In the logistics sector, Aitken Spence Logistics' Mobile Storage Solutions is a trailblazer, being the first to receive ISO certifications for Food Safety and Occupational Health and Safety in Sri Lanka. This recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional storage solutions, prioritising food safety and occupational health safety.

ISO 22000:2018 - Food Safety Management System Standard

The attainment of the ISO 22000:2018 certification for the Food Safety Management System serves as a testament to their dedication to providing top-notch storage solutions for frozen, chilled, and ambient food products across categories GI and GII. This certification is a clear reflection of the commitment to ensuring the highest level of food safety, meeting stringent industry standards.

ISO 45001:2018 -Occupational Health and Safety Management System Standard

The ISO 45001:2018 certification underscores the commitment to the occupational health and safety of all individuals involved in their operations. This certification demonstrates dedication to fostering a safe working environment while delivering storage solutions for these product categories.

CEO, Mr. Janaka Gunawardana expressed his support and appreciation for these certifications, stating, 'At Aitken Spence Logistics, we have always strived to provide the highest standards of service to our clients. These ISO certifications not only validate our commitment to food safety and the well-being of our employees but also reflect our dedication to continuous improvement. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in our industry while delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality logistics solutions.'

Under the diligent supervision of the DNV team, Aitken Spence Logistics proudly achieved these prestigious standards, marking a significant milestone for the company.