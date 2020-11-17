Aitken Spence : Second Quarter 2020-2021 0 11/17/2020 | 04:37am EST Send by mail :

Interim Statements for the six months ended 30th September 2020 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Quarter ended Six months ended 30th September 30th September 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Revenue 6,703,326 12,355,613 12,202,794 24,776,396 Revenue taxes (1,924) (125,687) (2,127) (250,061) Net revenue 6,701,402 12,229,926 12,200,667 24,526,335 Other operating income (67,231) 379,261 (318,622) 377,777 Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress (246,664) (11,860) (203,901) (58,003) Raw materials and consumables used (2,056,185) (3,324,326) (4,454,290) (7,198,006) Employee benefits expense (1,303,171) (2,172,248) (2,988,824) (4,432,302) Depreciation and amortisation (1,123,136) (947,560) (2,274,846) (1,869,770) Other operating expenses-direct (1,752,214) (3,419,563) (2,799,040) (6,373,672) Other operating expenses-indirect (949,274) (1,665,662) (1,692,716) (3,058,083) Profit / (loss) from operations (796,473) 1,067,968 (2,531,572) 1,914,276 Finance income 171,855 194,355 376,086 414,346 Finance expenses (784,946) (615,942) (1,609,055) (1,261,593) Net finance expense (613,091) (421,587) (1,232,969) (847,247) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) 97,110 55,541 160,202 110,051 Profit / (loss) before tax (1,312,454) 701,922 (3,604,339) 1,177,080 Income tax expense (92,774) (341,265) (160,128) (569,379) Profit / (loss) for the period (1,405,228) 360,657 (3,764,467) 607,701 Attributable to: Equity holders of the company (800,712) 355,246 (2,311,952) 571,993 Non-controlling interests (604,516) 5,411 (1,452,515) 35,708 Profit / (loss) for the period (1,405,228) 360,657 (3,764,467) 607,701 Earnings / (loss) per share Basic/Diluted (Rs.) (1.97) 0.87 (5.69) 1.41 The above figures are subject to audit. - 1 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarter ended Six months ended 30th September 30th September 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Profit / (loss) for the period (1,405,228) 360,657 (3,764,467) 607,701 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value 2,287 (1,124) 3,008 (1,666) Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) - (13) - (13) 2,287 (1,137) 3,008 (1,679) Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 14,929 399,100 (188,491) 444,937 Net movement on cash flow hedges (234,796) 94,275 (239,728) 9,591 Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees 28,802 82,936 (net of tax) (24,939) (21,405) (191,065) 468,436 (345,283) 433,123 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, (net of tax) (188,778) 467,299 (342,275) 431,444 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period (1,594,006) 827,956 (4,106,742) 1,039,145 Attributable to: Equity holders of the company (853,644) 632,011 (2,444,454) 845,240 Non-controlling interests (740,362) 195,945 (1,662,288) 193,905 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period (1,594,006) 827,956 (4,106,742) 1,039,145 The above figures are subject to audit. - 2 - COMPANY INCOME STATEMENTS Quarter ended Six months ended 30th September 30th September 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Revenue 215,227 190,203 365,109 460,382 Revenue taxes - (3,115) - (7,266) Net revenue 215,227 187,088 365,109 453,116 Other operating income 344,527 599,359 184,569 1,061,929 Employee benefits expense (80,318) (125,518) (161,905) (253,791) Depreciation and amortisation (10,851) (11,982) (21,867) (24,113) Other operating expenses-indirect (113,623) (80,059) (172,253) (217,222) Profit from operations 354,962 568,888 193,653 1,019,919 Finance income 181,746 207,845 398,844 435,888 Finance expenses (310,465) (357,116) (642,518) (733,355) Net finance expense (128,719) (149,271) (243,674) (297,467) Profit / (loss) before tax 226,243 419,617 (50,021) 722,452 Income tax expenses (1,024) (6,134) (2,399) (10,385) Profit / (loss) for the period 225,219 413,483 (52,420) 712,067 Earnings / (loss) per share Basic/Diluted (Rs.) 0.55 1.02 (0.13) 1.75 The above figures are subject to audit. COMPANY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarter ended Six months ended 30th September 30th September 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Profit / (loss) for the period 225,219 413,483 (52,420) 712,067 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value 805 (1,508) (348) (2,352) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, 805 (1,508) (348) (2,352) (net of tax) Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 226,024 411,975 (52,768) 709,715 The above figures are subject to audit. - 3 - STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at Group Company 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 ASSETS Non-current assets 78,441,369 112,258 Property, plant & equipment 79,399,615 129,617 Investment properties 1,631,709 1,631,840 3,421,486 3,422,396 Intangible assets 1,033,737 1,069,997 15,342 18,583 Biological assets 59,624 56,275 - - Right-of-use assets 12,563,947 13,249,662 - - Investments in subsidiaries - - 11,973,777 11,723,777 Investments in equity-accounted investees 6,847,717 6,688,625 2,786,545 2,786,545 Deferred tax assets 855,820 766,677 306,091 299,501 Other financial assets 799,770 800,719 21,306 21,654 Current assets 102,233,693 103,663,410 18,636,805 18,402,073 2,091,963 3,260 Inventories 2,834,640 3,172 Trade and other receivables 11,553,157 15,695,545 3,551,208 3,947,170 Current tax receivable 169,687 151,544 25,079 25,499 Deposits and prepayments 1,441,155 1,684,261 63,931 96,982 Other financial assets 11,718,132 10,850,655 11,089,789 10,141,146 Cash and short-term deposits 7,199,345 6,594,267 2,024,166 1,478,385 34,173,439 37,810,912 16,757,433 15,692,354 Assets classified as held for sale 1,164,000 1,189,650 72,237 72,237 Total Assets 137,571,132 142,663,972 35,466,475 34,166,664 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated capital 2,135,140 2,135,140 2,135,140 2,135,140 Reserves 25,032,766 25,165,268 12,175,449 12,175,797 Retained earnings 20,803,131 23,648,558 2,006,446 2,566,361 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 47,971,037 50,948,966 16,317,035 16,877,298 Non-controlling interests 10,562,079 12,355,105 - - Total Equity 58,533,116 63,304,071 16,317,035 16,877,298 Non-current liabilities 35,792,557 2,481,939 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 34,700,410 2,826,859 Lease liabilities 10,400,040 10,360,318 - - Deferred tax liabilities 2,373,182 2,358,017 - - Employee benefits 973,075 884,793 76,039 66,214 Other liabilities 376,613 386,274 - - Current liabilities 49,915,467 48,689,812 2,557,978 2,893,073 2,917,997 301,794 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 3,357,190 182,626 Lease liabilities 827,961 763,965 - - Trade and other payables 11,341,241 13,281,399 7,396,249 7,094,876 Current tax payable 206,399 371,444 - - Other financial liabilities - 30,005 - 27,275 Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings 13,828,951 12,866,086 8,893,419 7,091,516 29,122,549 30,670,089 16,591,462 14,396,293 Total Equity and Liabilities 137,571,132 142,663,972 35,466,475 34,166,664 Net assets per share (Rs.) 118.16 125.49 40.19 41.57 The above figures are subject to audit. The Chief Financial Officer certifies that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007. sgd. sgd. sgd. Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena Dr. M. P. Dissanayake Ms. N. Sivapragasam Chairman Deputy Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Colombo, Managing Director 12th November 2020 - 4 - CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30th September 2020 ..................................... Attributable to equity holders of the company ............................ Stated Other General Revaluation Exchange Fair Cash flow Retained Total Non Total equity capital capital reserves reserve fluctuation value hedge earnings controlling reserves reserve reserve reserve interests Rs '000 Rs Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 '000 '000 Balance as at 01st April 2020 2,135,140 148,440 12,226,788 8,887,021 4,508,676 (8,520) (597,137) 23,648,558 50,948,966 12,355,105 63,304,071 Loss for the period - - - - - - - (2,311,952) (2,311,952) (1,452,515) (3,764,467) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for - - - - (28,366) 3,008 (107,144) - (132,502) (209,773) (342,275) the period Total comprehensive income / (loss) for - - - - (28,366) 3,008 (107,144) (2,311,952) (2,444,454) (1,662,288) (4,106,742) the period Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees - - - - - - - (25,980) (25,980) - (25,980) Final dividends for 2019/2020 - - - - - - - (507,495) (507,495) - (507,495) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - (130,738) (130,738) Total contributions and distributions, - - - - - - - (533,475) (533,475) (130,738) (664,213) recognised directly in equity Balance as at 30th September 2020 2,135,140 148,440 12,226,788 8,887,021 4,480,310 (5,512) (704,281) 20,803,131 47,971,037 10,562,079 58,533,116 For the three months ended 30th September 2019 ..................................... Attributable to equity holders of the company ............................ Stated Other General Revaluation Exchange Fair Cash flow Retained Total Non Total equity capital capital reserves reserve fluctuation value hedge earnings controlling reserves reserve reserve reserve interests Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 '000 Balance as at 01st April 2019 2,135,140 148,440 10,947,156 8,891,057 3,902,977 (6,747) (466,841) 23,899,401 49,450,583 12,635,237 62,085,820 Adjustment on initial application of SLFRS 16, - - - - - - - (896,745) (896,745) (212,308) (1,109,053) net of tax Adjusted balance as at 01st April 2019 2,135,140 148,440 10,947,156 8,891,057 3,902,977 (6,747) (466,841) 23,002,656 48,553,838 12,422,929 60,976,767 Profit for the period - - - - - - - 571,993 571,993 35,708 607,701 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - 270,636 (1,666) 4,287 (10) 273,247 158,197 431,444 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - 270,636 (1,666) 4,287 571,983 845,240 193,905 1,039,145 Acquisition and changes in non-controlling - - - 33 (8,917) - - 20,753 11,869 (4,856) 7,013 interest Final dividends for 2018/2019 - - - - - - - (608,994) (608,994) - (608,994) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - (351,348) (351,348) Total contributions and distributions, - - - 33 (8,917) - - (588,241) (597,125) (356,204) (953,329) recognised directly in equity Balance as at 30th September 2019 2,135,140 148,440 10,947,156 8,891,090 4,164,696 (8,413) (462,554) 22,986,398 48,801,953 12,260,630 61,062,583 - 5 - COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30th September 2020 Stated capital General Fair value Retained Total reserve reserve earnings Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Balance as at 01st April 2020 2,135,140 12,197,124 (21,327) 2,566,361 16,877,298 Loss for the period - - - (52,420) (52,420) Other comprehensive loss for the period - - (348) - (348) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - (348) (52,420) (52,768) Final dividends for 2019/2020 - - - (507,495) (507,495) Balance as at 30th September 2020 2,135,140 12,197,124 (21,675) 2,006,446 16,317,035 For the three months ended 30th September 2019 Stated capital General Fair value Retained Total reserve reserve earnings Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Balance as at 01st April 2019 2,135,140 10,917,492 (19,305) 3,038,249 16,071,576 Profit for the period - - - 712,067 712,067 Other comprehensive income for the period - - (2,352) - (2,352) Total comprehensive income for the period - - (2,352) 712,067 709,715 Final dividends for 2018/2019 - - - (608,994) (608,994) Balance as at 30th September 2019 2,135,140 10,917,492 (21,657) 3,141,322 16,172,297 - 6 - STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30th September Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Cash flow from operating activities (3,604,339) (50,021) Profit / (loss) before taxation 1,177,080 722,452 Adjustments for 2,274,846 21,868 Depreciation and amortisation 1,869,770 24,112 Interest expense 1,555,947 1,158,059 641,279 729,025 Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (3,847) (2,997) - - Gain