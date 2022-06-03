AIXTRON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.06.2022 / 16:58

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Felix Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AIXTRON SE

b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.50 EUR 21230.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 30580.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 19745.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 73810.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 2475.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 45870.00 EUR 27.51 EUR 21897.96 EUR 27.52 EUR 39133.44 EUR 27.53 EUR 31191.49 EUR 27.54 EUR 24841.08 EUR 27.55 EUR 28156.10 EUR 27.56 EUR 24914.24 EUR 27.57 EUR 25970.94 EUR 27.58 EUR 15610.28 EUR 27.59 EUR 13491.51 EUR 27.50 EUR 268950.00 EUR 27.53 EUR 38459.41 EUR 27.54 EUR 107626.32 EUR 27.55 EUR 52014.40 EUR 27.56 EUR 97534.84 EUR 27.57 EUR 36116.70 EUR 27.58 EUR 61337.92 EUR 27.59 EUR 56366.37 EUR 27.60 EUR 144872.40 EUR 27.61 EUR 43016.38 EUR 27.62 EUR 40518.54 EUR 27.63 EUR 41969.97 EUR 27.64 EUR 33665.52 EUR 27.65 EUR 21732.90 EUR 27.66 EUR 20108.82 EUR 27.67 EUR 8024.30 EUR 27.52 EUR 24135.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.5521 EUR 1515366.8700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

