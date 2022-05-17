AIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily Briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Multibaggers
Momentum stocks
ESG stocks
Undervalued stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Pets
Solar energy
E-Commerce & Logistics
Metaverse
Rankings
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment Themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Pets
Solar energy
E-Commerce & Logistics
Metaverse
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Apprendre la bourse
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
AIXTRON SE
News
Summary
AIXA
DE000A0WMPJ6
AIXTRON SE
(AIXA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/17 06:59:53 am EDT
25.33
EUR
+5.30%
06:45a
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03:40a
AIXTRON provides key deposition equipment for advanced research to Micron Center for Materials Research / CCS 3x2 system for 2D materials and GaN-structures goes to the Boise State University, Idaho
EQ
05/16
AIXTRON SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
AIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
05/17/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Armin Kremser, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about AIXTRON SE
06:45a
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03:40a
AIXTRON provides key deposition equipment for advanced research to Micron Center for Ma..
EQ
05/16
AIXTRON SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/13
AIXTRON
: Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/11
AIXTRON SE
: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/06
AIXTRON
: Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05/06
AIXTRON
: Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/05
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/05
AIXTRON
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
05/05
TRANSCRIPT
: AIXTRON SE, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE
06:45a
AIXTRON
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/13
AIXTRON
: Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/06
AIXTRON
: Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
483 M
503 M
503 M
Net income 2022
93,7 M
97,5 M
97,5 M
Net cash 2022
327 M
341 M
341 M
P/E ratio 2022
28,9x
Yield 2022
1,27%
Capitalization
2 699 M
2 808 M
2 808 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,91x
EV / Sales 2023
4,17x
Nbr of Employees
737
Free-Float
94,3%
More Financials
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
24,05 €
Average target price
28,60 €
Spread / Average Target
18,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert
President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken
Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck
Chief Operating & Technical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE
34.58%
2 808
ASML HOLDING N.V.
-27.47%
212 784
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
-13.97%
68 780
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
-32.91%
66 926
ENTEGRIS, INC.
-22.78%
14 541
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
-11.08%
13 621
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave