    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 01:28:03 pm EDT
23.51 EUR   -3.35%
01:09pAIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10:20aAIXTRON : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05:43aAIXTRON : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
NewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All NewsAnalyst Reco.Press ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

05/05/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about AIXTRON SE
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE
Financials
Sales 2022 479 M 506 M 506 M
Net income 2022 89,6 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
Net cash 2022 344 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,6x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 2 729 M 2 867 M 2 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 718
Free-Float 94,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,32 €
Average target price 27,89 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE36.09%2 883
ASML HOLDING N.V.-24.24%225 653
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-29.65%70 179
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-17.34%65 656
ENTEGRIS, INC.-13.02%16 379
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.30%13 828