AITKEN SPENCE PLC

(SPEN.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange - 11/16
46.1 LKR   +4.77%
04:37aAITKEN SPENCE : Second Quarter 2020-2021
PU
10/08AITKEN SPENCE : Hotels reopens Heritance Tea Factory on 1st October 2020
PU
10/07AITKEN SPENCE : Statement from Aitken Spence PLC - 7 October 2020
PU
Aitken Spence : Second Quarter 2020-2021

11/17/2020 | 04:37am EST

Interim Statements

for the six months ended 30th September 2020

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Quarter ended

Six months ended

30th September

30th September

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

6,703,326

12,355,613

12,202,794

24,776,396

Revenue taxes

(1,924)

(125,687)

(2,127)

(250,061)

Net revenue

6,701,402

12,229,926

12,200,667

24,526,335

Other operating income

(67,231)

379,261

(318,622)

377,777

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress

(246,664)

(11,860)

(203,901)

(58,003)

Raw materials and consumables used

(2,056,185)

(3,324,326)

(4,454,290)

(7,198,006)

Employee benefits expense

(1,303,171)

(2,172,248)

(2,988,824)

(4,432,302)

Depreciation and amortisation

(1,123,136)

(947,560)

(2,274,846)

(1,869,770)

Other operating expenses-direct

(1,752,214)

(3,419,563)

(2,799,040)

(6,373,672)

Other operating expenses-indirect

(949,274)

(1,665,662)

(1,692,716)

(3,058,083)

Profit / (loss) from operations

(796,473)

1,067,968

(2,531,572)

1,914,276

Finance income

171,855

194,355

376,086

414,346

Finance expenses

(784,946)

(615,942)

(1,609,055)

(1,261,593)

Net finance expense

(613,091)

(421,587)

(1,232,969)

(847,247)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

97,110

55,541

160,202

110,051

Profit / (loss) before tax

(1,312,454)

701,922

(3,604,339)

1,177,080

Income tax expense

(92,774)

(341,265)

(160,128)

(569,379)

Profit / (loss) for the period

(1,405,228)

360,657

(3,764,467)

607,701

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

(800,712)

355,246

(2,311,952)

571,993

Non-controlling interests

(604,516)

5,411

(1,452,515)

35,708

Profit / (loss) for the period

(1,405,228)

360,657

(3,764,467)

607,701

Earnings / (loss) per share

Basic/Diluted (Rs.)

(1.97)

0.87

(5.69)

1.41

The above figures are subject to audit.

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended

Six months ended

30th September

30th September

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Profit / (loss) for the period

(1,405,228)

360,657

(3,764,467)

607,701

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

2,287

(1,124)

3,008

(1,666)

Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees

(net of tax)

-

(13)

-

(13)

2,287

(1,137)

3,008

(1,679)

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

14,929

399,100

(188,491)

444,937

Net movement on cash flow hedges

(234,796)

94,275

(239,728)

9,591

Share of other comprehensive income of equity-accounted investees

28,802

82,936

(net of tax)

(24,939)

(21,405)

(191,065)

468,436

(345,283)

433,123

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,

(net of tax)

(188,778)

467,299

(342,275)

431,444

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(1,594,006)

827,956

(4,106,742)

1,039,145

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the company

(853,644)

632,011

(2,444,454)

845,240

Non-controlling interests

(740,362)

195,945

(1,662,288)

193,905

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(1,594,006)

827,956

(4,106,742)

1,039,145

The above figures are subject to audit.

- 2 -

COMPANY INCOME STATEMENTS

Quarter ended

Six months ended

30th September

30th September

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Revenue

215,227

190,203

365,109

460,382

Revenue taxes

-

(3,115)

-

(7,266)

Net revenue

215,227

187,088

365,109

453,116

Other operating income

344,527

599,359

184,569

1,061,929

Employee benefits expense

(80,318)

(125,518)

(161,905)

(253,791)

Depreciation and amortisation

(10,851)

(11,982)

(21,867)

(24,113)

Other operating expenses-indirect

(113,623)

(80,059)

(172,253)

(217,222)

Profit from operations

354,962

568,888

193,653

1,019,919

Finance income

181,746

207,845

398,844

435,888

Finance expenses

(310,465)

(357,116)

(642,518)

(733,355)

Net finance expense

(128,719)

(149,271)

(243,674)

(297,467)

Profit / (loss) before tax

226,243

419,617

(50,021)

722,452

Income tax expenses

(1,024)

(6,134)

(2,399)

(10,385)

Profit / (loss) for the period

225,219

413,483

(52,420)

712,067

Earnings / (loss) per share

Basic/Diluted (Rs.)

0.55

1.02

(0.13)

1.75

The above figures are subject to audit.

COMPANY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarter ended

Six months ended

30th September

30th September

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Profit / (loss) for the period

225,219

413,483

(52,420)

712,067

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity investments at FVOCI - net change in fair value

805

(1,508)

(348)

(2,352)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period,

805

(1,508)

(348)

(2,352)

(net of tax)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

226,024

411,975

(52,768)

709,715

The above figures are subject to audit.

- 3 -

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at

Group

Company

30.09.2020

31.03.2020

30.09.2020

31.03.2020

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

78,441,369

112,258

Property, plant & equipment

79,399,615

129,617

Investment properties

1,631,709

1,631,840

3,421,486

3,422,396

Intangible assets

1,033,737

1,069,997

15,342

18,583

Biological assets

59,624

56,275

-

-

Right-of-use assets

12,563,947

13,249,662

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

11,973,777

11,723,777

Investments in equity-accounted investees

6,847,717

6,688,625

2,786,545

2,786,545

Deferred tax assets

855,820

766,677

306,091

299,501

Other financial assets

799,770

800,719

21,306

21,654

Current assets

102,233,693

103,663,410

18,636,805

18,402,073

2,091,963

3,260

Inventories

2,834,640

3,172

Trade and other receivables

11,553,157

15,695,545

3,551,208

3,947,170

Current tax receivable

169,687

151,544

25,079

25,499

Deposits and prepayments

1,441,155

1,684,261

63,931

96,982

Other financial assets

11,718,132

10,850,655

11,089,789

10,141,146

Cash and short-term deposits

7,199,345

6,594,267

2,024,166

1,478,385

34,173,439

37,810,912

16,757,433

15,692,354

Assets classified as held for sale

1,164,000

1,189,650

72,237

72,237

Total Assets

137,571,132

142,663,972

35,466,475

34,166,664

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated capital

2,135,140

2,135,140

2,135,140

2,135,140

Reserves

25,032,766

25,165,268

12,175,449

12,175,797

Retained earnings

20,803,131

23,648,558

2,006,446

2,566,361

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

47,971,037

50,948,966

16,317,035

16,877,298

Non-controlling interests

10,562,079

12,355,105

-

-

Total Equity

58,533,116

63,304,071

16,317,035

16,877,298

Non-current liabilities

35,792,557

2,481,939

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

34,700,410

2,826,859

Lease liabilities

10,400,040

10,360,318

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

2,373,182

2,358,017

-

-

Employee benefits

973,075

884,793

76,039

66,214

Other liabilities

376,613

386,274

-

-

Current liabilities

49,915,467

48,689,812

2,557,978

2,893,073

2,917,997

301,794

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

3,357,190

182,626

Lease liabilities

827,961

763,965

-

-

Trade and other payables

11,341,241

13,281,399

7,396,249

7,094,876

Current tax payable

206,399

371,444

-

-

Other financial liabilities

-

30,005

-

27,275

Bank overdrafts and other short-term borrowings

13,828,951

12,866,086

8,893,419

7,091,516

29,122,549

30,670,089

16,591,462

14,396,293

Total Equity and Liabilities

137,571,132

142,663,972

35,466,475

34,166,664

Net assets per share (Rs.)

118.16

125.49

40.19

41.57

The above figures are subject to audit.

The Chief Financial Officer certifies that the financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No. 7 of 2007.

sgd.

sgd.

sgd.

Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena

Dr. M. P. Dissanayake

Ms. N. Sivapragasam

Chairman

Deputy Chairman and

Chief Financial Officer

Colombo,

Managing Director

12th November 2020

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30th September 2020

.....................................

Attributable to equity holders of the company

............................