on disposal of group investments - (54) - (54) Interest income (376,086) (414,346) (398,844) (435,888) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax) (160,202) (110,051) - - Impairment losses and write offs of trade & other receivables 91,967 42,406 - - Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss (11,799) 92,961 (83,450) 86,755 Provision for retirement benefit obligations 127,110 119,509 9,984 10,466 Operating profit before working capital changes 3,497,936 2,755,257 190,837 414,416 (106,403) 3,932,337 140,816 1,136,868 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 4,050,421 1,800,761 395,962 (377,806) (Increase)/decrease in inventories 742,677 (192,572) (88) (253) (Increase)/ decrease in deposits & prepayments 215,275 (71,930) 28,948 20,631 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables (2,406,864) (997,365) (150,198) (351,280) Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities 5,474 (40,890) - - 2,606,983 498,004 274,624 (708,708) Cash generated from operations 2,500,580 4,430,341 415,440 428,160 Interest paid (571,141) (711,320) (614,058) (734,481) Income tax paid (391,873) (719,339) (4,467) (6,078) Retirement benefit obligations paid (39,247) (59,594) (159) (2,344) (1,002,261) (1,490,253) (618,684) (742,903) Net cash flow from operating activities 1,498,319 2,940,088 (203,244) (314,743) Cash flow from investing activities Interest received from deposits 346,952 414,540 371,283 435,110 Investment in subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees - (14) (250,000) (1,220,000) Investment in equity and debt securities (648) (20,849) (648) (20,849) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,407,251) (6,252,139) (358) (788) Purchase of intangible assets (575) (17,217) - - Purchase of biological assets (4,069) (948) - - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 10,883 17,620 - - Proceeds from sale of equity and debt securities 4,167 39,167 4,167 29,167 Proceeds / (purchase) of other financial assets and liabilities (net) (900,792) 179,993 (974,095) 584,985 Final liquidation proceeds of subsidiary - 54 - 54 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (130,738) (351,348) - - Dividends received from equity-accounted investees 58,065 40,672 - - Net cash flow from investing activities (2,024,006) (5,950,469) (849,651) (192,321) - 7 - STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTD. For the six months ended 30th September Group Company 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Cash flow from financing activities 649,125 - Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings 3,421,025 - Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings (361,724) (2,199,819) (156,796) (663,939) Payment of lease liabilities (110,496) - - - Issue of shares by subsidiaries - 7,027 - - Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent (55,924) (696,014) (55,924) (696,014) Net cash flow from financing activities 120,981 532,219 (212,720) (1,359,953) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (404,706) (2,478,162) (1,265,615) (1,867,017) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (Note A) (6,224,900) (3,067,827) (5,603,638) (3,609,274) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (6,629,606) (5,545,989) (6,869,253) (5,476,291) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 7,199,345 2,024,166 Cash at bank and in hand & deposits 5,888,665 1,715,441 Short-term bank borrowings (13,828,951) (11,434,654) (8,893,419) (7,191,732) Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period (6,629,606) (5,545,989) (6,869,253) (5,476,291) Note A Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Cash at bank and in hand & deposits 6,594,267 7,932,428 1,478,385 2,036,706 Short-term bank borrowings (12,866,086) (11,057,705) (7,091,516) (5,669,566) Cash and cash equivalent as previously reported (6,271,819) (3,125,277) (5,613,131) (3,632,860) Effect of exchange rate changes 46,919 57,450 9,493 23,586 Cash and cash equivalent as restated (6,224,900) (3,067,827) (5,603,638) (3,609,274) - 8 - NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Segment analysis 1.1 