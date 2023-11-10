Super luxury passenger vessel M.V. Aida Bella, operated by Aida Cruises, Germany with 1,900 passengers and 730 crew on board will call at the Port of Colombo on the 9th of November 2023.

The vessel consists of 1,025 guest rooms on 13 decks which can accommodate up to 2500 passengers and a crew of 750. This luxury liner has 12 bars and clubs, 3 lounges, 8 pools and 7 restaurants to cater to all the passengers' culinary tastes.

Aitken Spence Shipping Ltd, a subsidiary of Aitken Spence PLC, are the vessel's local agents, and have made all arrangements to facilitate the vessel's call.

Having aggressively promoted the cruise calls the team is inspired to see their efforts materialize with more cruise calls scheduled in the following months.

Aitken Spence Shipping Ltd. will continue to offer comprehensive, synergised services to cruise operators that will boost tourism in the country.