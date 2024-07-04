Press release from Companies

Aixia AB has received a significant order valued at 5.1 million SEK from a leading global telecommunications company. This order, in collaboration with Nvidia, will support the next generation of mobile communications technology.

"Aixia continues to deliver cutting-edge technology with Nvidia, and we are thrilled to support our customer in achieving greater success in advanced mobile telecommunications," said Petter Ahlén, Sales Manager at Aixia AB.

"This order underscores the trust our customers place in our high-quality, innovative solutions and that we once again strengthen our position as a leader in AI" says CEO Mattias Bergkvist."

Aixia's advanced networking solutions, leveraging Nvidia's AI and networking technologies, enhance performance, reliability, and scalability for next-generation mobile communications.

