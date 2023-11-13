AIXTRON SE Stock price
AIXA
DE000A0WMPJ6
Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
|28.01 EUR
|-0.11%
|27.94
|-0.25%
|Nov. 07
|European "photonics" chip companies call for $4.5 bln in EU funding
|RE
|Nov. 03
|Survey: Many mechanical engineering companies are rethinking their China strategy
|DP
|Sales 2023 *
|626 M 670 M
|Sales 2024 *
|699 M 748 M
|Capitalization
|3,151 M 3,372 M
|Net income 2023 *
|143 M 153 M
|Net income 2024 *
|159 M 170 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
4,47x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|355 M 380 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|452 M 484 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,86x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
22,1x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
19,6x
|Employees
|1,057
|Yield 2023 *
1,44%
|Yield 2024 *
1,64%
|Free-Float
|97.84%
|1 day
|-0.34%
|1 week
|+0.11%
|Current month
|+5.86%
|1 month
|-6.94%
|3 months
|-20.97%
|6 months
|+3.24%
|Current year
|+3.86%
1 week
27.18
28.34
1 month
25.86
30.11
Current year
24.40
37.20
1 year
24.40
37.20
3 years
10.27
37.20
5 years
6.01
37.20
10 years
2.91
37.20
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|48
|2017
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|2021
|Chairman
|70
|1997
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chairman
|70
|1997
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2019
Petra Denk BRD
|Director/Board Member
|51
|2011
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.86%
|252 M€
|+8.48%
|4.20%
|77 M€
|0.00%
|4.00%
|673 M€
|+1.25%
|4.00%
|6 M€
|+1.32%
|-
|3.78%
|2 M€
|-10.85%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|28.01
|-0.11%
|222 096
|23-11-10
|28.04
|-0.32%
|714,437
|23-11-09
|28.13
|+0.75%
|321,463
|23-11-08
|27.92
|+0.69%
|291,880
|23-11-07
|27.73
|-0.89%
|311,731
AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company's technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies. The Company's business activities include developing, producing and installing equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials, process engineering, consulting and training, including ongoing customer support and after-sales service. The Company supplies its customers with both production-scale material deposition systems and small scale systems for research and development (R&D) or small scale production.
Calendar
2023-11-20 - DZ BANK Equity Conference
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
28.04EUR
Average target price
38.30EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.58%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+3.86%
|3 362 M $
|+21.58%
|256 B $
|+60.49%
|90 334 M $
|+74.19%
|67 790 M $
|+30.46%
|15 630 M $
|+43.79%
|14 343 M $
|-27.14%
|8 315 M $
|+98.64%
|6 651 M $
|+120.83%
|5 772 M $
|+61.79%
|4 300 M $