666)
4,287
(10)
273,247
158,197
431,444
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
270,636
(1,666)
4,287
571,983
845,240
193,905
1,039,145
Acquisition and changes in non-controlling
-
-
-
33
(8,917)
-
-
20,753
11,869
(4,856)
7,013
interest
Final dividends for 2018/2019
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(608,994)
(608,994)
-
(608,994)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(351,348)
(351,348)
Total contributions and distributions,
-
-
-
33
(8,917)
-
-
(588,241)
(597,125)
(356,204)
(953,329)
recognised directly in equity
Balance as at 30th September 2019
2,135,140
148,440 10,947,156
8,891,090
4,164,696
(8,413)
(462,554) 22,986,398 48,801,953
12,260,630 61,062,583
COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30th September 2020
Stated capital
General
Fair value
Retained
Total
reserve
reserve
earnings
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April 2020
2,135,140
12,197,124
(21,327)
2,566,361
16,877,298
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(52,420)
(52,420)
Other comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(348)
-
(348)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
(348)
(52,420)
(52,768)
Final dividends for 2019/2020
-
-
-
(507,495)
(507,495)
Balance as at 30th September 2020
2,135,140
12,197,124
(21,675)
2,006,446
16,317,035
For the three months ended 30th September 2019
Stated capital
General
Fair value
Retained
Total
reserve
reserve
earnings
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 01st April 2019
2,135,140
10,917,492
(19,305)
3,038,249
16,071,576
Profit for the period
-
-
-
712,067
712,067
Other comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(2,352)
-
(2,352)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(2,352)
712,067
709,715
Final dividends for 2018/2019
-
-
-
(608,994)
(608,994)
Balance as at 30th September 2019
2,135,140
10,917,492
(21,657)
3,141,322
16,172,297
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30th September
Group
Company
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash flow from operating activities
(3,604,339)
(50,021)
Profit / (loss) before taxation
1,177,080
722,452
Adjustments for
2,274,846
21,868
Depreciation and amortisation
1,869,770
24,112
Interest expense
1,555,947
1,158,059
641,279
729,025
Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
(3,847)
(2,997)
-
-
Gain on disposal of group investments
-
(54)
-
(54)
Interest income
(376,086)
(414,346)
(398,844)
(435,888)
Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)
(160,202)
(110,051)
-
-
Impairment losses and write offs of trade & other receivables
91,967
42,406
-
-
Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss
(11,799)
92,961
(83,450)
86,755
Provision for retirement benefit obligations
127,110
119,509
9,984
10,466
Operating profit before working capital changes
3,497,936
2,755,257
190,837
414,416
(106,403)
3,932,337
140,816
1,136,868
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
4,050,421
1,800,761
395,962
(377,806)
(Increase)/decrease in inventories
742,677
(192,572)
(88)
(253)
(Increase)/ decrease in deposits & prepayments
215,275
(71,930)
28,948
20,631
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
(2,406,864)
(997,365)
(150,198)
(351,280)
Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities
5,474
(40,890)
-
-
2,606,983
498,004
274,624
(708,708)
Cash generated from operations
2,500,580
4,430,341
415,440
428,160
Interest paid
(571,141)
(711,320)
(614,058)
(734,481)
Income tax paid
(391,873)
(719,339)
(4,467)
(6,078)
Retirement benefit obligations paid
(39,247)
(59,594)
(159)
(2,344)
(1,002,261)
(1,490,253)
(618,684)
(742,903)
Net cash flow from operating activities
1,498,319
2,940,088
(203,244)
(314,743)
Cash flow from investing activities
Interest received from deposits
346,952
414,540
371,283
435,110
Investment in subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees
-
(14)
(250,000)
(1,220,000)
Investment in equity and debt securities
(648)
(20,849)
(648)
(20,849)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,407,251)
(6,252,139)
(358)
(788)
Purchase of intangible assets
(575)
(17,217)
-
-
Purchase of biological assets
(4,069)
(948)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
10,883
17,620
-
-
Proceeds from sale of equity and debt securities
4,167
39,167
4,167
29,167
Proceeds / (purchase) of other financial assets and liabilities (net)
(900,792)
179,993
(974,095)
584,985
Final liquidation proceeds of subsidiary
-
54
-
54
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(130,738)
(351,348)
-
-
Dividends received from equity-accounted investees
58,065
40,672
-
-
Net cash flow from investing activities
(2,024,006)
(5,950,469)
(849,651)
(192,321)
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTD.
