  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AIXTRON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:42 2022-11-01 am EDT
25.11 EUR   +0.88%
AIXTRON : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
AIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
AIXTRON : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
AIXTRON : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

11/01/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 35.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 490 M 485 M 485 M
Net income 2022 95,3 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net cash 2022 326 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,6x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 2 793 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,03x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,89 €
Average target price 30,72 €
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE39.28%2 762
ASML HOLDING N.V.-32.36%188 592
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-43.71%55 204
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-41.19%41 389
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.2.53%12 738
ENTEGRIS, INC.-42.75%11 819