Segment analysis of Group revenue and profit Tourism sector Maritime & logistics Strategic Services sector Total Forthesixmonthsended30th sector investments September 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Totalrevenuegenerated 916,507 10,294,355 5,345,582 6,088,349 8,051,329 11,112,296 763,534 1,072,746 15,076,952 28,567,746 Less:Inter-segmentalrevenue 4,040 49,142 183,121 157,617 231,971 284,566 80,030 134,085 499,162 625,410 Less:Intra-segmentalrevenue 51,630 808,337 224,403 244,052 277,963 364,284 26,463 36,412 580,459 1,453,085 Totalrevenuewithequity-accounted 860,837 9,436,876 4,938,058 5,686,680 7,541,395 10,463,446 657,041 902,249 13,997,331 26,489,251 investees Shareofequity-accountedinvestees (14,897) (106,516) (993,590) (946,831) (786,050) (646,243) - (13,265) (1,794,537) (1,712,855) revenue Revenuefromexternal 845,940 9,330,360 3,944,468 4,739,849 6,755,345 9,817,203 657,041 888,984 12,202,794 24,776,396 customers Profit/(loss)fromoperations (4,067,657) (172,419) 929,481 910,181 412,633 1,014,928 193,971 161,586 (2,531,572) 1,914,276 Financeincome 266,754 325,367 55,781 32,709 37,660 39,812 15,891 16,458 376,086 414,346 Financeexpenses (1,249,667) (784,845) (79,135) (74,415) (259,995) (380,312) (20,258) (22,021) (1,609,055) (1,261,593) Shareofprofit/(loss)ofequity- (144,186) (135,398) 230,203 239,272 74,863 2,517 (678) 3,660 160,202 110,051 accountedinvestees(netoftax) Profit/(loss)beforetax (5,194,756) (767,295) 1,136,330 1,107,747 265,161 676,945 188,926 159,683 (3,604,339) 1,177,080 Incometaxexpense 145,324 (273,105) (154,083) (201,118) (116,165) (59,953) (35,204) (35,203) (160,128) (569,379) Profit/(loss)fortheperiod (5,049,432) (1,040,400) 982,247 906,629 148,996 616,992 153,722 124,480 (3,764,467) 607,701 1.2 Segment analysis of Group assets Tourism sector Maritime & logistics Strategic Services sector Total sector investments Asat 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 Segmentassets 73,654,117 79,833,967 14,278,162 13,104,221 43,691,213 44,288,782 4,801,363 4,443,220 136,424,855 141,670,190 Investmentsinequity-accounted 596,635 740,822 4,838,554 4,598,024 1,367,390 1,303,963 45,138 45,816 6,847,717 6,688,625 investees Goodwillonconsolidation - - - - - - - - 929,630 941,835 Assetsclassifiedasheldforsale - - - - - - - - 1,164,000 1,189,650 Eliminations/adjustments - - - - - - - - (7,795,070) (7,826,328) Totalassets 74,250,752 80,574,789 19,116,716 17,702,245 45,058,603 45,592,745 4,846,501 4,489,036 137,571,132 142,663,972 - 9 - NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD. Basis of preparation

The Financial Statements of the company and those consolidated with such for the interim period have been prepared on the same basis as the most recent audited financial statements and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.

The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Group and are consistent with those used in the previous year. The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been also adjusted where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with year end reporting. Dividends paid

The final ordinary dividend of Rs. 1.25 per share for the year ended 31st March 2020 was paid on 9th July 2020, after it was approved at the Annual General Meeting on the 30th June 2020. Total dividend paid was Rs. 507,495,056.25. Fair value measurement and related fair value disclosures

As at reporting date there were no significant differences in the comparison made between fair value and carrying value of financial assets and liabilities, from what was disclosed in the annual report for the year ending 31st March 2020. There were no transfers between different levels of fair value hierarchy or changes to assets classes classified on recurring and non-recurring basis. Valuation techniques or significant unobservable inputs used for measuring level 2 and level 3 fair values remains unchanged from 31st March 2020.

During the period under review there were no transfers in and out of level 3 financial instrument measurement and any change in fair values are captured in the statement of other comprehensive income.

