AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 04:54:13 am
9.917 EUR   +2.51%
04:41aAIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10/30AIXTRON : From Neutral to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
10/29AIXTRON : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
AIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/02/2020 | 04:41am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2020 / 10:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kim
Last name(s): Schindelhauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.88 EUR 71040.00 EUR
8.92 EUR 17840.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.8880 EUR 88880.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63356  02.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