Stated

Other

General

Revaluation Exchange

Fair

Cash flow

Retained

Total

Non

Total equity

capital

capital

reserves

reserve

fluctuation

value

hedge

earnings

controlling

reserves

reserve

reserve

reserve

interests

Rs '000

Rs

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

'000

'000

Balance as at 01st April 2020

2,135,140

148,440

12,226,788

8,887,021

4,508,676

(8,520)

(597,137)

23,648,558

50,948,966

12,355,105

63,304,071

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,311,952)

(2,311,952)

(1,452,515)

(3,764,467)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for

-

-

-

-

(28,366)

3,008

(107,144)

-

(132,502)

(209,773)

(342,275)

the period

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for

-

-

-

-

(28,366)

3,008

(107,144)

(2,311,952)

(2,444,454)

(1,662,288)

(4,106,742)

the period

Share of net assets of equity-accounted investees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(25,980)

(25,980)

-

(25,980)

Final dividends for 2019/2020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(507,495)

(507,495)

-

(507,495)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(130,738)

(130,738)

Total contributions and distributions,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(533,475)

(533,475)

(130,738)

(664,213)

recognised directly in equity

Balance as at 30th September 2020

2,135,140

148,440 12,226,788

8,887,021 4,480,310

(5,512)

(704,281)

20,803,131

47,971,037

10,562,079

58,533,116

For the three months ended 30th September 2019

.....................................

Attributable to equity holders of the company

............................

Stated

Other

General

Revaluation Exchange

Fair

Cash flow

Retained

Total

Non

Total equity

capital

capital

reserves

reserve

fluctuation

value

hedge

earnings

controlling

reserves

reserve

reserve

reserve

interests

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

'000

Balance as at 01st April 2019

2,135,140

148,440

10,947,156

8,891,057

3,902,977

(6,747)

(466,841)

23,899,401

49,450,583

12,635,237

62,085,820

Adjustment on initial application of SLFRS 16,

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(896,745)

(896,745)

(212,308)

(1,109,053)

net of tax

Adjusted balance as at 01st April 2019

2,135,140

148,440

10,947,156

8,891,057

3,902,977

(6,747)

(466,841)

23,002,656

48,553,838

12,422,929

60,976,767

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

571,993

571,993

35,708

607,701

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

270,636

(1,666)

4,287

(10)

273,247

158,197

431,444

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

270,636

(1,666)

4,287

571,983

845,240

193,905

1,039,145

Acquisition and changes in non-controlling

-

-

-

33

(8,917)

-

-

20,753

11,869

(4,856)

7,013

interest

Final dividends for 2018/2019

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(608,994)

(608,994)

-

(608,994)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(351,348)

(351,348)

Total contributions and distributions,

-

-

-

33

(8,917)

-

-

(588,241)

(597,125)

(356,204)

(953,329)

recognised directly in equity

Balance as at 30th September 2019

2,135,140

148,440 10,947,156

8,891,090

4,164,696

(8,413)

(462,554) 22,986,398 48,801,953

12,260,630 61,062,583

- 5 -

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30th September 2020

Stated capital

General

Fair value

Retained

Total

reserve

reserve

earnings

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2020

2,135,140

12,197,124

(21,327)

2,566,361

16,877,298

Loss for the period

-

-

-

(52,420)

(52,420)

Other comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(348)

-

(348)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

(348)

(52,420)

(52,768)

Final dividends for 2019/2020

-

-

-

(507,495)

(507,495)

Balance as at 30th September 2020

2,135,140

12,197,124

(21,675)

2,006,446

16,317,035

For the three months ended 30th September 2019

Stated capital

General

Fair value

Retained

Total

reserve

reserve

earnings

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 01st April 2019

2,135,140

10,917,492

(19,305)

3,038,249

16,071,576

Profit for the period

-

-

-

712,067

712,067

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(2,352)

-

(2,352)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(2,352)

712,067

709,715

Final dividends for 2018/2019

-

-

-

(608,994)

(608,994)

Balance as at 30th September 2019

2,135,140

10,917,492

(21,657)

3,141,322

16,172,297

- 6 -

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30th September

Group

Company

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash flow from operating activities

(3,604,339)

(50,021)

Profit / (loss) before taxation

1,177,080

722,452

Adjustments for

2,274,846

21,868

Depreciation and amortisation

1,869,770

24,112

Interest expense

1,555,947

1,158,059

641,279

729,025

Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment

(3,847)

(2,997)

-

-

Gain on disposal of group investments

-

(54)

-

(54)

Interest income

(376,086)

(414,346)