Unquoted equity shares that are subjected to level 3 of fair value measurement hierarchy, were revalued as at the reporting date. Fair value would not significantly vary if one or more unobservable inputs used for valuation were changed. Contingencies, capital and other commitments

There were no liabilities for management fees or any other similar expenditure not provided for in the interim financial statements.

During the period under review there were no material change in the nature of contingencies and other commitments, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2020. Events after the reporting period

There were no material events that occurred after the reporting date that require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements. - 10 - NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD. NON FINANCIAL INFORMATION 30.09.2020 1. Stated Capital Number of shares represented by the stated capital (31.03.2020 - 405,996,045) 405,996,045 Number of public shareholders 5,708 Percentage of shares held by the public 45.68% Floated adjusted market capitalisation - Rs.'000 7,399,866 As the floated adjusted market capitalisation is over 5.0 billion, Aitken Spence PLC complies under option 3 with the minimum public holding requirement. 2. Shares Traded Market Price per Share - Last traded (Rs.) 40.00 Market Price per Share - Highest (Rs.) 41.70 Market Price per Share - Lowest (Rs.) 30.00 3. Shareholding of Directors The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows Name of Director Position 30.09.2020 31.03.2020 1 Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena Chairman Nil Nil 2 Dr. M. P. Dissanayake Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Nil Nil 3 Dr. R.M. Fernando Director Nil Nil 4 Ms. D.S.T. Jayawardena Director 27,839 27,839 5 Mr. J.M.S. Brito Director 525,495 505,495 6 Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe Director 7,308,240 7,308,240 7 Mr. C.H. Gomez Director Nil Nil 8 Mr. N. J. de Silva Deva Aditya Director Nil Nil 9 Mr. R.N. Asirwatham Director 1,000 1,000 10 Mr. A.L. Gooneratne Alternate Director to Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya Nil Nil 4. Substantial Shareholdings The twenty largest shareholding as at 30th September 2020 are as follows ; Name of the Share Holder Shareholding % 1 Melstacorp PLC 204,314,171 50.32 2 Rubicond Enterprises Limited 65,990,145 16.25 3 Employees' Provident Fund 20,590,978 5.07 4 Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe 7,308,240 1.80 5 Placidrange Holdings Limited 5,521,500 1.36 6 Renuka Hotels Limited 5,479,990 1.35 7 Milford Exports (Ceylon) (Pvt) Limited 5,114,500 1.26 8 Northern Trust Company S/A Hosking Global Fund PLC 4,676,323 1.15 9 SSBT-Retail Employees Superannuation Trust 3,695,265 0.91 10 East West Properties PLC 3,580,842 0.88 11 Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited 3,244,500 0.80 12 Ms. A.T. Wickremasinghe 3,211,975 0.79 13 Mrs. K. Fernando 3,135,070 0.77 14 Mr. G.Wickremasinghe 3,019,090 0.74 15 Employees Trust Fund Board 2,621,870 0.65 16 Bank of Ceylon No. 1 Account 2,596,230 0.64 17 National Savings Bank 2,493,516 0.61 18 Citibank Hong Kong S/A Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust 2,041,938 0.50 19 Sampath Bank PLC / Dr. T. Senthilverl 1,350,663 0.33 20 Mr. A.B. Rodrigo (Deceased) 1,284,720 0.32 - 11 - NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD. CORPORATE INFORMATION as at 30th September 2020 DIRECTORS Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena - Chairman Dr. M. P. Dissanayake - Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Dr. R.M. Fernando Miss. D.S.T. Jayawardena Mr. J.M.S. Brito Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe Mr. C.H. Gomez Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya Mr. R.N. Asirwatham Mr. A.L. Gooneratne (Alternate Director to Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya) SECRETARIES Aitken Spence Corporate Finance (Private) Limited. REGISTERED OFFICE Aitken Spence Tower II 315, Vauxhall Street, Colombo 02. Sri Lanka - 12 - Attachments Original document

