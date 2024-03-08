AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company's technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies. The Company's business activities include developing, producing and installing equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials, process engineering, consulting and training, including ongoing customer support and after-sales service. The Company supplies its customers with both production-scale material deposition systems and small scale systems for research and development (R&D) or small scale production.