AIXTRON SE    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AIXTRON : Renowned automotive supplier is manufacturing chips for eMobility on AIXTRON new SiC system

12/13/2020 | 01:17pm EST
Automotive supplier Bosch will manufacture epi-wafers for its silicon carbide power semiconductors on the new automated AIX G5 WW C system from AIXTRON SE (FWB: AIXA), a leading global provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. In its Reutlingen fab, Bosch has built a 6-inch (150 millimeter) pilot-line for the development of SiC Trench MOSFETs. These efficient power switching devices are recognized as the key component of traction inverters for modern electric vehicle drive trains.<_o3a_p>

Delivering high throughput of quality SiC epitaxy<_o3a_p>

Wide-Band-Gap semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) have unique physical properties which enable high power handling capabilities, efficient switching and reduced losses in power devices compared to their traditional silicon counterparts. They provide a substantial contribution to the CO2 emission reduction and to climate goals in an economy increasingly powered by electrical energy. Therefore, SiC based semiconductors are expected to gain a leading market share in efficient high performance applications. <_o3a_p>

In particular, they are expected to gain massive traction in electric vehicles (EVs) over the next few years. SiC power transistors significantly reduce switching losses compared to mainstream silicon solutions. This comes along with extreme robustness even at high operating temperatures as well as with a reduction of size, cooling needs and system cost. Most important, the high efficiency of SiC power switches increases the range of electric vehicles by about 6 percent.<_o3a_p>

'We are pleased to collaborate with AIXTRON in the area of SiC epitaxy in our fab in Reutlingen. Their G5 WW C system delivers SiC epi layers of excellent uniformity and lowest particles levels, which is a key requirement in the SiC MOSFET manufacturing process. The G5 WW C system delivers an outstanding throughput,' says Dr Christian Förster, Vice President Project Power SiC at Bosch.<_o3a_p>

Best in class throughput and lowest cost of ownership<_o3a_p>

The Planetary Reactor® of the AIX G5 WW C system combines 8x150 mm multiwafer capacity with automated wafer transfer and high temperature loading. These features enable high system throughput as well as precise on-wafer temperature control for optimum layer uniformity and reproducibility. <_o3a_p>

Dr. Felix Grawert, President of AIXTRON SE, comments: 'Efficient power electronics systems for modern electric vehicles are transitioning from traditional silicon based semiconductors to the wide-band-gap material SiC. We are proud to serve the industry with our latest automated SiC epi platform and are particularly honored to work together with Bosch. Our innovations in the field of SiC power are geared towards superior SiC material performance on a highly productive and cost efficient batch wafer manufacturing platform'.<_o3a_p>

To download photos please click here. <_o3a_p>

Download press release 169.9 KB

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level Solutions®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, Optacap™, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, Trijet®

Disclaimer

Aixtron SE published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2020 18:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
EPS Revisions
