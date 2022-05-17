Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AIXTRON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/17 06:59:53 am EDT
25.33 EUR   +5.30%
06:45aAIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
03:40aAIXTRON provides key deposition equipment for advanced research to Micron Center for Materials Research / CCS 3x2 system for 2D materials and GaN-structures goes to the Boise State University, Idaho
EQ
05/16AIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary

AIXTRON : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating

05/17/2022 | 06:45am EDT
In a research note published by Armin Kremser, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 483 M 503 M 503 M
Net income 2022 93,7 M 97,5 M 97,5 M
Net cash 2022 327 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,9x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 2 699 M 2 808 M 2 808 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 737
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,05 €
Average target price 28,60 €
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE34.58%2 808
ASML HOLDING N.V.-27.47%212 784
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-13.97%68 780
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-32.91%66 926
ENTEGRIS, INC.-22.78%14 541
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-11.08%13 621