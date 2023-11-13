Stock AIXA AIXTRON SE
PDF Report : AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE Stock price

Equities

AIXA

DE000A0WMPJ6

Semiconductor Equipment & Testing

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:14 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for AIXTRON SE After market 01:05:56 pm
28.01 EUR -0.11% 27.94 -0.25%
Nov. 07 European "photonics" chip companies call for $4.5 bln in EU funding RE
Nov. 03 Survey: Many mechanical engineering companies are rethinking their China strategy DP
Financials

Sales 2023 * 626 M 670 M Sales 2024 * 699 M 748 M Capitalization 3,151 M 3,372 M
Net income 2023 * 143 M 153 M Net income 2024 * 159 M 170 M EV / Sales 2023 *
4,47x
Net cash position 2023 * 355 M 380 M Net cash position 2024 * 452 M 484 M EV / Sales 2024 *
3,86x
P/E ratio 2023 *
22,1x
P/E ratio 2024 *
19,6x
Employees 1,057
Yield 2023 *
1,44%
Yield 2024 *
1,64%
Free-Float 97.84%
Chart AIXTRON SE

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about AIXTRON SE

Economic worries and shortage of skilled workers: mechanical engineers more pessimistic - study DP
On Semiconductor scares investors - chip stocks under pressure DP
AIXTRON : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank ZD
AIXTRON : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank ZD
AIXTRON : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg ZD
AIXTRON : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : AIXTRON SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES of 10/26/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
AIXTRON SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
German exports to China hit by slow customs processing, tech firms warn RE
Siltronic more confident - but chip industry still waiting for turnaround DP
AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays ZD
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE

Press releases AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution EQ
News in other languages on AIXTRON SE

Small Caps - Les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Las empresas europeas de chips "fotónicos" piden 4.500 millones de dólares a la UE
Umfrage: Viele Maschinenbauer überdenken China-Strategie
VDMA : Schwacher Auftragseingang hält im September an
Konjunktursorgen und Fachkräftemangel: Maschinenbauer pessimistischer - Studie
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.34%
1 week+0.11%
Current month+5.86%
1 month-6.94%
3 months-20.97%
6 months+3.24%
Current year+3.86%
Highs and lows

1 week
27.18
Extreme 27.18
28.34
1 month
25.86
Extreme 25.86
30.11
Current year
24.40
Extreme 24.4
37.20
1 year
24.40
Extreme 24.4
37.20
3 years
10.27
Extreme 10.265
37.20
5 years
6.01
Extreme 6.01
37.20
10 years
2.91
Extreme 2.908
37.20
Managers and Directors - AIXTRON SE

Managers TitleAgeSince
Felix Jan Grawert CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 48 2017
Christian Danninger DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 2021
Kim Schindelhauer CHM
 Chairman 70 1997
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Kim Schindelhauer CHM
 Chairman 70 1997
Frits J. van Hout BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2019
Petra Denk BRD
 Director/Board Member 51 2011
ETFs positioned on AIXTRON SE

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
DEKA DAXPLUS MAXIMUM DIVIDEND UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Deka DAXplus Maximum Dividend UCITS ETF - EUR
4.86% 252 M€ +8.48%
LYXOR 1 TECDAX UCITS ETF (I) - EUR ETF Lyxor 1 TecDAX UCITS ETF (I) - EUR
4.20% 77 M€ 0.00%
ISHARES TECDAX UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares TecDAX UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
4.00% 673 M€ +1.25%
ISHARES TECDAX UCITS ETF (DE) - DIST - EUR ETF iShares TecDAX UCITS ETF (DE) - Dist - EUR
4.00% 6 M€ +1.32% -
L&G OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY & PHOTONICS ESG EXCLUSIONS UCITS ETF - USD ETF L&G Optical Technology & Photonics ESG Exclusions UCITS ETF - USD
3.78% 2 M€ -10.85%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 28.01 -0.11% 222 096
23-11-10 28.04 -0.32% 714,437
23-11-09 28.13 +0.75% 321,463
23-11-08 27.92 +0.69% 291,880
23-11-07 27.73 -0.89% 311,731

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 11:35 am EST

Company Profile

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company's technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies. The Company's business activities include developing, producing and installing equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials, process engineering, consulting and training, including ongoing customer support and after-sales service. The Company supplies its customers with both production-scale material deposition systems and small scale systems for research and development (R&D) or small scale production.
Sector
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
Calendar
2023-11-20 - DZ BANK Equity Conference
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for AIXTRON SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
28.04EUR
Average target price
38.30EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.58%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Semiconductor Equipment & Testing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE Stock AIXTRON SE
+3.86% 3 362 M $
ASML HOLDING N.V. Stock ASML Holding N.V.
+21.58% 256 B $
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Stock Lam Research Corporation
+60.49% 90 334 M $
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. Stock Tokyo Electron Ltd.
+74.19% 67 790 M $
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. Stock ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
+30.46% 15 630 M $
ENTEGRIS, INC. Stock Entegris, Inc.
+43.79% 14 343 M $
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD. Stock Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co., Ltd.
-27.14% 8 315 M $
ONTO INNOVATION INC. Stock Onto Innovation Inc.
+98.64% 6 651 M $
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
+120.83% 5 772 M $
AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
+61.79% 4 300 M $
Other Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock AIXTRON SE - Xetra