For the six months ended 30th September
Group
Company
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Cash flow from financing activities
649,125
-
Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings
3,421,025
-
Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings
(361,724)
(2,199,819)
(156,796)
(663,939)
Payment of lease liabilities
(110,496)
-
-
-
Issue of shares by subsidiaries
-
7,027
-
-
Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent
(55,924)
(696,014)
(55,924)
(696,014)
Net cash flow from financing activities
120,981
532,219
(212,720)
(1,359,953)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(404,706)
(2,478,162)
(1,265,615)
(1,867,017)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (Note A)
(6,224,900)
(3,067,827)
(5,603,638)
(3,609,274)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
(6,629,606)
(5,545,989)
(6,869,253)
(5,476,291)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
7,199,345
2,024,166
Cash at bank and in hand & deposits
5,888,665
1,715,441
Short-term bank borrowings
(13,828,951)
(11,434,654)
(8,893,419)
(7,191,732)
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period
(6,629,606)
(5,545,989)
(6,869,253)
(5,476,291)
Note A
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash at bank and in hand & deposits
6,594,267
7,932,428
1,478,385
2,036,706
Short-term bank borrowings
(12,866,086)
(11,057,705)
(7,091,516)
(5,669,566)
Cash and cash equivalent as previously reported
(6,271,819)
(3,125,277)
(5,613,131)
(3,632,860)
Effect of exchange rate changes
46,919
57,450
9,493
23,586
Cash and cash equivalent as restated
(6,224,900)
(3,067,827)
(5,603,638)
(3,609,274)
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Segment analysis
1.1 Segment analysis of Group revenue and profit
Tourism sector
Maritime & logistics
Strategic
Services sector
Total
Forthesixmonthsended30th
sector
investments
September
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Totalrevenuegenerated
916,507
10,294,355
5,345,582
6,088,349
8,051,329
11,112,296
763,534
1,072,746
15,076,952
28,567,746
Less:Inter-segmentalrevenue
4,040
49,142
183,121
157,617
231,971
284,566
80,030
134,085
499,162
625,410
Less:Intra-segmentalrevenue
51,630
808,337
224,403
244,052
277,963
364,284
26,463
36,412
580,459
1,453,085
Totalrevenuewithequity-accounted
860,837
9,436,876 4,938,058
5,686,680
7,541,395
10,463,446
657,041
902,249
13,997,331
26,489,251
investees
Shareofequity-accountedinvestees
(14,897)
(106,516)
(993,590)
(946,831)
(786,050)
(646,243)
-
(13,265)
(1,794,537)
(1,712,855)
revenue
Revenuefromexternal
845,940
9,330,360
3,944,468
4,739,849
6,755,345
9,817,203
657,041
888,984
12,202,794
24,776,396
customers
Profit/(loss)fromoperations
(4,067,657)
(172,419)
929,481
910,181
412,633
1,014,928
193,971
161,586
(2,531,572)
1,914,276
Financeincome
266,754
325,367
55,781
32,709
37,660
39,812
15,891
16,458
376,086
414,346
Financeexpenses
(1,249,667)
(784,845)
(79,135)
(74,415)
(259,995)
(380,312)
(20,258)
(22,021)
(1,609,055)
(1,261,593)
Shareofprofit/(loss)ofequity-
(144,186)
(135,398)
230,203
239,272
74,863
2,517
(678)
3,660
160,202
110,051
accountedinvestees(netoftax)
Profit/(loss)beforetax
(5,194,756)
(767,295)
1,136,330
1,107,747
265,161
676,945
188,926
159,683
(3,604,339)
1,177,080
Incometaxexpense
145,324
(273,105)
(154,083)
(201,118)
(116,165)
(59,953)
(35,204)
(35,203)
(160,128)
(569,379)
Profit/(loss)fortheperiod
(5,049,432)
(1,040,400)
982,247
906,629
148,996
616,992
153,722
124,480
(3,764,467)
607,701
1.2 Segment analysis of
Group assets
Tourism sector
Maritime & logistics
Strategic
Services sector
Total
sector
investments
Asat
30.09.2020
31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020
30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020
30.09.2020
31.03.2020
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Segmentassets
73,654,117
79,833,967
14,278,162
13,104,221
43,691,213
44,288,782
4,801,363
4,443,220
136,424,855
141,670,190
Investmentsinequity-accounted
596,635
740,822
4,838,554
4,598,024
1,367,390
1,303,963
45,138
45,816
6,847,717
6,688,625
investees
Goodwillonconsolidation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
929,630
941,835
Assetsclassifiedasheldforsale
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,164,000
1,189,650
Eliminations/adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,795,070)
(7,826,328)
Totalassets
74,250,752
80,574,789
19,116,716
17,702,245
45,058,603
45,592,745
4,846,501
4,489,036
137,571,132
142,663,972
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD.
