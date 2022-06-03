Log in
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/03 11:07:10 am EDT
27.18 EUR   -1.81%
11:00aAIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:42aAIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/26AIXTRON SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
AIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/03/2022 | 11:00am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.06.2022 / 16:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 21230.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 30580.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 19745.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 73810.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 2475.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 45870.00 EUR
27.51 EUR 21897.96 EUR
27.52 EUR 39133.44 EUR
27.53 EUR 31191.49 EUR
27.54 EUR 24841.08 EUR
27.55 EUR 28156.10 EUR
27.56 EUR 24914.24 EUR
27.57 EUR 25970.94 EUR
27.58 EUR 15610.28 EUR
27.59 EUR 13491.51 EUR
27.50 EUR 268950.00 EUR
27.53 EUR 38459.41 EUR
27.54 EUR 107626.32 EUR
27.55 EUR 52014.40 EUR
27.56 EUR 97534.84 EUR
27.57 EUR 36116.70 EUR
27.58 EUR 61337.92 EUR
27.59 EUR 56366.37 EUR
27.60 EUR 144872.40 EUR
27.61 EUR 43016.38 EUR
27.62 EUR 40518.54 EUR
27.63 EUR 41969.97 EUR
27.64 EUR 33665.52 EUR
27.65 EUR 21732.90 EUR
27.66 EUR 20108.82 EUR
27.67 EUR 8024.30 EUR
27.52 EUR 24135.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.5521 EUR 1515366.8700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75633  03.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368411&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 483 M 519 M 519 M
Net income 2022 93,7 M 100 M 100 M
Net cash 2022 327 M 351 M 351 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 3 106 M 3 332 M 3 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 737
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,68 €
Average target price 28,60 €
Spread / Average Target 3,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE54.90%3 332
ASML HOLDING N.V.-24.28%229 034
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-27.23%72 590
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-11.65%70 265
ENTEGRIS, INC.-16.71%15 685
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-2.35%15 245