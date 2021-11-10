Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AIXTRON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/10/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-11-10 / 09:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           AIXTRON SE 
 
 Street:                         Dornkaulstraße 2 
 
 Postal code:                    52134 
 
 City:                           Herzogenrath 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Ninety One Plc 
 City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 04 Nov 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               3.13 %                     0.00 %       3.13 %                            113289220 
 
 Previous                           n/a %                      n/a %        n/a %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A0WMPJ6               0        3542339         0.00 %         3.13 % 
 
 Total                    3542339                       3.13 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                  % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments (if Total of both (if at least 
                               least 3% or more)                       at least 5% or more)                5% or more) 
 
 Ninety One Plc                                %                                          %                          % 
 
 Ninety One Global                             %                                          %                          % 
 Limited 
 
 Ninety One UK                            3.13 %                                          %                          % 
 Limited 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 05 Nov 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AIXTRON SE 
              Dornkaulstraße 2 
              52134 Herzogenrath 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.aixtron.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1246835 2021-11-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2021 03:29 ET (08:29 GMT)

All news about AIXTRON SE
03:30aAIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
DJ
11/08AIXTRON : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
11/05AIXTRON : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/05AIXTRON : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/04AIXTRON : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
11/04AIXTRON : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
11/04AIXTRON SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/04Q3 2021 investor presentation.pdf
PU
11/049-months-report 2021.pdf
PU
11/04AIXTRON with strong tailwinds / Strong order situation in Q3/21 / Order intake and reve..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 426 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2021 79,8 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
Net cash 2021 279 M 323 M 323 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 2 321 M 2 687 M 2 687 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 718
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,70 €
Average target price 24,50 €
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE45.11%2 687
ASML HOLDING N.V.84.05%347 110
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION31.69%87 564
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED48.93%78 771
ENTEGRIS, INC.54.50%20 120
QORVO, INC.-4.19%17 376