    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Summary
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2021 | 09:18am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2021 / 15:17
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
113049120


31.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202734  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202734&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
