  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  AIXTRON SE
  News
  Summary
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:09:36 2023-05-17 pm EDT
27.40 EUR   +0.37%
12:41pAIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2023 / All resolutions approved by large majority
EQ
01:31aAIXTRON introduces new Executive Committee / Current COO Jochen Linck not to renew his contract due to personal reasons / New Executive Committee will support CEO and CFO
EQ
05/16Aixtron: Up to 100 million euros for innovation center at headquarters in NRW
DP
AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2023 / All resolutions approved by large majority

05/17/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
EQS-Media / 17.05.2023 / 18:38 CET/CEST

AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2023

All resolutions approved by large majority

Herzogenrath, Germany, May 17, 2023 - The shareholders of AIXTRON SE today approved with a large majority all resolutions presented by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at this year's 26th Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting of the world's leading manufacturer of deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry was held at the Parkhotel Quellenhof Aachen.

With a large majority, they discharged the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022. Mr. Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, was also re-elected to the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE by a large majority. In addition, a dividend of EUR 0.31 per no-par value share was resolved.

More than 67 percent of the share capital was represented at the AIXTRON General Meeting, which was held in presence.

Executive Board Speech and Presentation

The presentation of the CEO & President Dr. Felix Grawert and the CFO Dr. Christian Danninger, explaining the results of fiscal year 2022, the first quarter of 2023, as well as the current developments and technologies of the Group, is available as a recording at www.aixtron.com/agm. The voting results can also be accessed there.

 

AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2023

Mr. Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, re-elected to the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE by a large majority


 

Contacts

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
fon +49 (2407) 9030-444
e-mail g.pickert@aixtron.com

 

Ragah Dorenkamp
Director Corporate Communications
fon +49 (2407) 9030-1830
mobil +49 (151) 74607360
e-mail r.dorenkamp@aixtron.com

 

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. 

 

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

 

 



End of Media Release
Additional features:

File: AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2023
File: Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, re-elected to the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE by a large majority
File: All resolutions approved by large majority

Issuer: AIXTRON SE
Key word(s): Industry

17.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0
Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445
E-mail: invest@aixtron.com
Internet: www.aixtron.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6
WKN: A0WMPJ
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC
EQS News ID: 1635835

 
End of News EQS Media

1635835  17.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
