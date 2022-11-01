Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
AIXTRON SE
News
Summary
AIXA
DE000A0WMPJ6
AIXTRON SE
(AIXA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03:42 2022-11-01 am EDT
25.11
EUR
+0.88%
03:15a
AIXTRON : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
10/31
Dd : AIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/28
AIXTRON : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
AIXTRON : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
11/01/2022 | 03:15am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 35.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
490 M
485 M
485 M
Net income 2022
95,3 M
94,2 M
94,2 M
Net cash 2022
326 M
323 M
323 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,6x
Yield 2022
1,12%
Capitalization
2 793 M
2 762 M
2 762 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,03x
EV / Sales 2023
4,11x
Nbr of Employees
772
Free-Float
92,8%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
24,89 €
Average target price
30,72 €
Spread / Average Target
23,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert
President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken
Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck
Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE
39.28%
2 762
ASML HOLDING N.V.
-32.36%
188 592
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
-43.71%
55 204
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
-41.19%
41 389
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.
2.53%
12 738
ENTEGRIS, INC.
-42.75%
11 819