(398,844)

(435,888)

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (net of tax)

(160,202)

(110,051)

-

-

Impairment losses and write offs of trade & other receivables

91,967

42,406

-

-

Net foreign exchange (gain) / loss

(11,799)

92,961

(83,450)

86,755

Provision for retirement benefit obligations

127,110

119,509

9,984

10,466

Operating profit before working capital changes

3,497,936

2,755,257

190,837

414,416

(106,403)

3,932,337

140,816

1,136,868

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

4,050,421

1,800,761

395,962

(377,806)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

742,677

(192,572)

(88)

(253)

(Increase)/ decrease in deposits & prepayments

215,275

(71,930)

28,948

20,631

Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables

(2,406,864)

(997,365)

(150,198)

(351,280)

Increase/(decrease) in other liabilities

5,474

(40,890)

-

-

2,606,983

498,004

274,624

(708,708)

Cash generated from operations

2,500,580

4,430,341

415,440

428,160

Interest paid

(571,141)

(711,320)

(614,058)

(734,481)

Income tax paid

(391,873)

(719,339)

(4,467)

(6,078)

Retirement benefit obligations paid

(39,247)

(59,594)

(159)

(2,344)

(1,002,261)

(1,490,253)

(618,684)

(742,903)

Net cash flow from operating activities

1,498,319

2,940,088

(203,244)

(314,743)

Cash flow from investing activities

Interest received from deposits

346,952

414,540

371,283

435,110

Investment in subsidiaries and equity-accounted investees

-

(14)

(250,000)

(1,220,000)

Investment in equity and debt securities

(648)

(20,849)

(648)

(20,849)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,407,251)

(6,252,139)

(358)

(788)

Purchase of intangible assets

(575)

(17,217)

-

-

Purchase of biological assets

(4,069)

(948)

-

-

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

10,883

17,620

-

-

Proceeds from sale of equity and debt securities

4,167

39,167

4,167

29,167

Proceeds / (purchase) of other financial assets and liabilities (net)

(900,792)

179,993

(974,095)

584,985

Final liquidation proceeds of subsidiary

-

54

-

54

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(130,738)

(351,348)

-

-

Dividends received from equity-accounted investees

58,065

40,672

-

-

Net cash flow from investing activities

(2,024,006)

(5,950,469)

(849,651)

(192,321)

- 7 -

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - CONTD.

For the six months ended 30th September

Group

Company

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Cash flow from financing activities

649,125

-

Proceeds from interest-bearing loans and borrowings

3,421,025

-

Repayment of interest-bearing loans and borrowings

(361,724)

(2,199,819)

(156,796)

(663,939)

Payment of lease liabilities

(110,496)

-

-

-

Issue of shares by subsidiaries

-

7,027

-

-

Dividends paid to equity holders of the parent

(55,924)

(696,014)

(55,924)

(696,014)

Net cash flow from financing activities

120,981

532,219

(212,720)

(1,359,953)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(404,706)

(2,478,162)

(1,265,615)

(1,867,017)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (Note A)

(6,224,900)

(3,067,827)

(5,603,638)

(3,609,274)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

(6,629,606)

(5,545,989)

(6,869,253)

(5,476,291)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

7,199,345

2,024,166

Cash at bank and in hand & deposits

5,888,665

1,715,441

Short-term bank borrowings

(13,828,951)

(11,434,654)

(8,893,419)

(7,191,732)

Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the period

(6,629,606)

(5,545,989)

(6,869,253)

(5,476,291)

Note A

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash at bank and in hand & deposits

6,594,267

7,932,428

1,478,385

2,036,706

Short-term bank borrowings

(12,866,086)

(11,057,705)

(7,091,516)

(5,669,566)

Cash and cash equivalent as previously reported

(6,271,819)

(3,125,277)

(5,613,131)

(3,632,860)

Effect of exchange rate changes

46,919

57,450

9,493

23,586

Cash and cash equivalent as restated

(6,224,900)

(3,067,827)

(5,603,638)

(3,609,274)

- 8 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Segment analysis

1.1 Segment analysis of Group revenue and profit

Tourism sector

Maritime & logistics

Strategic

Services sector

Total

Forthesixmonthsended30th

sector

investments

September

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Totalrevenuegenerated

916,507

10,294,355

5,345,582

6,088,349

8,051,329

11,112,296

763,534

1,072,746

15,076,952

28,567,746

Less:Inter-segmentalrevenue

4,040

49,142

183,121

157,617

231,971

284,566

80,030

134,085

499,162

625,410

Less:Intra-segmentalrevenue

51,630

808,337

224,403

244,052

277,963

364,284

26,463

36,412

580,459

1,453,085

Totalrevenuewithequity-accounted

860,837

9,436,876 4,938,058

5,686,680

7,541,395

10,463,446

657,041

902,249

13,997,331

26,489,251

investees

Shareofequity-accountedinvestees

(14,897)

(106,516)

(993,590)

(946,831)

(786,050)

(646,243)

-

(13,265)

(1,794,537)

(1,712,855)

revenue

Revenuefromexternal

845,940

9,330,360

3,944,468

4,739,849

6,755,345

9,817,203

657,041

888,984

12,202,794

24,776,396

customers

Profit/(loss)fromoperations

(4,067,657)

(172,419)

929,481

910,181

412,633

1,014,928

193,971

161,586

(2,531,572)

1,914,276

Financeincome

266,754

325,367

55,781

32,709

37,660

39,812

15,891

16,458

376,086

414,346

Financeexpenses

(1,249,667)

(784,845)

(79,135)

(74,415)

(259,995)

(380,312)

(20,258)

(22,021)

(1,609,055)

(1,261,593)

Shareofprofit/(loss)ofequity-

(144,186)

(135,398)

230,203

239,272

74,863

2,517

(678)

3,660

160,202

110,051

accountedinvestees(netoftax)

Profit/(loss)beforetax

(5,194,756)

(767,295)

1,136,330

1,107,747

265,161

676,945

188,926

159,683

(3,604,339)

1,177,080

Incometaxexpense

145,324

(273,105)

(154,083)

(201,118)

(116,165)

(59,953)

(35,204)

(35,203)

(160,128)

(569,379)

Profit/(loss)fortheperiod

(5,049,432)

(1,040,400)

982,247

906,629

148,996

616,992

153,722

124,480

(3,764,467)

607,701

1.2 Segment analysis of

Group assets

Tourism sector

Maritime & logistics

Strategic

Services sector

Total

sector

investments

Asat

30.09.2020

31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020

30.09.2020 31.03.2020 30.09.2020 31.03.2020

30.09.2020

31.03.2020

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Segmentassets

73,654,117

79,833,967

14,278,162

13,104,221

43,691,213

44,288,782

4,801,363

4,443,220

136,424,855

141,670,190

Investmentsinequity-accounted

596,635

740,822

4,838,554

4,598,024

1,367,390

1,303,963

45,138

45,816

6,847,717

6,688,625

investees

Goodwillonconsolidation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

929,630

941,835

Assetsclassifiedasheldforsale

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,164,000

1,189,650

Eliminations/adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,795,070)

(7,826,328)

Totalassets

74,250,752

80,574,789

19,116,716

17,702,245

45,058,603

45,592,745

4,846,501

4,489,036

137,571,132

142,663,972

- 9 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD.

  1. Basis of preparation
    The Financial Statements of the company and those consolidated with such for the interim period have been prepared on the same basis as the most recent audited financial statements and are in compliance with Sri Lanka Accounting Standards - LKAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting.
    The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Group and are consistent with those used in the previous year. The presentation and classification of the financial statements of the previous period have been also adjusted where relevant, for better presentation and to be comparable with year end reporting.
  2. Dividends paid
    The final ordinary dividend of Rs. 1.25 per share for the year ended 31st March 2020 was paid on 9th July 2020, after it was approved at the Annual General Meeting on the 30th June 2020. Total dividend paid was Rs. 507,495,056.25.
  3. Fair value measurement and related fair value disclosures
    As at reporting date there were no significant differences in the comparison made between fair value and carrying value of financial assets and liabilities, from what was disclosed in the annual report for the year ending 31st March 2020. There were no transfers between different levels of fair value hierarchy or changes to assets classes classified on recurring and non-recurring basis. Valuation techniques or significant unobservable inputs used for measuring level 2 and level 3 fair values remains unchanged from 31st March 2020.
    During the period under review there were no transfers in and out of level 3 financial instrument measurement and any change in fair values are captured in the statement of other comprehensive income.
    Unquoted equity shares that are subjected to level 3 of fair value measurement hierarchy, were revalued as at the reporting date. Fair value would not significantly vary if one or more unobservable inputs used for valuation were changed.
  4. Contingencies, capital and other commitments
    There were no liabilities for management fees or any other similar expenditure not provided for in the interim financial statements.
    During the period under review there were no material change in the nature of contingencies and other commitments, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2020.
  5. Events after the reporting period
    There were no material events that occurred after the reporting date that require adjustments to or disclosure in the financial statements.

