Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Aitken Spence PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPEN.N0000   LK0004N00008

AITKEN SPENCE PLC

(SPEN.N0000)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aitken Spence : ranks No. 1 amongst Diversified - Most Awarded by LMD

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aitken Spence PLC emerged as the sector winner in the 'Diversified' category and among the top 10 Most Awarded by LMD. Joining this recognition, Aitken Spence Hotel Holdings PLC emerged as the sector winner in the 'Hospitality' category and runners-up in the overall ranking which is noteworthy among larger organisations in the top 10. These are outstanding achievements won from both companies at home and in lands afar, bringing pride and joy to the business community and nation as a whole.

'Most Awarded' by LMD is the second annual edition of the of the nation's most revered corporations which is the cumulative awards won by business establishments in calendar year 2021.

In today's world, where we see constant change and much uncertainty, adaptation is even more challenging for businesses. Awards are a great monitoring tool and one of the best ways to drive innovative work inside organisations that would ultimately result to in better and more sustainable products and services in the marketplace. This healthy competition is also conducive to make businesses more sustainable and provide better options for consumers.

"This is a powerful validation of the work we have done, and it sharpens our focus and gives us valuable external perspectives. The different awarding platforms is one means of monitoring, measurement and compels innovation. It also brings us together to celebrate the efforts of our winning teams and echoes their achievements through some of the toughest times," commented Dr. Parakrama Dissanayake Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Aitken Spence PLC.

Disclaimer

Aitken Spence plc published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AITKEN SPENCE PLC
03:38aAITKEN SPENCE : ranks No. 1 amongst Diversified - Most Awarded by LMD
PU
03/07AITKEN SPENCE : among Sri Lanka's best for transparency in corporate reporting
PU
02/15AITKEN SPENCE : reports its highest ever Q3 PBT of Rs. 3 Bn
PU
02/14Aitken Spence PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
02/14AITKEN SPENCE : Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended 31st December 2021
PU
02/10AITKEN SPENCE : Travels facilitates the first Charter Flight from Uzbekistan – A new..
PU
02/07AITKEN SPENCE : only Sri Lankan company in the Top 100 Global Companies for Sustainability..
PU
01/30AITKEN SPENCE : partners with the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Sri ...
PU
01/28AITKEN SPENCE : Power successfully plants over 11,000 saplings
PU
01/28AITKEN SPENCE : Elpitiya Plantations Annual Report among the 10 Best Integrated Reports an..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 31 468 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 -1 626 M -6,01 M -6,01 M
Net Debt 2021 48 171 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 32 561 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart AITKEN SPENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Aitken Spence PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 80,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mahinda Parakrama Dissanayake Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Nilanthi Sivapragasam Chief Financial Officer
D. Harold Stassen Jayawardena Chairman
Gaurin Chandraka Wickremasinghe Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Humbert Gomez Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AITKEN SPENCE PLC-2.67%120
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.70%54 298
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-7.53%40 263
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.97%11 881
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-5.42%9 976
ACCOR-4.25%7 671