Basis of preparation
The Financial Statements of the company and those consolidated with such for the interim period have been prepared on the same basis as the most recent audited financial statements and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Group and are consistent with those used in the previous year. The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been also adjusted where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with year end reporting.
Dividends paid
The final ordinary dividend of Rs. 1.25 per share for the year ended 31st March 2020 was paid on 9th July 2020, after it was approved at the Annual General Meeting on the 30th June 2020. Total dividend paid was Rs. 507,495,056.25.
Fair value measurement and related fair value disclosures
As at reporting date there were no significant differences in the comparison made between fair value and carrying value of financial assets and liabilities, from what was disclosed in the annual report for the year ending 31st March 2020. There were no transfers between different levels of fair value hierarchy or changes to assets classes classified on recurring and non-recurring basis. Valuation techniques or significant unobservable inputs used for measuring level 2 and level 3 fair values remains unchanged from 31st March 2020.
During the period under review there were no transfers in and out of level 3 financial instrument measurement and any change in fair values are captured in the statement of other comprehensive income.
Unquoted equity shares that are subjected to level 3 of fair value measurement hierarchy, were revalued as at the reporting date. Fair value would not significantly vary if one or more unobservable inputs used for valuation were changed.
Contingencies, capital and other commitments
There were no liabilities for management fees or any other similar expenditure not provided for in the interim financial statements.
During the period under review there were no material change in the nature of contingencies and other commitments, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2020.
Events after the reporting period
There were no material events that occurred after the reporting date that require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD.
NON FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30.09.2020
1. Stated Capital
Number of shares represented by the stated capital (31.03.2020 - 405,996,045)
405,996,045
Number of public shareholders
5,708
Percentage of shares held by the public
45.68%
Floated adjusted market capitalisation - Rs.'000
7,399,866
As the floated adjusted market capitalisation is over 5.0 billion, Aitken Spence PLC complies under option 3 with the minimum public holding requirement.
2. Shares Traded
Market Price per Share - Last traded (Rs.)
40.00
Market Price per Share - Highest (Rs.)
41.70
Market Price per Share - Lowest (Rs.)
30.00
3. Shareholding of Directors
The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows
Name of Director
Position
30.09.2020
31.03.2020
1
Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena
Chairman
Nil
Nil
2
Dr. M. P. Dissanayake
Deputy Chairman and Managing Director
Nil
Nil
3
Dr. R.M. Fernando
Director
Nil
Nil
4
Ms. D.S.T. Jayawardena
Director
27,839
27,839
5
Mr. J.M.S. Brito
Director
525,495
505,495
6
Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe
Director
7,308,240
7,308,240
7
Mr. C.H. Gomez
Director
Nil
Nil
8
Mr. N. J. de Silva Deva Aditya
Director
Nil
Nil
9
Mr. R.N. Asirwatham
Director
1,000
1,000
10
Mr. A.L. Gooneratne
Alternate Director to Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya
Nil
Nil
4. Substantial Shareholdings
The twenty largest shareholding as at 30th September 2020 are as follows ;
Name of the Share Holder
Shareholding
%
1
Melstacorp PLC
204,314,171
50.32
2
Rubicond Enterprises Limited
65,990,145
16.25
3
Employees' Provident Fund
20,590,978
5.07
4
Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe
7,308,240
1.80
5
Placidrange Holdings Limited
5,521,500
1.36
6
Renuka Hotels Limited
5,479,990
1.35
7
Milford Exports (Ceylon) (Pvt) Limited
5,114,500
1.26
8
Northern Trust Company S/A Hosking Global Fund PLC
4,676,323
1.15
9
SSBT-Retail Employees Superannuation Trust
3,695,265
0.91
10
East West Properties PLC
3,580,842
0.88
11
Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited
3,244,500
0.80
12
Ms. A.T. Wickremasinghe
3,211,975
0.79
13
Mrs. K. Fernando
3,135,070
0.77
14
Mr. G.Wickremasinghe
3,019,090
0.74
15
Employees Trust Fund Board
2,621,870
0.65
16
Bank of Ceylon No. 1 Account
2,596,230
0.64
17
National Savings Bank
2,493,516
0.61
18
Citibank Hong Kong S/A Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust
2,041,938
0.50
19
Sampath Bank PLC / Dr. T. Senthilverl
1,350,663
0.33
20
Mr. A.B. Rodrigo (Deceased)
1,284,720
0.32
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
as at 30th September 2020
DIRECTORS
Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena - Chairman
Dr. M. P. Dissanayake - Deputy Chairman and Managing Director
Dr. R.M. Fernando
Miss. D.S.T. Jayawardena
Mr. J.M.S. Brito
Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe
Mr. C.H. Gomez
Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya
Mr. R.N. Asirwatham
Mr. A.L. Gooneratne (Alternate Director to Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya)