- 10 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD.

NON FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30.09.2020

1. Stated Capital

Number of shares represented by the stated capital (31.03.2020 - 405,996,045)

405,996,045

Number of public shareholders

5,708

Percentage of shares held by the public

45.68%

Floated adjusted market capitalisation - Rs.'000

7,399,866

As the floated adjusted market capitalisation is over 5.0 billion, Aitken Spence PLC complies under option 3 with the minimum public holding requirement.

2. Shares Traded

Market Price per Share - Last traded (Rs.)

40.00

Market Price per Share - Highest (Rs.)

41.70

Market Price per Share - Lowest (Rs.)

30.00

3. Shareholding of Directors

The number of shares held by the Board of Directors are as follows

Name of Director

Position

30.09.2020

31.03.2020

1

Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena

Chairman

Nil

Nil

2

Dr. M. P. Dissanayake

Deputy Chairman and Managing Director

Nil

Nil

3

Dr. R.M. Fernando

Director

Nil

Nil

4

Ms. D.S.T. Jayawardena

Director

27,839

27,839

5

Mr. J.M.S. Brito

Director

525,495

505,495

6

Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe

Director

7,308,240

7,308,240

7

Mr. C.H. Gomez

Director

Nil

Nil

8

Mr. N. J. de Silva Deva Aditya

Director

Nil

Nil

9

Mr. R.N. Asirwatham

Director

1,000

1,000

10

Mr. A.L. Gooneratne

Alternate Director to Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya

Nil

Nil

4. Substantial Shareholdings

The twenty largest shareholding as at 30th September 2020 are as follows ;

Name of the Share Holder

Shareholding

%

1

Melstacorp PLC

204,314,171

50.32

2

Rubicond Enterprises Limited

65,990,145

16.25

3

Employees' Provident Fund

20,590,978

5.07

4

Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe

7,308,240

1.80

5

Placidrange Holdings Limited

5,521,500

1.36

6

Renuka Hotels Limited

5,479,990

1.35

7

Milford Exports (Ceylon) (Pvt) Limited

5,114,500

1.26

8

Northern Trust Company S/A Hosking Global Fund PLC

4,676,323

1.15

9

SSBT-Retail Employees Superannuation Trust

3,695,265

0.91

10

East West Properties PLC

3,580,842

0.88

11

Stassen Exports (Pvt) Limited

3,244,500

0.80

12

Ms. A.T. Wickremasinghe

3,211,975

0.79

13

Mrs. K. Fernando

3,135,070

0.77

14

Mr. G.Wickremasinghe

3,019,090

0.74

15

Employees Trust Fund Board

2,621,870

0.65

16

Bank of Ceylon No. 1 Account

2,596,230

0.64

17

National Savings Bank

2,493,516

0.61

18

Citibank Hong Kong S/A Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust

2,041,938

0.50

19

Sampath Bank PLC / Dr. T. Senthilverl

1,350,663

0.33

20

Mr. A.B. Rodrigo (Deceased)

1,284,720

0.32

- 11 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - CONTD.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

as at 30th September 2020

DIRECTORS

Deshamanya D.H.S. Jayawardena - Chairman

Dr. M. P. Dissanayake - Deputy Chairman and Managing Director

Dr. R.M. Fernando

Miss. D.S.T. Jayawardena

Mr. J.M.S. Brito

Mr. G.C. Wickremasinghe

Mr. C.H. Gomez

Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya

Mr. R.N. Asirwatham

Mr. A.L. Gooneratne (Alternate Director to Mr. N.J. de Silva Deva Aditya)

SECRETARIES

Aitken Spence Corporate Finance (Private) Limited.

REGISTERED OFFICE

Aitken Spence Tower II

315, Vauxhall Street,

Colombo 02.

Sri Lanka

- 12 -

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:36:02 UTC
