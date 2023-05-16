Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  AIXTRON SE
  News
  Summary
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:19:45 2023-05-16 am EDT
27.32 EUR   +0.70%
06:10aAixtron Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:37aChip stocks strong - Bernstein: PC market 'less bad'
DP
04/28AIXTRON : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/16/2023 | 06:10am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.05.2023 / 12:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 May 2023

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.29 % 0.00 % 4.29 % 113352820
Previous notification 5.11 % 0.00 % 5.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 4860934 0.00 % 4.29 %
Total 4860934 4.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 4.29 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 May 2023


16.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632389  16.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 605 M 658 M 658 M
Net income 2023 142 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2023 437 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 3 049 M 3 315 M 3 315 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 974
Free-Float 93,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 27,13 €
Average target price 32,80 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger CFO, CTO, HRO, Compliance & General Counsel
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE0.59%3 315
ASML HOLDING N.V.18.22%255 509
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION31.40%74 192
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.24.82%55 664
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.9.69%14 368
ENTEGRIS, INC.39.70%13 714
