    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:32 2022-10-17 am EDT
25.36 EUR   +2.46%
08:14aAIXTRON : Raised from Sell to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
02:22aAIXTRON : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/13European shares fall for seventh day; focus on U.S. CPI data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIXTRON : Raised from Sell to Buy by DZ Bank

10/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Armin Kremser upgrades his rating from Sell to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
10/07AIXTRON : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
09/20AIXTRON : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/13AIXTRON launches next Generation G10-SiC 200 mm product solution for Silicon Carbide Ep..
EQ
09/13AIXTRON SE Launches Next Generation G10-SiC 200 mm Product Solution for Silicon Carbide..
CI
08/18AIXTRON : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
08/01AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/29AIXTRON : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE
Financials
Sales 2022 497 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2022 99,4 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net cash 2022 320 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,0x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 2 777 M 2 707 M 2 707 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,75 €
Average target price 30,33 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE38.50%2 707
ASML HOLDING N.V.-43.76%154 549
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-56.21%43 096
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-44.69%38 463
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.-1.65%12 419
ENTEGRIS, INC.-46.75%10 992