Aitken Spence : ranks No. 1 amongst Diversified - Most Awarded by LMD

Aitken Spence PLC emerged as the sector winner in the 'Diversified' category and among the top 10 Most Awarded by LMD. Joining this recognition, Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings PLC emerged as the sector winner in the 'Hospitality' category and runners-up in the overall ranking which is noteworthy among larger organisations in the top 10. These are outstanding achievements won from both companies at home and in lands afar, bringing pride and joy to the business community and nation as a whole.

'Most Awarded' by LMD is the second annual edition of the of the nation's most revered corporations which is the cumulative awards won by business establishments in calendar year 2021.

In today's world, where we see constant change and much uncertainty, adaptation is even more challenging for businesses. Awards are a great monitoring tool and one of the best ways to drive innovative work inside organisations that would ultimately result to in better and more sustainable products and services in the marketplace. This healthy competition is also conducive to make businesses more sustainable and provide better options for consumers.

"This is a powerful validation of the work we have done, and it sharpens our focus and gives us valuable external perspectives. The different awarding platforms is one means of monitoring, measurement and compels innovation. It also brings us together to celebrate the efforts of our winning teams and echoes their achievements through some of the toughest times," commented Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Aitken Spence PLC.