AIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Multibaggers
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Growth stocks
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Wind energy
Moat
Hydrogen
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
Wind energy
Moat
Hydrogen
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
AIXTRON SE
News
Summary
AIXA
DE000A0WMPJ6
AIXTRON SE
(AIXA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/05 01:28:03 pm EDT
23.51
EUR
-3.35%
01:09p
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10:20a
AIXTRON
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05:43a
AIXTRON
: Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
AIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
05/05/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about AIXTRON SE
01:09p
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10:20a
AIXTRON
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05:43a
AIXTRON
: Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
01:32a
AIXTRON
: Strong demand from all end markets / GaN and SiC Power electronics as biggest de..
EQ
04/29
AIXTRON
: Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
04/14
AIXTRON
: Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/22
AIXTRON
: Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03/17
AIXTRON
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
03/15
AIXTRON
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
03/14
AIXTRON
: Wolfspeed to Purchase AIXTRON Epitaxial Tools to Ramp 200mm Production / Silicon..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE
01:09p
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10:20a
AIXTRON
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05:43a
AIXTRON
: Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
479 M
506 M
506 M
Net income 2022
89,6 M
94,6 M
94,6 M
Net cash 2022
344 M
364 M
364 M
P/E ratio 2022
30,6x
Yield 2022
1,14%
Capitalization
2 729 M
2 867 M
2 883 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,98x
EV / Sales 2023
4,26x
Nbr of Employees
718
Free-Float
94,3%
More Financials
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
24,32 €
Average target price
27,89 €
Spread / Average Target
14,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert
President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken
Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck
Chief Operating & Technical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE
36.09%
2 883
ASML HOLDING N.V.
-24.24%
225 653
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
-29.65%
70 179
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
-17.34%
65 656
ENTEGRIS, INC.
-13.02%
16 379
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
-9.30%
13 828
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave