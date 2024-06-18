Press release from Companies

Aixia Group AB ("Aixia") has been approved to take up share trading on trading platform OTCQX in the USA, trading in the share on OTCQX starts on June 18 2024.

OTCQX is a US-based securities trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group

which are not listed on a national stock exchange. The purpose of taking up trading on the OTCQX is to cater to an increasing interest from American investors and to increase accessibility to the US capital market. Aixia's shares will be traded on the OTCQX

ticker "AIXAF". US investors can now find up-to-date financial information and

real-time level 2 information for stock trading in the Aixia stock at www.otcmarkets.com.

In a comment, Aixia's CEO, Mattias Bergkvist, says:

"We are seeing increasing interest in Aixia from North American investors and are excited about now giving these investors the opportunity to trade in the share. Through OTCQX facilitates we for international investors and institutions considering having an exposure to our shares. The fact that the share is traded on OTCQX also opens up opportunities for Aixia to present in capital markets in the United States."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading with 12,000 US and international securities. Our data-driven standards for

disclosure forms the basis of our three public markets: OTCQX(R) Best Market,

OTCQB(R) Venture Market and Pink(R) Open Market. Our OTC Link(R) Alternatives

trading systems (ATS) provide critical market infrastructure such as brokers and

distributors rely on to facilitate trade. Our innovative model makes companies more efficient access to the US financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link

NQB is each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

B. Riley Securities acted during the process as Aixia's OTCQX sponsor.

